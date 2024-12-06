When to Drip Faucets — Because Burst Pipes Are Not a Design Statement
A plumbing expert tells us all about how timing can impact the overall health of your home and its piping
Now, it may not be all glitz and glamor, but it's a question that is vital to your home's aesthetic: when should you start dripping a faucet to prevent frozen and burst pipes that can wreak havoc on your decor?
Whether you're dripping your kitchen faucet or one in your backyard, this form of winterizing your home needs to be done correctly and at the right time.
I asked a plumbing expert when to start, and he told me that it's vital to start just before a big freeze hits. Below, is everything you need to know in full, mistakes to avoid, and when to stop dripping your pipes and faucets.
When to Drip a Faucet
Danny Pen, an expert plumber and president of New Era Plumbing & HVAC, tells me that you should drip your faucets before the winter frost hits.
"The best time to drain faucets is before freezing temperatures hit, especially if you’re preparing outdoor faucets," he explains. "Draining removes residual water, which could expand and crack pipes. Ideally, do this after your last lawn care or outdoor cleaning session in fall, before the first frost warning in your area." For added protection on your pipes, you can also use a Pipe Wrap Insulation, like this one from Amazon.
Danny continues: "Plus, draining outdoor faucets after any water-heavy outdoor activity, like power washing, will avoid trapped water causing unseen damage."
As for inside the house, the expert says you should consider draining faucets during plumbing repairs, as this will help "prevent water spurts or sediment buildup when turning water back on."
As for when you should leave faucets dripping, Danny says whenever temperatures drop below 32°F, particularly overnight. "If you’re away, set your thermostat to at least 55°F and consider dripping faucets in unheated areas to prevent freezing," he adds.
What Is the Most Common Faucet Dripping Mistake?
Danny says, "A common mistake is dripping the faucet too lightly or too heavily. A small, steady stream is more effective than a faint drip because it helps maintain consistent pressure, preventing freezing in colder areas of your plumbing."
Another mistake that Danny points out is only dripping hot water when both hot and cold lines should be protected. "But surprisingly, the biggest mistake isn’t just about how much you drip — it’s forgetting the location," says Danny. "Many people only drip the sink closest to the cold air source — like an exterior wall — ignoring internal faucets connected to the same vulnerable pipe. It’s also a mistake to assume dripping eliminates all risk; insulating pipes is equally crucial."
Danny Pen boasts over 12 years of experience in plumbing, heating, and cooling. He currently leads New Era Plumbing & HVAC, a local company specializing in inspection, repair, and replacement services. His company's mission is to deliver superior service to the communities they work within while providing the highest quality plumbing, HVAC, and drain services.
How Many Faucets Should I Drip?
Danny says this depends entirely on your home's pipe layout. "Drip faucets in areas most vulnerable to freezing, such as those on exterior walls, in unheated spaces, or farthest from the main water supply," explains Danny. "The number depends on your home’s pipe layout. In single-zone systems, dripping one faucet might suffice, but in homes with multiple zones or long pipe runs, it’s better to drip faucets at the farthest point of each zone."
Danny says you should use the following rule when dripping faucets, "drip faucets at the highest risk of freezing and the ones most inconvenient to repair in case of a freeze."
FAQs
When can I stop dripping my faucets?
The best time to stop dripping your faucets is "once temperatures consistently remain above freezing during the day and night," Danny tells us.
In areas with fluctuating temperatures, Danny says you should "continue dripping until you’re certain the weather has stabilized, check crawl spaces, basements, and cabinet doors — if these areas are still cold, dripping should continue even in slightly warmer conditions to avoid localized freezing."
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
