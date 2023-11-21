The best sale I've found today - Anthropologie's pillows are now an extra 40% off. Here are the best ones

Anthropologie has consistently had the best Black Friday home décor deals. I'd say this year was no different, but it's not — it is, in fact, better. With discounts being an extra 40% off their existing markdowns, these savings are pretty unbelievable.

I've gone through the entire Anthropologie sale section, and while I expected to be most taken by the brand's larger furniture items, my eyes were set on something more unexpected: throw pillows.

Laugh all you want. Pillows may seem relatively insignificant within the sea of marble coffee tables and storage cabinets, but Anthropologie pillows are no ordinary pillows. Works of art in their own right, each pillow is the result of incredibly innovative designs — things that no one would have thought to put together but work extraordinarily well. I'm talking scalloped edges, three dimensional embroidery, and textured gingham — who would have thought pillows could be this good?

So, if you think the pillow wheel suffers from a lack of reinvention, think again. Take advantage of Anthropologie's discounts on discounts and discover the very best throw pillows to exist at the moment.

Style editor-approved pillows from Anthropologie

I am quite literally a professional shopper, so believe me when I tell you these are the best pillows to buy right now, not just at Anthropologie, but anywhere.

When do Anthropologie's Black Friday deals begin?

Believe it or not, now's the time! The official start of Black Friday is Friday, November 24th, but with discounts like these, it's hard to imagine Anthropologie's prices getting much better. That said, feel free to check back here or in any other Black Friday sale articles, as our team is constantly updating to reflect the latest deals. Happy shopping!

