Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale
The Anthropologie Black Friday sale is on now - a 30% off everything trove on what has proved to be its best ever collection. Our editor makes his selection
This is the best ever Anthropologie Black Friday sale. Not because of the discounts - though they're good. It always marks down to 30% at Thanksgiving and the surrounding days. But this year's lines have been the brand's best ever, and most on-trend. Coffee tables, rugs, sofas and decor that I've been buying and the Livingetc team has been talking about in features meetings. That has felt in-line with what we're seeing in designer spaces. And now there's no better time to buy it.
So in this Anthropologie sale edit you'll find my pick of the pieces that I think will elevate your home and keep it looking fresh well into 2024 and beyond. Marble, wood, rounded edges, amber glass. I spend a lot of time in the Anthro stores and its site and I’ve been eyeing up those coffee tables for months.
Of course, you shop all of Anthropologie yourself here.
Anthropologie Black Friday couch deals
Anthropologie furniture is always desirable. Its often colorful, always comfortable, and constantly stylish in a characterful, friendly way. Its couches are a case in point. They bring real personality to a living room - I have one in my own home that is so deep and plush it often doubles as a bed when we have guests to stay.
Price: $1299.95
Was: $1598
This loveseat hits all the right style notes - it's got mid-century leanings, blush pink cushioning and is slimline, so perfect for a small living room.
Price: $1078.80
Was: $1798
Comfort is key when it comes to living room furniture in 2024 - rounder shapes, softer pillows, plumper seat cushions. This couch has it all.
Anthropologie Black Friday lighting deals
The Anthropologie lighting section is a trove of well-curated pieces. From the whimsy of British designer Matilda Goad to the smartness of the in-house team who borrom from the Art Deco movement with careful consideration , there is always a perfect piece to be found.
Price: $118.80
Was: $198
Playing into the minimaluxe vibe we've seen dominate design this year, with its handworn surface and pared back palette this lamp looks so like a collectable. Like a one-off.
Price: $719.19
Was: $898
The era of the big lamp is dead, and long live four-bulbed floor lamp in its place. Creating a much softer way to light a space than a big chandelier, the pools of illumination this causes is enchanting. Pair with table lamps in other corners.
Anthropologie Black Friday coffee table deals
When I was curating my list of the best home decor stores I named Anthropologie as my go-to for coffee tables, and that still stands. It simply has the best selection of anywhere else on the market. And now's the time to snap one up.
Price: $958
Was: $1598
This is my favorite of the Anthropologie coffee tables - I've been bookmarking it all year. And now's its so much more affordable than before...I just love its soft color and how inviting its rounded shape is. A hero piece in the center of a living room.
Price: $958
Was: $1598
This is my very close second favorite coffee table, and I've been bookmarking it all year too. And it's the same price! Can I decide? The ridged surface looks so expensive - creating a much softer decor scheme than if it was purely flat, shiny marble.
Anthropologie Black Friday rug deals
Anthropologie regularly makes it into our best rugs edits. I've spent a lot of time in store admiring how they feel, and the designs are so riotous and varied.
Price: from $124.95
Was: from $178.95
This could actually be my perfect rug. It's sharpy graphic yet softly colored, an ideal blend that creates a statement piece that doesn't overpower. I have loved this all year.
Price: from $61.60
Was: from $88
This striped rug design has such a gentle use of color - it's subtle gradient has a naturally calming effect. Use for a slight hit of hue in a neutral living room.
Price: from $999.95
Was: from $1398
Blue and white rugs are - I think - one of the easiest color combos to live with. Not if you have muddy dogs, admittedly, but if you like to be reminded of vacations on Greek isles and sunny skies then they're heaven.
Anthropologie Black Friday home decor deals
It's hard to visit the store and not come away with an unexpected piece of Anthropologie home decor. Perfect finishing touches, they add beauty and charm and unexpected whimsy to each room of the house.
Price: $34.95
Was: $48
What I've always loved about amber and brown hued vase is the way they warmly refract the light. Could not be more ideal on a dinner table, bouncing candlelight back at your guests.
Price: $24.95
Was: $38
I have the curtain tie back from the same collection and its slightly rough finish is so artisanal. There is a soft beauty to this line that works really well as a beguiling candle holder.
What does Anthropologie do for Black Friday?
Anthropologie’s Black Friday sales have started now. For 2023, Anthropologie is offering 30% off across many of its ranges which will be applied when you add to your cart. It excludes select lines, but it encompasses a lot of products, from smaller decor all the way through to the furniture offering. Sale items also have up to a further 40% off, meaning you’ll find some brilliantly budget finds in this section.
How do you get the best deals at Anthropologie?
If you’re committed to finding the best deals at Anthropologie, your first step should be to sign up to their AnthroPerks program. It’s a loyalty membership scheme that’s free to join, but comes with some, well, perks that might help you hunt out a bargain.
In you’re part of the AnthroPerks scheme, you’ll get access to special promotions and member events, as well as early access to new collections. You also get a $20 off welcome bonus, 20% during your birthday month, and free shipping over $50.
While you’re at it, sign up for Anthropologie’s newsletter too - which promises custom promotions straight to your inbox.
As well as Black Friday deals, you’ll find that Anthropologie has seasonal sales throughout the year, and a Sale section that features pretty generous discounts, even when the brand isn’t running a major sale.
The editor of Livingetc, Pip Rich (formerly Pip McCormac) is a lifestyle journalist of almost 20 years experience working for some of the UK's biggest titles. As well as holding staff positions at Sunday Times Style, Red and Grazia he has written for the Guardian, The Telegraph, The Times and ES Magazine. The host of Livingetc's podcast Home Truths, Pip has also published three books - his most recent, A New Leaf, was released in December 2021 and is about the homes of architects who have filled their spaces with houseplants. He has recently moved out of London - and a home that ELLE Decoration called one of the ten best small spaces in the world - to start a new renovation project in Somerset.
