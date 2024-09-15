5 Types of Lighting You Should Always Avoid If You Want Your Home to Feel Cozy

Everyone wants a home that feels instantly relaxing, and one that is easy to unwind in. And, lighting is a large part of the equation in helping to create a comforting, welcoming atmosphere. But how can you ensure that your fixtures bring out the best in your home?

To help you out, we spoke with interior designers who shared the types of lighting to avoid to achieve prime coziness. Be it your bedroom or living room lighting, here's key advice to take heed of.

1. Lights That Exceed 3000 kelvin

(Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Morgan Madison Design)

“A little insider tip from lighting aficionados: never exceed 3000 kelvin in your residential ambient lighting,” says Tanner Morgan, the co-founder of Morgan Madison Design. He refers to 2700 kelvin as “the sweet spot,” noting it will result in a nice, warm glow.

“Anything higher veers into cold territory, leaving your rooms feeling stark and uninviting—better suited for a sterile office than a serene home.”

2. Lights That Aren't On Dimmers

(Image credit: Jennifer Hughes. Design: Tracy Morris Design)

Designers frequently sing the praises of dimmers — Morgan recommends always incorporating them within a living room or bedroom lighting. “This simple feature allows you to tailor the ambiance, ensuring your space feels just right at any moment,” he says.

3. Ambient Lighting Alone

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: InSite Builders & Remodeling.)

Task lighting is a critical component of any lighting plan, says Kara Childress, the founder of Kara Childress Inc. “Without it, you might rely too much on general lighting, leaving a space overly bright and lacking depth,” she says.

Be cognizant of installing under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen or reading lamps in living spaces, the designer recommends. “You provide focused illumination where it’s needed most, creating a more balanced and inviting lighting scheme,” she explains.

4. Recessed Lighting

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg. Design: Storie Collective)

Sara Swabb, the founder of Storie Collective, urges individuals to steer clear of recessed lights. “While recessed lighting does provide bright light, it cuts up our ceilings in an industrial way and creates harsh, downcast light causing unattractive shadow play,” she says.

Instead, she suggests opting for discrete flush mounts which “provide a layered, intentional finishing charm while also adding beauty to a sometimes forgotten surface in a room — the ceiling.”

These flush mount ceiling lights from Amazon or LED ceiling flush from Walmart are ones to consider. These are great to try as part of the bathroom lighting or even hallway lighting.

5. Lighting Not Specific to the Room

(Image credit: Julie Soefer. Design: Kara Childress)

Your lighting plan should vary from room to room depending on the way each space is used within your home. “Seating areas, family rooms, and spaces like reading nooks should have more subdued lighting compared to workspaces like kitchens or offices,” explains Mary Gordon, vice president at InSite Builders & Remodeling.

It’s simple: be mindful of bulb temperature, add those dimmers, and develop a layered lighting plan tailored to your needs. You’ll thank yourself when you can relax and feel fully at ease within your space.

Which kind of light sources make a home feel cold and uncomfortable?

Experts advise against using bright white and cool fluorescent tubes in the home. Even incandescent bulbs emit the most UV radiation, and can ruin the cozy and warm vibe of your home, along with damaging your eyes.

What is the coziest lighting?

The ideal numbers are between 2700K and 3000K. This range helps create the perfect vibe, creating the warm, inviting glow of sunset.