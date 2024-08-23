Nate Berkus Just Named This Interior Style as His Main Design Influence (and It May Come as a Surprise)

Nate Berkus is, without a doubt, one of our biggest style influences here at Livingetc, but where does a great design mind like his find their own sources of inspiration? Well, he's revealed exactly that in a recent Instagram video, and his lesser-known answer might surprise you.

Known for his sophisticated designs that blend old and new for a timeless, transitional style, some key cornerstones underpin Nate's work. High ceilings with decorative crown molding, mixed materials that offer contrastive textures, and aged wooden furniture are all common sights. They're also features that were central to a particular era - French interior design in the Mid-Century. It's this distinctive style that Nate just cited as his main influence, and it's given us lots to think about.

This vintage aesthetic isn't one you hear much about in the world of interiors, but - as Nate rightly recognizes - it offers a wealth of inspiration for contemporary design. If you like a classic style that combines rustic features with ornate details and an overarching sense of luxury, refer to Nate's muse for your next decorating project.

Nate Berkus' French-inspired kitchen (Image credit: Jeremiah Brent Design, Photography: Kelly Marshall))

This intriguing insight into Nate's eye for interiors was disclosed in a quick-fire Q&A game posted on his Instagram. Asked what style influences his design the most, Nate answers confidently "French 1940s and 1950s". It's a style defined by ornate lighting fixtures, pattern rugs, rich upholsteries, and iron hardware - features you've probably noticed in Nate's designs if, like us, you're a keen follower.

"Le style 1940 describes a late Art Deco movement primarily popular in France, dating from the late 1930s to the mid-1950s," explains Sarah Henry, Managing and Creative Director of French rug atelier La Manufacture Cogolin. "Still neoclassical in proportions, the movement is a marked departure from the more sober geometric forms of the earlier Art Deco style, with a more baroque and eccentric approach influenced by Surrealism."

A post shared by Nate Berkus (@nateberkus) A photo posted by on

While these elements are certainly evident in Nate's designs, he still manages to make them feel relevant and modern, largely owing to the use of color, modern upholstery, or trending styles. Whether it's wall paneling painted in a chic modern shade, or pairing a vintage daybed with an on-trend shearling footstool, he always brings a fresh feel to the traditional.

And the 1940s French aesthetic that shines through all these designs has a wider-reaching influence than Nate alone. "This style is still very relevant today, and has a strong influence on contemporary French design - we see it in the curvilinear forms of seating, carefully worked wooden furniture pieces, and decorative patterns in textiles and wallpaper," says Sarah. "Vintage pieces from this period can easily be mixed with contemporary pieces in a modern interior."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adopting this approach to design results in an eclectic style that's truly unique and looks so characterful. What makes Nate's designs so captivating is the way they reflect his personality, borrowing elements from vintage decor and weaving in contemporary trends to give birth to a brand-new design blueprint. So, by all means, take inspiration from Nate - or his favorite design era - but always make sure you leave your own hallmark.