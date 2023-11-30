15 elevated and cozy home finds I'm gifting myself for the holidays

After a busy week of gift shopping for my friends and family, I'm rewarding myself with a holiday shopping spree of my own. My home essentials are in desperate need of an upgrade, and with the cold weather settling in, I'm keen on finding elevated décor and furniture that will add an air of comfort and warmth to my living space. Building with textures, layering the lighting scheme, and opting for more natural tones are some of the design tricks I'm using to ensure my home is hibernation-ready. QVC's home section has all the coveted finds on my wish list, including cozy throw blankets, scented candles, and a velvet upholstered accent chair. Keep scrolling to shop the 15 home picks that I'm happily treating myself to this holiday season.

Safavieh Set of 2 Avza Vases

This sculptural ceramic vase set is so stunning and can either stand alone or be used as a display for freshly cut flowers. I can't wait to put it on my entryway table.

Home Love House No.9 Velvet Upholstered Accent Chair

This charming mid-century modern accent chair makes the perfect statement, and the green velvet upholstery will keep my living space feeling fresh.

Safavieh Madison 473 Series 5'-3" x 7'-6" Rug

I've been searching for the right rug to complement my mostly neutral furniture, and this one has the right balance of elegant detailing and color.

Mina Victory Life Styles Large Chevron 20" x 20" Throw Pillow

The warm rose shade on this throw pillow is guaranteed to soften my color scheme.

Powell Wilsher 38" Console Table With Two Drawers

Shabby-chic furniture has a rustic, homey aesthetic that's undeniable. This piece has a slim shape that allows it to fit into tight spaces.

HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co. Set of 2 14oz. Time to Sparkle Glass Candles

Though I use candles around my home throughout the year, I always like to add a few more to my collection come winter. This one has three wicks and smells like a blend of eucalyptus, mint, and juniper sprig.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw 54" x 72"

This cozy, chic throw blanket is so soft and will be residing on my living room couch for the foreseeable future.

Glitzhome Oak Plus 50" Wall Mounted Electric Fireplace Heater

An electric fireplace is considered a winter interior design essential. This one efficiently warms up any space and comes with a remote control for easy use. I'm convinced I won't want to leave my home after mounting this.

Foreside Home & Garden Set of 3 White Handled Baskets

I could always use more storage around my home, and these three woven baskets are the best remedy. I'm planning on stowing away my growing book collection in them.

Valerie Radiant Gold Frame Wall Mirror

The elevated gold frame and unique shape of this mirror are what first caught my eye. This piece will effortlessly complement the rest of my décor.

Brightech Hudson 2nd Edition 70" LED Arc FloorLamp

Creating the right lighting scheme is an essential component of developing a cozy atmosphere. This contemporary floor lamp has a minimalist design and will give my space the warm glow it needs.

Berkshire Velvetsoft Sherpa Heated 50" x 60" Throw

The only thing better than a Sherpa throw blanket is a heated one. This blanket has five heat settings to choose from and takes comfort to a whole new level.

Mina Victory Yarn Shimmer Shag 14" x 20" Throw Pillow

A throw pillow will go a long way when it comes to building texture in a living space. This will be the first item I grab when I'm ready to curl up on the couch.

Melrose Set of 2 Frosted Candle Holders

The tranquil blue tones of these glass candle holders are sure to create a serene ambience at night.

Lush Decor Rosalie Set of 2 Window Panels

Window treatments never fail to upgrade any home, and lately, I've been looking to swap in some new curtains that don't comprise natural light. This set is light, and the lace borders add a thoughtful detail.

