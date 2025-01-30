How to Clean Fabric Blinds — Because They Look Great, but They're the Hardest to Keep Looking That Way

Beautiful fabric blinds? Yes, please. The job of keeping them clean? No, thank you. Versus something like shutters or Venetian blinds, it's harder to keep textiles looking fresh, but there are easier ways for how to clean fabric blinds than you might already know.

All modern window treatments, including fabric blinds, gather dust and debris, but if you leave them unattended, this can quickly turn to something a little harder to clean. And the problem's only compounded when you're dealing with fabrics over wood and metal.

To help you get in-the-know about all things cleaning blinds, I talked to professional cleaners to hear what they had to say about cleaning fabric blinds and the best products for the job. It isn't as difficult as you might think, so perhaps now's the time to brighten up your blinds. Let's get into it.

What You'll Need

Cleaning fabric blinds can truly give them a new lease of life, brightening up your space and ridding the room of surplus dust. Karina Toner, operations manager and professional cleaner at Spekless, shared with us the following list of products and tools needed to clean your fabric blinds:

Karina Toner Social Links Navigation Operations Manager and Professional Cleaner at Spekless Karina is a professional cleaner and operations manager at Spekless, which provides residential and commercial cleaning and maid services in Washington. She has over six years experience overseeing all operations and quality control at Spekless.

How to Clean Fabric Blinds

Whether it's your kitchen blinds or living room area, to freshen things up, you'll need to follow this guide informed by experts Karina Toner from Spekless Cleaning Services and Reuven Noiman from On Time Steam Cleaning.

Step 1: Dust your blinds thoroughly - Before beginning any deeper cleaning, it's important to first remove any surface-level dirt that's accumulated on your blinds. Karina says, "Depending on how much dusting your fabric blinds need, you can use a dry microfiber cloth or lint roller to brush over the surface or vacuum the blind using a soft brush attachment to gently remove dust and dirt. If you're vacuuming, work from top to bottom, paying extra attention to creases and folds to ensure the job is thoroughly complete."

Step 2: Spot-clean stains - Look over your blinds to see what remains: discoloration, holes, and stains. Holes can often be repaired at an upholstery stor,e and non-major discoloration can be patched up using a fabric paint. For everyday stains, though, spot-cleaning at home should do the trick. "To spot clean, use a small amount of dish soap mixed in with water," says Reuven. "On Time Steam Cleaning recommends mixing two cups of lukewarm water with a few drops of dish soap. Using a microfiber cloth, gently dampen the cloth and blot it."

To tackle stains more easily, you can apply a 1:1 diluted ratio of water to distilled white vinegar to help them lift. Then, after 5 minutes, wipe over the area again with only water to rinse away any vinegar residue. "It's important to make sure your vinegar is diluted to avoid potential damage to the fabric," says Karina.

Step 3: Give the blinds a wipe down - Once you have finished spot cleaning, you can wipe a damp microfiber cloth gently all over your blinds for an all-over clean. Especially if you exclusively use heavy blinds to dress a window without curtains, your blinds will really benefit from a wipedown. "Be sure to never rub or scrub your fabric blinds to avoid causing damage," says Reuven.

Karina adds, "Always avoid over-wetting the fabric to prevent warping or water stains."

Step 4: Spray your blinds with an antibacterial fabric spray - Once your blinds have been wiped down, lightly mist them with an antibacterial fabric spray holding a subtle or neutral scent. It's best to avoid using harsh, strong aromas on your blinds while you're in the process of cleaning them so you can test out afterward if any prior odors are still lingering. Karina tells us, " Spraying your blinds with an antibacterial fabric spray sanitizes them effectively. Do your best to ensure an even application, and let the spray sit for at least 5 minutes to work effectively."

Step 5: Dry your fabric blinds thoroughly - Lastly, regardless of whether your blinds are in a bathroom or living room, allow your blinds a chance to dry before closing them again to avoid mold and bad smells accumulating. "Be sure to leave the blinds open so they can properly air dry afterward," says Reuven — and better yet, open your room's window at the same time.

After your blinds have dried, you're all set. However, to avoid major cleaning jobs in the future, Karina recommends "dusting weekly with a vacuum or lint roller" and then "performing a deeper clean every few months."

Reuven Noiman Social Links Navigation Owner of On Time Steam Cleaning Reuven Noiman is the proud owner of On Time Steam Cleaning. He has a passion for innovation and a dedication to excellence. With a diverse background spanning various industries, Reuven has cultivated a unique blend of skills and expertise that he believes have been instrumental in shaping his success in premier cleaning services.

FAQs

What Is the Best Product to Clean Fabric Blinds With?

Since everyone's blind material will differ, the best product for blinds will also differ. Karina Toner, operations manager and professional cleaner at Spekless, personally likes the Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray 2 Count, which is available on Amazon and in many other stores.

"I highly recommend this product because at the end of the clean, I know my blinds are not just surface-clean, they’re completely sanitized too," says Karina. "It’s proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and is specifically designed for use on fabrics. It doesn’t leave any residue, discoloration, or stiffness on fabrics at all either."

However, if your fabric blinds are dry-clean only, it's best to avoid trying to spruce them up yourself. Reuven Noiman of On Time Steam Cleaning adds: "first check the care label for specific instructions. If the care label states to dry clean, be sure to call a professional."

Once your fabric blinds are clean, you may notice various benefits, from improved allergy and asthma reactions to a clearer window and fewer odors in your home.

But if you liked how your windows looked when you moved your blinds out of the way to clean, perhaps your blinds aren't right for the room they're currently in. Whether you should pick curtains or blinds, both can be tough, but according to home design professionals, what matters most is taking time to think the choice through.