Our Editor Has Picked Today's 15 Best Deals in the Anthropologie Black Friday Sale

This is the best ever Anthropologie Black Friday sale. Not because of the discounts - though they're good. It always marks down to 30% at Thanksgiving and the surrounding days. But this year's lines have been the brand's best ever, and most on-trend. Coffee tables, rugs, sofas and decor that I've been buying and the Livingetc team has been talking about in features meetings. That has felt in-line with what we're seeing in designer spaces. And now there's no better time to buy it.

So in this Anthropologie sale edit you'll find my pick of the pieces that I think will elevate your home and keep it looking fresh well into 2024 and beyond. Marble, wood, rounded edges, amber glass. I spend a lot of time in the Anthro stores and its site and I’ve been eyeing up those coffee tables for months.

Of course, you shop all of Anthropologie yourself here.

Anthropologie Black Friday couch deals

Anthropologie furniture is always desirable. Its often colorful, always comfortable, and constantly stylish in a characterful, friendly way. Its couches are a case in point. They bring real personality to a living room - I have one in my own home that is so deep and plush it often doubles as a bed when we have guests to stay.

Ashton Linen Upholstered Teak Settee View at Anthropologie Price: $1299.95

Was: $1598

This loveseat hits all the right style notes - it's got mid-century leanings, blush pink cushioning and is slimline, so perfect for a small living room. Denver sofa View at Anthropologie Price: $1078.80

Was: $1798 Comfort is key when it comes to living room furniture in 2024 - rounder shapes, softer pillows, plumper seat cushions. This couch has it all. Darcy daybed View at Anthropologie Price: $1048

Was: $1748 Not technically a couch, true, but daybeds are the must-have of next year. Why? Because they invite conversation (you can angle yourself in any direction on them) and they don't create partition like a high-backed sofa might.

Anthropologie Black Friday lighting deals

The Anthropologie lighting section is a trove of well-curated pieces. From the whimsy of British designer Matilda Goad to the smartness of the in-house team who borrom from the Art Deco movement with careful consideration , there is always a perfect piece to be found.

Neko table lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $118.80

Was: $198 Playing into the minimaluxe vibe we've seen dominate design this year, with its handworn surface and pared back palette this lamp looks so like a collectable. Like a one-off. Charli Floor Lamp View at Anthropologie Price: $719.19

Was: $898 The era of the big lamp is dead, and long live four-bulbed floor lamp in its place. Creating a much softer way to light a space than a big chandelier, the pools of illumination this causes is enchanting. Pair with table lamps in other corners. Laney wall sconce View at Anthropologie Price: $189.95

Was: $248 With an Art Deco heritage but a soft glow caused by the dappled glass, this wall sconce would go well with the floor lamp, above. Run two or three along an entryway wall.

Anthropologie Black Friday coffee table deals

When I was curating my list of the best home decor stores I named Anthropologie as my go-to for coffee tables, and that still stands. It simply has the best selection of anywhere else on the market. And now's the time to snap one up.

Sonali round coffee table View at Anthropologie Price: $958

Was: $1598 This is my favorite of the Anthropologie coffee tables - I've been bookmarking it all year. And now's its so much more affordable than before...I just love its soft color and how inviting its rounded shape is. A hero piece in the center of a living room. Kanta coffee table View at Anthropologie Price: $958

Was: $1598 This is my very close second favorite coffee table, and I've been bookmarking it all year too. And it's the same price! Can I decide? The ridged surface looks so expensive - creating a much softer decor scheme than if it was purely flat, shiny marble. Margate Reclaimed Wood Coffee Table View at Anthropologie Price: $658.50

Was: $1098 This coffee table is more design-y than it looks - that fat, round and almost tubular legs lift the simplicity no end. It's also very well-made - I've admired it in-store many times.

Anthropologie Black Friday rug deals

Anthropologie regularly makes it into our best rugs edits. I've spent a lot of time in store admiring how they feel, and the designs are so riotous and varied.

Illusion rug View at Anthropologie Price: from $124.95

Was: from $178.95 This could actually be my perfect rug. It's sharpy graphic yet softly colored, an ideal blend that creates a statement piece that doesn't overpower. I have loved this all year. Handwoven Maximus Rug View at Anthropologie Price: from $61.60

Was: from $88

This striped rug design has such a gentle use of color - it's subtle gradient has a naturally calming effect. Use for a slight hit of hue in a neutral living room. Burke rug View at Anthropologie Price: from $999.95

Was: from $1398 Blue and white rugs are - I think - one of the easiest color combos to live with. Not if you have muddy dogs, admittedly, but if you like to be reminded of vacations on Greek isles and sunny skies then they're heaven.

Anthropologie Black Friday home decor deals

It's hard to visit the store and not come away with an unexpected piece of Anthropologie home decor. Perfect finishing touches, they add beauty and charm and unexpected whimsy to each room of the house.

Cinched vase View at Anthropologie Price: $34.95

Was: $48 What I've always loved about amber and brown hued vase is the way they warmly refract the light. Could not be more ideal on a dinner table, bouncing candlelight back at your guests. Fiddlehead Fern Taper Candle Holder View at Anthropologie Price: $24.95

Was: $38 I have the curtain tie back from the same collection and its slightly rough finish is so artisanal. There is a soft beauty to this line that works really well as a beguiling candle holder. Sebastian Baroque vase View at Anthropologie Price: $59.95

Was: $84 More minimaluxe style here, with the perfectly imperfectly ridged surface creating a handworn finish. Leave empty and with space around it on a shelf or fireplace to truly appreciate its form.

What does Anthropologie do for Black Friday? Anthropologie’s Black Friday sales have started now. For 2023, Anthropologie is offering 30% off across many of its ranges which will be applied when you add to your cart. It excludes select lines, but it encompasses a lot of products, from smaller decor all the way through to the furniture offering. Sale items also have up to a further 40% off, meaning you’ll find some brilliantly budget finds in this section.