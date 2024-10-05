Should a Kitchen Floor Match Countertops? Top Design Experts Explain the Pros and Cons
It's easy to get stuck on these finer details when you're designing the heart of the home. Thankfully experts have the answers
Among the many decisions that you need to make while designing the kitchen, the color choices of each are important for tying the scheme together. And, one of the key concerns that most homeowners have is whether the countertops should match the floor or cabinets.
The flooring is the foundation of the room and many times, experts prefer to build a room's scheme from the ground up, trying to coordinate the floor tiles with the cabinetry and counters. As you'll read along, you'll find that there are pros and cons to matching your kitchen flooring with countertops. The experts have offered their thoughts so you can make an informed decision.
Pros of matching counters and flooring
This type of look works best in a small kitchen. The design will visually open up the room, and make it feel uniform in color and materials. With no visual breaks, the room will feel larger, airier, and breezier. This look can be achieved with marble countertops and marble kitchen floor tiles. The kitchen will have a luxe appeal, and any other material or color will truly pop. Consider a white kitchen to pull off this look well.
“White kitchens are far from boring," says Briana Gershenzon, partner and chief of design at Renovation Sells. "Incorporating different shades of white adds the perfect tonal variation to keep the space bright yet layered. One of our favorite schemes is warm white cabinets paired with textured backsplash tile, natural stone flooring, and aged brass lighting and hardware. The result is a timeless kitchen that’s anything but bland!"
Cons of matching counters and flooring
The con is quite simply, that you may end up with a kitchen that feels too one-dimensional, and at times boring. Contrasting tones not only add drama to a space but also dimension, and depth and offer a well-curated look.
Since the walls, floor, and countertops are the largest surfaces in the room, their color and material choices make the biggest impact on the space. While it might be okay to have a full marble kitchen, experts warn against using heavily patterned flooring, that is reflected on the counter and backsplash as well.
How can you match light kitchen flooring and counters?
The key lies in lightly coordinating the look instead of completely matching it. A soft-toned floor with a light yet textured counter and cabinets will create a lovely modern kitchen look; one that is easy to live in. Pale surfaces will reflect light easily, making this space a breeze to be in.
"I think the color of cabinets is absolutely key in pulling together any floor and counter material," advises Lucie Ayres, founder of 22 Interiors. "The overall visual should be cohesive and complimentary in my opinion — avoiding abrupt color changes. A beautiful mid-tone color or wood stain would work as an in-between."
Go for pale wood or laminate flooring, and choose a quartz or corian countertop in gorgeous textures. Another way to add depth to the scheme would be with a white or cream ceramic kitchen sink, and muted wall paints.
How can you match dark kitchen flooring and counters?
A tone-on-tone aesthetic can sometimes read as neutral, so it won't feel overwhelming. For a streamlined, cohesive look, consider matching dark marble flooring with a dark marble countertop, while keeping the cabinets in light wood, as they act as a bridge, breaking up the color and flow. Another good kitchen color scheme to experiment with is dark gray floors and gray, granite counters. This can feel sophisticated and timeless.
"For darker countertops, my opinion is that they can stand out as an accent more so than the other way around," adds Lucie.
A classic look, of course, is with dark wooden floors and counters. You can go in for white walls to balance out the scheme.
How can you contrast the kitchen flooring and counters?
Create a lovely two tone kitchen with contrasting flooring, counters, and cabinets. For a more subtle look, the best way is to play with softer contrasting tones or textures — perhaps a white marble floor with a beige laminate counter. Or a light wood flooring with a pink natural stone counter.
If you want a truly dramatic kitchen, consider a color block scheme, with dark flooring and a light counter. Think light wood floor tiles and a dark granite counter, or black flooring matched with a white laminate counter.
