This viral tabletop firepit is the must-have trend that elevates living rooms - and is just $50 on Amazon

Have you ever wanted a luxury firepit but lacked the space (and budget) to buy one? Firepits have been the defining outdoor trend for several summers and they're going nowhere in 2023, but until now, they've only been available to those of us with a backyard big enough (and a wallet to match). Well, not anymore. You can now get your hands on one for just $50, and it's small enough to fit on your tabletop.

That's right - firepits are no longer just for sprawling sun-soaked patios. This portable firepit idea is an Amazon must-have for anyone who wants the allure and ambiance of a full-sized firepit but for a fraction of the price. The best part? They're totally safe for indoor and outdoor use so there's no need to wait for balmy summer evenings to enjoy the flicker of flame, you can do so from the comfort of your couch.

Here, we take a look at the viral tabletop firepit and why we think it's the must-have alternative to a traditional log or gas fire.

Lilith Hudson Social Links Navigation Junior Writer Lilith is an expert at following news and trends across the world of interior design. She's committed to sharing articles that help readers find the best budget buys and hacks that make your home as beautiful as it can be. For this piece, she takes a look at the viral TikTok firepit that can be used indoors as well as out.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sure, the idea of a tabletop firepit is appealing in theory, but how on earth does it work? Well, you'll be pleased to hear that, unlike traditional fireplaces, there's no need to burn solid fuels. Instead, this nifty little gadget relies on clean-burning bioethanol, making it completely ventless and safe for use indoors.

Simple and elegant, the pocket-sized pit features a sleek metal base and clear glass hurricane to contain your flame, which is also removable. The pit itself can be filled with small rocks for a spa-like feel adding a hint of luxe to your modern living room, and at just 8 x 8 x 11 3/8 inches, it makes the perfect centerpiece for your coffee table.

Forget dangerous candles with harmful hydrocarbons, a miniature firepit is the new way to elevate your space and instill a calming atmosphere, whether unwinding in your evenings or hosting a classy social gathering.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're looking for a slightly bigger firepit but still not full-sized, the manufacturers, Danya B, also offer a larger model. For just $10 more, you can get a taller free-standing firepit that's suitable for a tabletop or the floor. Measuring 14" x 10" x 10", it's the perfect height for standing next to your outdoor furniture but equally small enough for your living room console table.

For a more minimalist look, there's also a square (7.5" wide) tabletop fireplace with dual glass panels, small enough to put practically anywhere in your home, be it a bedside table or entryway credenza. With this portable pit, the flames look as though they're suspended in the air, floating between the two panels of glass - a true picture of modern elegance. It's the sole piece of decor I'll be using for my outdoor dining table this summer, and at just $40, it would be rude not to.

Our 3 best picks of tabletop firepits