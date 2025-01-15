How to Get Red Wine Stains Out of White Marble Countertops — Cleaning Experts Share Their Secret Solutions to Reverse the Damage

There's no denying that a Cabernet or Malbec pairs well with almost any dish, but red wine and white marble countertops? It's a recipe for disaster.

Red wine stains are notoriously hard to clean, especially when the offending liquid spills onto white marble surfaces. Due to the porous nature of this natural stone, red wine can penetrate quickly and prove tricky to clean completely. Understandably, that clean-up becomes even harder when white variations of marble are concerned.

If you have a tough red wine stain that's found its way onto your white marble countertop, fear not. We've asked cleaning experts to share their secrets on how to remove stains from marble and treat this stubborn stain. With their tips, you can restore your sparkingly white surface to its former glory.

What You'll Need

Red wine stains have plagued humankind since the dawn of time (or the dawn of red wine, at least). You'll have likely heard warnings of "blot, don't rub," and while that's certainly true, you'll need a few more tools at your disposal to wipe a red wine stain from a marble kitchen countertop and clean your countertop correctly.

That said, the cleaning formulas you use will largely depend on the stain itself. Did you notice quickly and act fast, or has the red wine had a chance to sit and penetrate your marble? "A mild ceaning solution will often do the trick for surface-level stains," says Marla Mock, professional cleaner and president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "You can also use a cleaning product specifically labeled as safe for marble to protect the stone's finish, following the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid damage."

Here's what qualified cleaning professionals recommend using.

For surface-level stains:

• Microfiber cloth — We like this value Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target.

• Mild cleaning solution — Try this eco-friendly Seventh Generation All Purpose Cleaning Spray, at Amazon, which has a subtle lemon and chamomile scent.

• Marble cleaner — Weiman Daily Granite Cleaner, available at Amazon, is suitable for marble and has over 13,000 5-star reviews.

• Dish soap — Dawn, at Amazon, is one of the most trusted brands for gentle but effective cleaning.

For deeper stains:

• Baking soda — Arm and Hammer baking soda, available at Walmart is the favored brand among cleaners.

• Plastic wrap — Try this Glad Press'n Seal Food Plastic Wrap at Walmart which comes as a 50 square foot roll.

• Hydrogen peroxide — Equate's 3% topical hydrogen peroxide solution from Walmart comes in a handy spray bottle.

How to Remove Red Wine Stains From White Marble

With your equipment at the ready, it's time to get down and dirty. Remember, when it comes to removing stains, cleaning red wine marks is somewhat of an art form.

Don't be tricked into applying too much elbow grease early on, as this could work the stain deeper into your marble.

For Lighter Stains

1. Gently mop up any remaining wine spills

The key to cleaning red wine stains is catching spills quickly. Using a microfiber cloth or kitchen towel, blot the liquid to prevent it from settling onto the surfaces in your marble kitchen.

"Marble’s porous nature makes it easily susceptible to staining, especially from liquids like red wine," notes Marla. "To protect your marble and avoid staining, clean up spills immediately." She also recommends preventative measures, such as coasters, trays, or mats under your wine glasses.

2. Use a mild cleaner on fresh stains

Once you've absorbed the worst of the mess, you can turn to cleaning. "If the stain is fresh you may be able to get it out by rubbing gently with a little eco washing up liquid, warm water and a sprinkling of bicarbonate of soda," says Charlotte Figg, co-founder of cleaning brand, Purdy and Figg. Your standard all-purpose cleaner or marble-specific solution can help here, too.

For Heavier Stains

Heavier stains, such as red wine spills that have dried, will require some more specialist cleaning methods. The job itself is pretty straightforward, but you will need some more powerful cleaning solutions to tackle the stain.

1. Spot test your chosen cleaner in a hidden area

Harsh chemicals might help to treat stains, but they can also cause damage or discoloration to your kitchen countertops, especially with kitchen countertop materials that are light in color and made of natural stone.

"Before starting to treat the stain, spot test a hidden area," urges Purdy Rubin, Purdy & Figg's other co-founder. "It's also important not to leave anything sitting on the marble for more than a couple of minutes."

2. Try warm water and mild dish soap

Before you turn to harsher methods, Marla recommends trying warm water and dish soap to tackle your stain. "Start by cleaning the marble countertop with warm water and pH-neutral soap, wiping with a non-abrasive sponge or microfiber cloth so as not to scratch the marble," she says. This could be all that's needed to lift your stain, especially if the spill was small.

3. Use a poultice of baking soda and water

If your red wine stain isn't letting up, consider making a homemade poultice by mixing baking soda with water.

"Spread the paste over the stain, cover it with plastic wrap and let it sit overnight," Marla instructs. "This allows the paste to draw out the stain. In the morning, remove the plastic wrap and wipe the area clean with a damp microfiber cloth, drying the area thoroughly to prevent water spots." This is also an effective way to remove water marks from marble.

4. If all else fails, try hydrogen peroxide

Baking soda not brightening your white marble? Charlotte and Purdy say that hydrogen peroxide should be your last port of call. (This can also help with upholstery stains, too, such as removing red wine stains out of a couch.)

"If the mark persists, take a small square of folded cloth dampened with three per cent hydrogen peroxide then sprinkle bicarbonate of soda on the damp cloth and dab the stain," says Charlotte. "Leave the pad in place for a couple of minutes, then rinse. If the stain is starting to fade, you just keep repeating the process."

FAQs

What should you avoid using on white marble countertops?

Marble is a beautiful choice for kitchen worktops but, as a natural stone, there are certain products and cleaning solutions you should avoid if you want to keep it looking its best.

It's mainly acidic formulas you need to be aware of, due to the porous nature of marble. "Stay away from acidic or abrasive cleaners like vinegar, lemon juice, or bleach, as these can damage the marble by etching its surface," notes Marla.

Put simply, don't be tempted to use natural remedies like lemon juice to try and treat your red wine stain. And if you want to polish marble countertops and make them shine, be sure to use a microfiber cloth and a pH balanced cleaner only.

Red wine and white marble aren't a good mix, but with perseverance, a delicate hand, and some hard-working cleaning products, you should be able to remove your stain completely so that your marble countertop looks as good as new.

You can also polish away with this Marble Polishing Powder with Microfiber Cloth from Amazon and brighten up your home as well as your countertops. We're also big fans of Goddard’s Marble & Granite Polish Carnauba Wax Countertop Cleaner priced at $8.99 from Amazon.