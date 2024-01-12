Ashley Tisdale's 'Modern Rustic' Styling is a Brilliant Idea for Filling That Awkward Space in Your Home, say Designers

We all have those awkward spaces in or homes that we just don't know what to do with. For too long they go unadorned and neglected. However, actress Ashley Tisdale has provided us with a solution to this. A curated bench.

Recently Ashley shared a snap of a beautifully styled wooden bench and it inspired us to think about those spaces in our homes where we could replicate something similar. From her Instagram, it is clear she has impeccable taste and a real eye for interior design. She even has a page dedicated to her personal home and designs, which is an endless source of inspiration for modern homes.

Discover how to emulate the same effortless styling in your home, inspired by Ashley. Here we spoke to designers to find out why they think it is so effective.

You might not have thought to look at Ashley Tisdale's home for design inspiration but you really should. The actress best known for her role in the High School Musical Trilogy, has moved her career into the design space more and more. Launching her own interior design page called Frenshe Interiors. This bench styling in particular shows she really knows what she's doing. These are not just a bunch of items thrown together, although they might look that effortless. Not everything has been specifically considered to serve a purpose.

Wall space is often the largest free area in a room, however it is difficult to style and often gets neglected. As a result, we are depriving ourselves of infinitely more styling opportunities. 'Ashley’s latest style upgrade bridges the gap between timeless antiques and contemporary design,' says interior designer Nicole Cullum. It is a great way to lean into current living room trends and elevate your space. What's better still is it can be easily replicated with things you already have at home.

A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) A photo posted by on

'Steal her style by adding a large piece of artwork over your bench, stack your favorite large books and top them off with chic ceramic pieces, or add a small lamp for extra ambiance,' suggests Nicole. Fortunately, this kind of effortless design lends itself to individuality. You can completely personalize you bench with colors and textures that suit your style.

Ashley's aesthetic seems to blend minimalism with a more eclectic style that results in Californian chic. 'The reclaimed wood bench adds rustic texture with touches of aged iron contrasting against clean, modern edges and a low block structure for an architecture-forward feel,' says Nicole. Creating an unpredictable combination is the key to making the bench feel natural and not over-styled.

Try out this as your next project if you want to upgrade an empty wall and elevate your existing designs.

Get the look