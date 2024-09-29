Should I Prune My Olive Tree? This Mediterranean Native May Need Cutting Back for a Fruitful Growth

With their gorgeous hanging fruit, romantic twining branches, and shiny, silvery green leaves, olive trees have so much to offer. That's precisely why they're such popular home grows. Olive trees elevate outdoor living spaces just as much as they do indoors, but in order to see fruitful growth, you'll need to tend to these abundant plants.

It's helpful to understand the fundamentals of olive tree care to make the most of this Mediterranean garden staple. By learning how to properly maintain this tree, you'll find your trees thriving in no time. And that includes pruning.

Want to know exactly how to do it? Here is everything you need to know about pruning olive trees.

How to Prune an Olive Tree

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening tells us that honing your pruning routine can be a real game-changer for olive tree parents. This step-by-step guide applies to all types of olive trees and will help you start pruning like a pro.

Step 1: Tony tells us that it's best to begin by evaluating the tree's overall shape. So, assess the tree first, and decide what kind of structure or shape you're aiming for.

Step 2: Secondly, he encourages cutting back any dead, damaged, or diseased branches to keep the tree healthy. While you're at it, he also suggests removing any branches that are growing inward toward the center of the tree to improve airflow and sunlight penetration.

Step 3: If any shoots or suckers appear near the base of the tree or the lower branches, he suggests pruning them immediately, as they're known to drain the tree's energy.

Step 4: Next, lightly prune the outer growth to shape the tree and maintain the desired form. If you value aesthetics, he tells us this step is especially important, since olive trees look great when they have a balanced, rounded structure.

Step 5: After pruning, Tony says that it's always a good idea to water your olive tree thoroughly and add a layer of mulch to retain moisture.

Tony O'Neill Founder at Simplify Gardening I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 434,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

Why is Pruning Your Olive Trees Important?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben McInerney, certified arborist and founder of GoTreeQuotes, tells us that pruning olive trees provides multi-faceted benefits.

Health: Proper pruning improves air circulation and sunlight penetration. Plus, it also reduces the risk of fungal diseases and promotes overall tree health.

Productivity: We find that regular pruning encourages new growth and Ben agrees. He explains that proper pruning also increases fruit yield by directing the tree's energy to fruit-bearing branches.

Size control: "Pruning helps maintain the desired size and shape," says Ben. "This is especially important for olive trees in urban or limited spaces."

Longevity: He also points out that well-pruned olive trees can live for centuries, with some specimens in the Mediterranean region being over 2000 years old.

Ben McInerney Social Links Navigation Founder at GoTreeQuotes Ben McInerney is a certified arborist and the founder of GoTreeQuotes.com, a leading online resource for tree care and arborist services in Australia and the USA. With over two decades of experience running commercial tree service and lawn care businesses, Ben has transformed his practical knowledge into a comprehensive platform that connects homeowners with top-rated local arborists. His expertise spans all aspects of tree management, from removal and trimming to pest control and emergency services. Ben's mission is to educate millions annually on professional tree care while promoting sustainable urban forestry practices.

Should You Prune Potted Olive Trees?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the best trees for small gardens, it's common to house these Mediterranean trees in pots. And Tony tells us that olive trees in pots should be pruned just like those in the ground.

"Container olive trees often grow denser, so thinning them out is especially important to ensure healthy growth," he notes. "Regularly remove any dead leaves and branches, while shaping the tree to control its size."

Whether you're tapping into the black olive potted tree trend or caring for another variety, these pruning tips will help you on your green thumb journey.

FAQs

How to Prune Olive Trees for Fruit

(Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: KAA Design Group)

When pruning for fruit production, Tony finds that its best to focus on opening up the canopy. "Olive trees bear fruit on the previous year’s growth," he notes. "So you want to avoid heavy pruning that removes too much of that growth."

Instead of haphazardly hacking at it, he recommends selectively pruning just enough to encourage new, healthy growth while still allowing sunlight to reach all parts of the tree.

Should You Shape an Olive Tree While Pruning?

"Yes, shaping is crucial," says Tony. "Olive trees can be pruned into a vase shape, which encourages the tree to spread out and ensures it grows evenly."

In his expertise, he finds that proper shaping also helps maintain the tree's size, particularly if you’re growing it for ornamental purposes or in containers. All in all, a well-shaped olive tree will likely be healthier and more productive, too.