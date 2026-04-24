Listen, I'm no stranger to floating candles. But I don't think I've ever come across one that delivers on both fragrance and design. That is, until I noticed the Ritual of Seshen Floating Candle from Rituals.

This dainty lotus candle floats in a small, beautiful blue glass bowl. And as it melts and releases fragrance, your home will be filled with notes of aqua and lotus, cut by a burst of citrus. It might not be the most typical of scented candles, but it's just cool enough to make the cut.

I'd pop this conversation starter in pride of place for a soothing scent story and a design-y nod to the simple act of lighting a candle. Here's how it works.

Rituals The Ritual of Seshen Floating Candle £57 at rituals.com Burn Time: 36 Hours All you have to do is fill the glass jar with water, float the lotus candle on the surface, and light the wick to let the scent evolve.

Designed to scentually evoke the ambiance of being aboard a felucca on the Nile, this fragrance blend feels light and crisp. It feels like a simple yet stylish way to make your home smell like spring.

And there's something about the warm glow of a candle gently bobbing on the water that makes this ritual feel even calmer. Since the fragrance can lean light, you can create a cohesive scentscape through the Ritual of Seshen Home Perfume, Scented Candle, and Fragrance Sticks.

And if this limited edition candle is out of stock by the time you're reading this, then here are a couple of alternatives to bring home instead.

DIY Your Own Floating Candle Feature

Cereria Di Giorgio 20 Floating Candles £13.24 at Amazon UK Color: Duck Egg Start with this set of colorful floating tealights from Cereria Di Giorgio. It'll make your water feature a little more interesting. H&M Footed Marble Serving Bowl £39.99 at H&M (US) Color: Beige This Footed Marble Serving Bowl from H&M is my top choice for a floating feature. M&S Pink Rose & Scabiosa Bouquet £50 at Marks and Spencer UK Includes: Pink Roses, Pink Antirrhinum, Pink Lisianthus, Burgundy Scabiosa, Eucalyptus Cinere With 20 stems, you can spare a couple of the rose and scabiosa florets for your floating feature.

If you love the minimalism of this concept, then mini floating ripple vases should be on your radar. And for more multi-sensory decor ideas like this, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.