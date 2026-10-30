Africa Design Week Is Coming to London in 2027 — Here's Why You (and Your Home) Should Be Paying Attention

I've been in many exciting conversations about looking beyond Eurocentric design of late. And unlike some of the more uncomfortable exchanges of the past, which wrongly attribute design styles and talk of casual plagiarism of 'trends' to invigorate the mainstream, these conversations have centered on recognizing countries of color and their roots (and rights) in the design space. Africa Design Week is the latest in a string of design consciousness.

Founded by Bilen Zeremariam, editor-in-chief of OLISE Magazine, this new addition to London's design festival scene is set to take the stage from 8th to 10th July 2027 at the Crafts Council. With palpable interest already from those in the know, I spoke to Bilen about what you can expect from this design exhibition and why its inauguration feels more timely than ever.

I already have my calendar marked for the new year, and I have a feeling this peek behind the curtain will ignite your interest in what's to come. Especially if your home reveals traces of creativity from the African diaspora.

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The Inspiration

The Tamodi Estate & Polo Reserve in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa, captured our attention earlier this year. Image credit: Tamodi. Design: Studio Ashby Even a virtual tour of the rooms, rife with color and character, will explain just why we're adding it to our hotel hot list. Image credit: Tamodi. Design: Studio Ashby

"Africa Design Week was born from a desire to create a dedicated international platform that celebrates the extraordinary creativity, talent and innovation emerging from Africa and its diaspora," says Bilen Zeremariam.

"Having spent many years working in the interiors and design industry, both as a designer and as an editor-in-chief, I have witnessed first-hand the incredible talent across the continent, as well as the lack of visibility and access to opportunities within the wider international design industry."

Bilen set out to create something that went beyond showcasing beautiful work. "A platform connecting designers, artists, makers and creative entrepreneurs with new audiences, collaborators and commercial opportunities. London felt like a natural starting point, and one that holds special significance for me," she notes.

Having been born and raised in London, the same place that sparked her design journey and her studies at the University of the Arts London, launching Africa Design Week now in the city where it all began feels like a full-circle moment.

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With its cultural diversity, global influence and deep connections to Africa and its people, Bilen explains that the English capital stands to be the perfect meeting point for creativity, culture and commerce. "Our ambition, however, extends far beyond London," she teases. "We envision Africa Design Week becoming a truly international platform, building meaningful connections between Africa and the rest of the world."

Bilen Zeremariam Social Links Navigation Founder Bilen Zeremariam is the founder of Africa Design Week and editor-in-chief of OLISE Magazine, an international interiors and design publication celebrating exceptional creativity, craftsmanship, and the people shaping the design industry. With a 20-year background in interior design delivering high-end residential and commercial projects, Bilen brings both a creative and industry perspective to her work in publishing and cultural programming. Through OLISE Magazine and Africa Design Week, she is committed to championing emerging and established talent, fostering meaningful international connections, and creating greater visibility and opportunities for underrepresented creative voices.

What to Expect

Image 1 of 2 Tola Ojuolape's work on The Africa Centre in the heart of Southwark speaks to the region's design-rooted richness. (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Tola Ojuolape) In this art collector's home, African influences on canvas, including this piece by Amoako Boafo, enrich the apartment. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

"Across three days, from the 8th to 10th July, we will bring together an exciting mix of established and emerging designers, artists, makers and creative voices from Africa," Bilen shares.

"Expect a vibrant programme of collectible furniture, contemporary art, craftsmanship, immersive installations, inspiring conversations and cultural experiences that celebrate the richness and diversity of African creativity."

Aside from returning with a gallery of ideas to inspire modern homes, Bilen and her team have also scheduled Africa Design Week to host opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and engagement between creatives, brands, industry leaders and international audiences.

"For the team and me, the most exciting part is the opportunity to introduce audiences to extraordinary talent they may not yet be familiar with, while creating tangible opportunities for the people behind the work."

Exploring African Interior Design

Tolù Adẹ̀kọ́'s vision for homes that tell a story is rooted in meaningful curation, including spotlighting West African artists around the space. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Adẹ̀kọ́ & Co.)

Learning more about the global interiors zeitgeist will no doubt be among the biggest design trends in 2027. And in the name of ditching appropriation and stepping towards cultural appreciation, Bilen explains that one of the most important things she wants Africa Design Week to communicate is that there is no single definition of African design.

"Africa is a continent of 54 countries, each with its own cultural identities, traditions, materials and creative expressions. Its design landscape is incredibly diverse, and I think that diversity is one of its greatest strengths," she explains.

"There is a remarkable relationship between heritage and innovation. We see designers drawing upon generations of craftsmanship, traditional techniques and locally sourced materials, while reinterpreting them through contemporary forms and fresh perspectives."

She also wants to challenge the perception that African design must always be rooted in tradition or defined by a particular aesthetic. "African designers are creating sophisticated, experimental, and forward-thinking work that belongs in the global conversation on contemporary design," Bilen says.

"Ultimately, we want audiences to see African design not simply as a source of inspiration, but as an influential and evolving creative force with the talent, ideas, and ambition to help shape the future of the industry."

Get the Look

If you're looking for inspiration irl, then Salù Iwadi Studio's insider guide to Dakar will make you want to escape to Senegal for an artful holiday away. And to keep up with more of what's on in London now (and later), sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.