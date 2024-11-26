Can You Sleep With an Electric Blanket On? Experts Reveal the Key Safety Elements You Need to Know

There's nothing quite like hunkering down in a warm bed in the depths of winter. Cocooning in your comforter while bitter winds, rain, or even snow hammer at your window is a feeling like no other. The only thing that could possibly make your sleep sanctuary even cozier is the addition of an electric blanket.

As one of the best ways to keep your bed warm and toasty during the cooler seasons, it's no wonder that heated blankets have become a staple component of our bedding ideas. Quick and cost-effective, it's an increasingly popular method for heating your bed. But, while many of us use our electric blanket to warm our sheets for an hour or so, there's always the temptation to keep the blanket switched on throughout the whole night. The question is, is it safe to do?

To find out more, we asked some sleep and bedding experts for their advice when it comes to sleeping with an electric blanket on, and they reveal some important safety elements to be wary of. If you want peace of mind to help you sleep soundly, here's what you need to know.

What are the risks of leaving an electric blanket on all night?

When you find out how much an electric blanket costs to run (hint: it's very little), you're unlike to be deterred from keeping it running all night. However, from a safety point of view, there are some things you need to be aware of.

The important thing to know is that when used properly, electric blankets are very safe. However, as with any item that uses a heating element, there are fire risks to be wary of, and the longer you leave an electric blanket on, the higher that risk becomes.

Though they are generally safe to use they can still cause overheating or have electrical malfunctions which can cause fires," explains Carlie Gasia, a Certified Sleep Science Coach and Wellness Coach at Sleepopolis. "Electric blankets can also cause overheating if left on overnight while you sleep. This can be dangerous because it poses a risk of burning your skin, and, if you're sensitive to heat, it can be quite hazardous." If you identify with this latter camp, not only will an electric blanket interrupt your sleep, but it could trigger a rash or another reaction.

ON SALE Heated Blanket Throw View at Amazon Price: $29.99

Was: $36.99

Size: 50 x 60" This blanket has 10 heat levels, an auto-off feature, and built-in over-heat protection to keep you warm and toasty in bed. Heated Underblanket View at Walmart Price: $101.98

Material: Cotton Underblankets sit under your bedsheet. This one comes with auto shut-off and overheat safety features for a stress-free sleep. Heated Blanket Throw View at Target Price: $49.99

Was: $76.99

Size: 50 x 60" This fast-heating blanket has 10 settings for both heat and time, along with a cozy jacquard plush design on one side.

Can you sleep with an electric blanket on?

Still wondering whether you can actually sleep with an electric blanket on? When temperatures really plummet, keeping your bedroom warm through winter with a consistently warm bed might override your concerns about low fire risks.

When you look at the instructions that come with an electric blanket, there's usually no warning against using them all night. In fact, most come with multiple heat settings and hourly timers which can range from one hour through to eight or sometimes ten. This suggests that running your blanket on a low setting over night is perfectly safe, but experts say you should take extra precautions.

"Sleeping with an electric blanket is generally safe if properly used, but consider specific features that support safety, like auto shut-off and adjustable temperature settings," explains Ben Trapskin, founder of sleep advice platform, Yawnder. "Pay close attention to how they regulate heat for comfort without risk."

Similarly, Julia Siemen, a Certified Sleep Science Coach at Sleep Advisor, wouldn't recommend sleeping with an electric blanket on all night unless your specific product has a timer that will shut off the blanket within a set time.

How can you stay safe with an electric blanket?

(Image credit: Future)

Electric blankets are a great way to stay warm through the winter, but you'll sleep better knowing yours is as safe as possible. "Regular checks for signs of wear are a good idea," says Ben. "You should also be mindful of the material and thickness of the electric blanket as it can influence how heat is distributed. A queen-sized mattress generally holds heat well, yet thicker materials might require different settings." He also recommends brands like Sunbeam (available at Walmart)as they often feature thinner wires and reliable heat consistency.

"You should also be sure to keep the blanket flat and avoid placing heavy objects on top of it," adds Julia. "The smartest decision with an electric blanket is to choose one that will automatically shut off or shut off on a timer." Settings like these can be literal lifesavers.

The bottom line? Sleeping with an electric blanket on all night is generally safe, but ensure yours has an auto shut-off feature, keep the heat setting low, and be sure to follow the manufacturer's instructions. That way, you can have a warm and toasty sleep that's also worry-free.

FAQs

Should an electric blanket go above or below a mattress protector?

Following the right instructions is also key to ensuring your electric blanket is not only efficient but also safe. As Carlie explains, this all comes down to the type of electric blanket you choose for your cozy bedroom. "Some are meant to go below the sleeper and some on top," she explains. "They will normally go on top of your mattress protector, but be sure to follow the instructions on your specific blanket to be sure that it’s in the right place."

The main difference to be aware of is over blankets and under blankets. The former (and most common) works like a normal throw and goes on top of your body while the latter heats you from underneath and sits below your under sheet.

"At Yawnder, we’ve seen that improper layering with electric blankets can impact their effectiveness and longevity," adds Ben. "From my experience, one crucial thing is placing your electric over blanket above the top sheet but under your duvet. This ensures a seamless application of heat while maintaining its efficiency."