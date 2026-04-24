This 'Floating Candle' Ritual Might Be the Most Calming Fragrance Idea I've Seen Yet
Expect an aquatic scent woven together with notes of elegant lotus and refreshing citrus
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Listen, I'm no stranger to floating candles. But I don't think I've ever come across one that delivers on both fragrance and design. That is, until I noticed the Ritual of Seshen Floating Candle from Rituals.
This dainty lotus candle floats in a small, beautiful blue glass bowl. And as it melts and releases fragrance, your home will be filled with notes of aqua and lotus, cut by a burst of citrus. It might not be the most typical of scented candles, but it's just cool enough to make the cut.
I'd pop this conversation starter in pride of place for a soothing scent story and a design-y nod to the simple act of lighting a candle. Here's how it works.
Designed to scentually evoke the ambiance of being aboard a felucca on the Nile, this fragrance blend feels light and crisp. It feels like a simple yet stylish way to make your home smell like spring.
And there's something about the warm glow of a candle gently bobbing on the water that makes this ritual feel even calmer. Since the fragrance can lean light, you can create a cohesive scentscape through the Ritual of Seshen Home Perfume, Scented Candle, and Fragrance Sticks.
And if this limited edition candle is out of stock by the time you're reading this, then here are a couple of alternatives to bring home instead.
Scent: Berries
If you like to keep it simple with candles and dress it up with real floral petals, this set from IKEA is a nice choice. Pair it with this Chrome Decorative Bowl from Stoff Nagel for a cool finish.
Color: Purple
Recreate this look with these lotus candles and this Handmade Decorative Marble Bowl Santorini from Westwing.
DIY Your Own Floating Candle Feature
If you love the minimalism of this concept, then mini floating ripple vases should be on your radar. And for more multi-sensory decor ideas like this, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.