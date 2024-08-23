Nate Berkus Just Named This Interior Style as His Main Design Influence (and It May Come as a Surprise)
The design guru is known for his timeless and sophisticated design style that blends old and new, qualities found in the iconic design era he cites as his biggest influence
Nate Berkus is, without a doubt, one of our biggest style influences here at Livingetc, but where does a great design mind like his find their own sources of inspiration? Well, he's revealed exactly that in a recent Instagram video, and his lesser-known answer might surprise you.
Known for his sophisticated designs that blend old and new for a timeless, transitional style, some key cornerstones underpin Nate's work. High ceilings with decorative crown molding, mixed materials that offer contrastive textures, and aged wooden furniture are all common sights. They're also features that were central to a particular era - French interior design in the Mid-Century. It's this distinctive style that Nate just cited as his main influence, and it's given us lots to think about.
This vintage aesthetic isn't one you hear much about in the world of interiors, but - as Nate rightly recognizes - it offers a wealth of inspiration for contemporary design. If you like a classic style that combines rustic features with ornate details and an overarching sense of luxury, refer to Nate's muse for your next decorating project.
This intriguing insight into Nate's eye for interiors was disclosed in a quick-fire Q&A game posted on his Instagram. Asked what style influences his design the most, Nate answers confidently "French 1940s and 1950s". It's a style defined by ornate lighting fixtures, pattern rugs, rich upholsteries, and iron hardware - features you've probably noticed in Nate's designs if, like us, you're a keen follower.
"Le style 1940 describes a late Art Deco movement primarily popular in France, dating from the late 1930s to the mid-1950s," explains Sarah Henry, Managing and Creative Director of French rug atelier La Manufacture Cogolin. "Still neoclassical in proportions, the movement is a marked departure from the more sober geometric forms of the earlier Art Deco style, with a more baroque and eccentric approach influenced by Surrealism."
A post shared by Nate Berkus (@nateberkus)
A photo posted by on
While these elements are certainly evident in Nate's designs, he still manages to make them feel relevant and modern, largely owing to the use of color, modern upholstery, or trending styles. Whether it's wall paneling painted in a chic modern shade, or pairing a vintage daybed with an on-trend shearling footstool, he always brings a fresh feel to the traditional.
And the 1940s French aesthetic that shines through all these designs has a wider-reaching influence than Nate alone. "This style is still very relevant today, and has a strong influence on contemporary French design - we see it in the curvilinear forms of seating, carefully worked wooden furniture pieces, and decorative patterns in textiles and wallpaper," says Sarah. "Vintage pieces from this period can easily be mixed with contemporary pieces in a modern interior."
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Adopting this approach to design results in an eclectic style that's truly unique and looks so characterful. What makes Nate's designs so captivating is the way they reflect his personality, borrowing elements from vintage decor and weaving in contemporary trends to give birth to a brand-new design blueprint. So, by all means, take inspiration from Nate - or his favorite design era - but always make sure you leave your own hallmark.
Get the Look
Lilith Hudson is the Trends Editor at Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has previously written for the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine. Writing for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on social media, Lilith stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the fresh color sweeping interiors or the hot new style entering the homes of celebs.
-
-
7 Firepit Seating Ideas That Help Extend Cozy Outdoor Evenings
From built-in beauties to flexible separates, these are the most stylish looks for seating around a firepit
By Ruth Doherty Published
-
Forget a Home Gym, What You Need Is a "Wellness Room" — The Trend for Carving Out Space for Daily Rituals
The next frontier in self-care is a dedicated sanctuary to center and unwind. Here's everything you need to get started
By Julia Demer Published
-
Nate Berkus Says This "10 Year Rule" Will Help You Break Your Bad Decor Buying Habits
The design guru just called out one of the most common design mistakes, but assures us there's a simple fix
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Nate Berkus reveals 4 final Thanksgiving preparations he's making today that you're probably missing
The design expert is also a super-organized and well-versed host
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
The viral Nate Berkus-designed kitchen organizer is on sale now - $35 to stylishly declutter your home
Give your home the winter refresh it deserves with this ingenious $35 bottle organizer - plus other Nate Home Black Friday deals
By Julia Demer Published
-
Nate Berkus's genius clothes folding trick is the one-way ticket to a more organized closet
The designer's immaculate dressing room holds the secret to a perfectly organized pant drawer
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
How do I lighten a room that feels dark? 3 simple and inexpensive solutions from Nate Berkus that anyone can try
These clever design tricks are the easiest way to lighten a room with dark walls or low light levels
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent’s latest collection with Living Spaces is minimalist fall decor done right
For the minimalists among us, it's the perfect way to introduce some new season decor into your space
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
This simple trick from Nate Berkus will revolutionize the way you store belts for better closet organization
Put an end to the tangled belt drawer with this simple hack from organization icon, Nate Berkus
By Amy McArdle Published
-
Jeremiah Brent's easy (but over-looked) ideas to refresh your home this season that are cleverly inexpensive
The interior designer explains how he gives his home a simple makeover to satisfy the itch for change
By Hugh Metcalf Published