Our Editors Couldn't Stop Talking About This New Animal Print Chair From Habitat After Seeing It at a Preview — It's Less Than £150 and Comes Before Christmas
With hosting season in full force, you're going to need some stylish seating to host your guests
It's an undeniable fact that animal print has captured our collective attention this year, but honestly, it's a fairly out-there look that not everyone is bold enough to do. At least, that's what I thought. I recently had the pleasure of viewing Habitat's AW 2025 collection, inspired by jazz clubs and cocktail hours, but it was the Elio Fabric Armchair in Leopard that seemed to be singing its siren song to me.
It has a sleek, mid-century-inspired silhouette and a textured, beige chenille fabric in a leopard print that, surprisingly, somehow, reads more minimalist than maximalist. Could this be the gateway to decorating with animal print? If I wasn't already sold on the chair's stylish flair, its sub-£200 price tag (plus the fact it's on sale right now) made it an instant 'add to cart' piece.
I know shopping for seating online can be nerve-wracking (especially going out on a limb with something bold like animal print). Having sat in it personally, I can confirm it's certainly on the firmer side — it's more for engaged conversations than slouching back in comfort — and the quality of the fabric was pleasantly surprising for the price point. If you have an empty corner in your living space, this could be the jazzy addition you've been waiting for.
The fabric on this chair has a slightly higher pile length, giving it a plush texture both tactually and visually. Plus, the mixture of the warm wood frame and the neutral colorway makes the piece more timeless. You can currently get 20% off when you use the code FURN20, and if you buy soon, you'll get it in time for Christmas. Like the style but not convinced on the print? The good news is it also comes in other fabrics, too, including plain fabric versions of the Habitat design, if pattern isn't your thing.
The design isn't necessarily the most groundbreaking, but the fabric is what really sets this chair apart for me. Animal print can be overwhelming, but this tactile iteration felt much more subtle and way easier to pair with existing pieces and prints.
It's neutral maximalism at its finest; an easy way to cheekily lean into the current trends while keeping a more refined and timeless edge. Which got me thinking about other decor that combines the texture-rich appearance of leopard, cheetah, and zebra with more sophisticated print interpretations. As it turns out, there's a lot on offer; here's what I found.
Is it an animal print or just an abstract pattern? Not knowing is the beauty of this cushion cover from Arket. The cover measures in at 50 x 50cmand has a hidden zip closure. When animal prints have a more beige-colored background, like in this pillow, they are much easier to style with elegant, neutral color schemes.
This faux fur blanket from Urban Outfitters is a brown zebra print, but it also looks slightly more like stripes than the typical zebra pattern. Need a new cozy throw to cuddle up with this season? This piece is now 25% off (the discount is applied at checkout).
Cow prints have become one of my favorite pattern trends to emerge this year. It's giving 'cowgirl cool', especially in more abstract interpretations, like this throw pillow from Byon. Pair it with pops of red, keep it minimal, or throw a disco ball decor into the mix!
Alright, I'll admit that this pillow is a moire fabric, not a true animal print, but still, it's open for interpretation. The dark aubergine background with the caramel print and teal piping strikes a more maximalist cord, but I can easily imagine this blending in with rich neutrals.
I've had this zebra-inspired dish from Henry Holland on my wishlist for a while, and with the holiday season finally here, it may be time to head to the checkout. This piece is hand-built using a slab building technique with a mix of colored clay and finished with a high gloss transparent glaze.
You don't have to fight your minimalism vs maximalism side any longer with these style prints. And with this armchair (or any of the other pieces), you can finally give your living room the seating it deserves.
