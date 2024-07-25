Why is My AC Not Blowing Cold Air? 5 Problems That May Be Preventing Your Home From Cooling Down

With the summer in full swing, it is certainly normal to reach out to cooling solutions in hopes of beating the heat and bringing coolness into your home. If your space is prone to capturing heat during sunny seasons, then air conditioning systems may just be your saving grace. But what do you do when your AC simply stops blowing out cold air?

This actually happened to me quite recently. My portable aircon had its pipe hanging out on one side of my window, while its body remained dormant on the other. As I found myself in (slight) distress, I searched for a solution and let's just say, i'm glad I got the answers I needed from the experts.

If you're wondering how to cool down a room and why your AC is not blowing out cold air, there may be a few reasons. Here's what an expert has to say about it.

Why is my AC not blowing cold air?

(Image credit: Windmill)

There are a range of different AC's out there to choose from but window AC's tend to be a popular choice. If you've got yourself a window AC, you will first need to know how to install a window AC unit correctly to get the best of your cooler. If you are still having issues with it, then there may be a couple of reasons why, according to this heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) expert.

Aaron Traub, HVAC expert and owner of Benny's A/C & Heating tells us: "When an air conditioner is not blowing cold air, can be caused by several factors, ranging from minor problems to more significant issues".

Here are 5 reasons why your AC may not be blowing cold air.

1. Power Issues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the HVAC expert, the first thing you should check is if your AC is facing any power issues.

Aaron says: "Check if the AC unit is not receiving power due to a tripped circuit breaker or a blown fuse. The system can't function without power. It could be a simple fix, but it's always best to check for power issues first".

To solve this problem, double-check to see if your AC is connected to a reliable power source. To do this, you can simply plug in other appliances in the same outlet to see if it is working problem or if it facing some issues. Your power supply needs to be working properly in order for your AC to be switched on and fully functioning.

2. Clogged Air Filter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"An issue I often find in clients' homes is a clogged air filter, which restricts airflow, making it difficult for the AC to circulate cool air," Aaron tells us.

The expert says overtime, dirt and debris build up in the filter, reducing the system's efficiency and causing it to overheat. Aaron says to resolve this issue "It's important to change these routinely, about once every month".

If you're looking to replace your AC's filter, be sure to check the size your AC will require and the type. You can find air conditioning filters from different retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

3. Refrigerant Leak

Refrigerant is a cooling agent used in AC systems. Essentially what this does is it takes in all the heat and transfers it in a cycle — cooling the air.

Aaron tells us that he often gets calls from clients about refrigerant leaks, which is turn can be the cause of the AC not blowing cold air.

He adds: "A leak in the refrigerant line reduces the AC's ability to cool the air effectively in your home. If you have a leak, you may hear hissing noises, see ice buildup on the unit, and experience decreased cooling performance".

If you notice a leak, the first thing you need to do is turn your AC off. If the leak is small, you can try repairing it yourself and taping the area where the leak is coming from, but if the leak is major — you may need to call a professional!

4. Dirty Condenser Coils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another problem that may be stopping your AC from blowing cold air is a condenser coil with dirt buildup.

"We see dirty condenser coils all the time," Aaron explains. "The condenser coils, located in the outdoor unit, release the heat removed from the indoor air. When these coils are dirty, they can't release heat efficiently, causing the AC to blow warm air".

For this, the HVAC expert stresses that you do routine maintenance twice a year to prevent dirt buildup from occurring.

5. Thermostat Issues

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it getting a bit too hot in your apartment bedroom at night and your AC is simply not doing its job? Well, Aaron says thermostat issues may be the root cause of your AC not blowing out cold air.

He tells us: "There are so many smart thermostats out there, and it's not uncommon for them to malfunction. Troubleshooting these can be confusing if you don't have experience working with them often".

He continues: "If you do not have the proper experience working around HVAC systems, I recommend getting a professional to thoroughly inspect your system. They will be able to diagnose the root cause of your issue and design a plan of action to get your home cool again".

Remember, working on an HVAC system can be dangerous if you're unsure of what to do and Aaron says if this is the case, you should always call a professional to take a look.

FAQS

How do I reset my central AC not blowing cold air?

(Image credit: ddreps. Design: Kimberly Peck Architect)

Whether you're wondering how to use a fan to cool down a room or an AC cooling system, it can be quite frustrating when they take a hit and stop working. The first thing to do is to try and reset your device — but how exactly is this done?

To reset an AC system, here are some quick and easy step you can follow.

1) Hit the reset bottom on your AC. Most AC's have a reset button!

2) Turn off the power to the AC at the breaker panel and press reset for at least 3-5 seconds.

3) Every AC comes with a manual, if you are confused — ensure you read over the manual to reset your unit correctly.

It's as simple as that, but if you are facing any issues, make sure you call in the HVAC professionals!

Our top 3 picks for AC Alternatives