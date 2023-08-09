Does this viral hack with your garage really keep your whole house cool? We find out

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you are anything like me (struggling with the heat) you will have opened every possible window in your home to try and keep it cool. Unfortunately, I have run out of windows, so now I need to turn elsewhere for a rest bite.

Garages are notoriously poorly insulated, making them the prime victim in a heatwave. As they heat up, this can also raise the temperature of adjoining rooms in your home. A solution to this is keeping your garage door open ajar to promote airflow, a cooler garage, and thus a cooler house.

Does this hack seem too good to be true, or will this miracle trick be the saviour of our summer? We turned to the experts to discover the truth.

Does opening the garage door help to keep the house cool?

(Image credit: Getty)

As you might expect this hack's efficiency does not have a straightforward answer. There are conflicting opinions and a few factors that can affect the outcome.

'Generally speaking, opening the garage door can allow hot air trapped inside the garage to escape,' says home insulation expert Josh Mitchell. 'However, this is not a one-size-fits-all solution. If the garage is attached to the home and is significantly warmer than the outdoor temperature, then opening the garage door can actually promote cooling within the garage space.'

So whilst it can cool the garage and in turn your connecting spaces, this is reliant on many factors. If the temperature is hotter outside than inside, opening the garage door will actually have the opposite effect. 'Insulation, wind direction, and garage design all play a crucial role in determining the actual effect,' says Josh.

The issues

Although you might think that opening your garage door is the simplest way to maintain a cool home, there are some red flags you should be aware of. Apart from the obvious, that it may actually contribute to increasing the temperature, there are other reasons you might not want to try this hack.

'Open garage doors may be a security issue as well as a source of

undesirable pests,' warns home service expert Tommy Mello. The garage is a traditional weak spot of the house for burglars to target, leaving the door open exacerbates this security issue. Even if you have the best security system, leaving the garage door is not the smartest idea.

Pests may be attracted by what you have stored in your garage, some people utilize the space for extra bulky food and drink items which it particularly appealing to rats, deer, and foxes.

'Installing a screen door, which allows air to flow while keeping bugs and vermin out, might be a solution,' suggests Tommy. Although not entirely secure would give an added layer of security for when you are in the home.



Conclusion

In conclusion, yes leaving your garage door partially open will increase ventilation, however, the risks associated with this hack are not outweighed by its potential to cool your home. 'Overall, opening the garage door is not an effective way to cool your home. It's much better to use air conditioning or fans to regulate the temperature inside your home,' says HVAC expert Arthur Smith.

'When you open your garage door, you allow warm air from outside to enter your garage. This warm air will then mix with the cooler air in your garage, raising the temperature inside,' he says. 'The warm air will make its way into your home through any doors or windows that connect your garage to your living space. Additionally, if your garage is attached to your home, opening the door can create negative pressure inside your home, drawing hot air from outside into your living space.'

We are sad to announce that this hack does not live up to its promises. It might be optimistic to think there is a hack as simple as this that will magically make your home a cool oasis. Instead, focus on ways to regulate the temperature of specific rooms with strategic fan placement or ways to cool your bed.