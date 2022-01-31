Best mattress 2022: 9 top picks for a dreamy night's sleep

Considering how much time we spend (or wish we spent) in bed over winter, getting the best mattress to help you clock enough high-quality hours is important. However, it's a big investment — so to get the best one for your money, it's really important to figure out which one is right for you. Not sure where to start? Well, that's where we come in. We know that investing in a new mattress to suit your sleep style and circumstances can be a very personal process, which is why we've personally and rigorously reviewed every mattress featured in this buyer's guide.

We've considered all mattress types — memory foam, innerspring and hybrid mattresses (the best of both worlds) — from a selection of price points to put together this list of the best mattresses for a range of sleepers. You'll see some recognizable brand names such as Casper, Saatva, and Avocado, which have all been put through their paces to see if they deliver on their promises for a number of weeks — sometimes months. We've then based our reviews on how we found them in terms of comfort, support, and quality, plus what they're like to move around and unwrap, as not all of them claim to be a mattress-in-a-box.

It sounds like a lot to consider but it's so worth putting in the time to find your next mattress, especially when you're going to be sleeping on it for years to come. You'll find our top choice below, but it's also worth knowing that most mattress brands offer a trial so you can try before you buy, so to speak — which means that you could have up to one entire year until you commit to anything more long-term.

Once you've chosen the one, don't forget to pick up the best mattress protector to shield your new mattress from allergy triggers and accidental spills.

What is the best mattress to buy?

In short, the best mattress you can buy is the Saatva Classic Luxury Hybrid Mattress. Beyond free White Glove Delivery, this made-to-order mattress offers the perfect mix of comfort and support, while also including eco-friendly characteristics.

We do, however, also love the Casper Original mattress, which is available as either memory foam or a hybrid, both at an incredible value, to suit the need you're looking to fill.

If neither of those take your fancy then you'll see that we have several more alternatives to explore. Our automatic price widgets will always show you the best prices which each mattress is available to buy for, too, so no more scouting around for the best deals either.

More about the best mattress 2022

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic mattress The best mattress you can buy right now Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King, Split Cal King Depth: 11.5" or 14" Type: Hybrid Innerspring Comfort grade: Plush-soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm Reasons to buy + Choose from three firmness levels and 2 depths + Hybrid combines memory foam and coils + Stays cooler than an all-foam mattress + Made to order of eco-friendly materials + Free White Glove Delivery and Mattress removal Reasons to avoid - $99 return fee to cover the labor and transport fee for pickup - 11.5" doesn't have side handles

Looking for a mattress that has captured the love of the internet and our team? The Saatva Classic is truly the best of both worlds for anyone between a traditional innerspring and memory foam mattress. Plus three comfort levels and two depths to maximize your experience.

Who will the Saatva Classic Mattress suit?

We think it's built to suit all types of sleepers. It's also wonderful for curbing back pain, with an endorsement from the Congress of Chiropractic State, and it's also a great pick for anyone looking to make more eco-friendly choices.

What is the Saatva Classic Mattress like to sleep on?

For our tester, it did take some time for her to adjust but has been enjoying sleeping in it ever since. We tested it in the Luxury-Firm feel, which over 82% of buyers choose, according to Saatva, for the perfect mix of comfort and support. The experience is most akin to sleeping on a hotel mattress, and for us, it's plush where we want, supportive where we need it.

Special features?

A special call out to the sturdy edge support, but the Saatva Classic also incorporates its Patented Lumbar Zone Technology into a layer of its Certipur-US memory foam for healthy spinal alignment no matter how you sleep. The dual-coil construction also offers great airflow to promote breathability.

Construction?

The mattress features a plush 3" Euro pillow top for comfort and pressure point relief, covered in organic cotton. Underneath, a responsive dual-coil design made of recycled carbon steel promotes better airflow to disperse body heat and responds to your body's curves and movements to relieve pressure points.

What do you get for your money?

A 180-night comfort trial, 15-year guarantee, and free White Glove Delivery and set-up! They'll even remove your old mattress.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: casper)

2. Casper Original Mattress This is our best mattress runner-up, which is suitable for all sleepers Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Depth: 11" Type: Memory-foam or Hybrid Comfort grade: Medium Reasons to buy + Memory foam or hybrid option + Sleeps cool and offers minimal motion transfer + Good for all sleep positions + Made with recycled polyester Reasons to avoid - Slight off-gassing odor after unboxing

OK, you twisted our arm, our (close) runner-up for the best mattress is the Original Casper mattress. The company that brought the bed-in-a-box concept mainstream with the right blend of cooling, comfort, and support. Oh, and it's available as both memory foam or a hybrid.

Who will the Casper Original Mattress suit?

The Casper mattress is built for every type of sleeper. We found it the most comfortable on our backs and sides, it'll keep hot sleepers cooler with minimum motion transfer between you and your sleeping partner.

What is the Casper Original Mattress like to sleep on?

It's that great mix of comfort and support. The mattress rates as medium-firm. The foam cushions your body curves to promote good alignment and offer pressure relief, but you won't have that sunk-in feeling. The Original mattress sleeps pretty cool, and if you choose the hybrid, you'll find increased breathability and edge support.

Special features?

The Casper Original is Casper's flagship model, with the option to choose the memory foam for a sink-in feel or to try a hybrid design for a bouncier experience. Its special zone support holds hips up in the middle for a firmer center zone, while the layers around the shoulders will sink more, to promote good alignment. Casper's unique AirScape™ layer of perforated, breathable foam also increases airflow and circulates air to help you sleep cooler.

Construction?

The Original Memory Foam design uses three layers of memory foam, including the Airscape layer for comfort and pressure relief, a zoned support layer, and a thick base layer. The hybrid edition swaps the foam base for a spring base, for extra breathability and support.

What do you get for your money?

A 100-night sleep trial, 10-year limited warranty, and free delivery. Shipping is pretty quick, too.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Birch)

3. Birch Luxe Natural Mattress Best hybrid mattress made from responsibly sourced, natural materials Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Depth: 11.5" Type: Latex Hybrid Comfort grade: Medium Reasons to buy + 3 organic cashmere and wool comfort layers + Zoned lumbar support for enhanced contouring + Great edge support + Sleeps cool and moisture-wicking Reasons to avoid - Heavy to unbox

The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress seems to tick off everything you could want in a mattress: comfort, support, cooling, careful attention to detail, a lengthy list of environmental certifications and only the highest quality materials.

Who will the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress mattress suit?

Beyond the eco-conscious sleeper looking to indulge in luxury, we think it'll suit hot sleepers, couples, and those who toss and turn throughout the night.

What's the Birch Luxe Natural Mattress like to sleep on?

Dreamy, and in the words of our tester, "indulgent," and "the type of mattress that makes you look forward to crawling into bed each night. It's plush without sacrificing support, while the use of cotton, cashmere, and wool make it naturally breathable. Regardless of your sleeping position, you will find comfort and pressure relief.

Special features?

Simply due to the materials of this mattress, it sleeps cool with all natural materials including cotton cover, ultra-fine cashmere, naturally hygroscopic wool (reduces humidity), and latex. From a support standpoint, the hybrid has targeted zoned lumbar support and excellent edge support.

Construction?

The Birch Luxe Natural Mattress features a whopping 10 layers, starting with a breathable organic cotton matelassé cover, followed by a naturally fire-retardant wool layer just beneath it. Next, three comfort layers, including a layer of cashmere and wool, continues to promote airflow and temperature regulation. Keeping things sustainable, the mattress utilizes a layer of latex to relieve pressure points and offer support, and the coil layer, which features more than 1,000 individually wrapped coils. Finally, the base layer is another sheet of moisture-wicking wool.

What do you get for your money?

Every Birch Living mattress comes with a 25-year guarantee, free delivery to most addresses and free returns if you decide the mattress isn't quite right for you during the 100- night trial.

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Dreamcloud)

4. Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress Best mattress with edge-to-edge support Specifications Size: Twin-Cal King /Single-Super King Depth: 14"/ 28cm Type: Memory foam + pocket spring Comfort grade: Medium-firm Reasons to buy + Luxuriously thick + Available in both US and UK + Memory foam cradles body + Coils provide support and airflow + Won’t be disturbed when your partner rolls out of bed Reasons to avoid - May require deep-pocket sheets -



The Dreamcloud comes with superior edge support that you may not see from other mattresses at this price point.

Who will the Dreamcloud mattress suit?

This mattress offers the most support for back sleepers, as side sleepers may find themselves sinking in too much. It's also great for hot sleepers and couples for its breathable design and minimal motion transfer. The Dreamcloud also has the feeling of a luxury mattress, but at a budget-friendly price.

What is the Dreamcloud mattress like to sleep on?

"It cradles you like a cloud and is so comfortable that you’ll enjoy a night full of sweet, uninterrupted dreams," enthused our mattress tester. In fact, she claimed it " among the top three mattresses that" she's slept on — and she's logged a lot of nights in luxury hotels too.

Special features?

In addition to feeling absolutely luxurious, the Dreamcoud is designed to sleep cool in part to its cashmere-blend cover and gel-foam cooling layer help disperse body heat while the coils increase airflow. Additionally, a Heavy Duty Gauge Edge Shield offers reinforced edge support, so you won't get that rolling off the bed feel, and

Construction?

Immediately get a sense of the luxury feel with the cashmere blend cover, followed by two foam layers: a pressure-relief foam infused with cooling gel and a comfort layer. Individually wrapped innerspring coils provide the support that adapts to your body while the foam base keeps everything in place. If you need additional pressure relief, consider upgrading to the DreamCloud Premier which integrates a two-inch Eurotop too.

What do you get for your money?

A lengthy year-long trial, lifetime warranty, and free contact-free delivery. DreamCloud also frequently runs promotions too that include freebies like a mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows.

Livingetc rating: 4.75 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Avocado Green)

5. Avocado Green mattress Best organic mattress Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Depth: 11 or 13 inches Type: Hybrid Comfort grade: Medium-Firm / Gentle-Firm with pillowtop Reasons to buy + Sustainably harvested latex rubber foam + Medium to firm for firmness + No fire retardants + Handmade in Los Angeles + Can purchase a mattress topper to make softer + Sleeps cool + Vegan option available too Reasons to avoid - May sleep too firm for some - Some motion transfer

If you specifically want an organic mattress then our defacto go-to is Avocado Green. The hybrid is hand-tufted in Los Angeles, and the company owns and oversees the entire mattress production stages.

Who will the Avocado Green mattress suit?

In addition to the sustainability-minded, the Avocado Green mattress is most suited for stomach and back sleepers, while side sleepers might not find it gives enough cushion. Additionally, because of the super clean list of materials, those with chemical sensitivities or allergies will particularly benefit from this mattress as it's made without fire retardants, petroleum-based foams, or chemical adhesives so. And vegans aren't excluded from a fully organic mattress either, with the chance to choose a PETA-approved version sans wool.

What's the Avocado Green mattress like to sleep on?

We describe it as firm, but gentle. That said, side sleepers may prefer something a little softer and should opt for the pillowtop upgrade. It combines the natural cushioning materials with an internal, zoned, pressure-point support system for proper back support and extended durability. The mattress molds to you without that sinking feeling associated with memory foam, nor is there that stuck sensation or difficulty getting in and out of bed, thanks to the coil's supportive reaction.

Special features?

Instead of chemical flame retardants, the Avocado green mattress uses an all-natural fire retardant: wool. It's also one of only three mattress brands in the world to be MADE SAFE Non-Toxic certified and is a carbon-neutral company. It also has a host of other certifications including GREENGUARD Gold Certified, GOLS, GOTS and OEKO-TEX, FSC-certified, and Rainforest Alliance.

Construction?

Avocado offers some of the most insight into how its mattress is made than any other company we've seen. Underneath the hand-tufted organic cotton cover, is a two-inch layer of Dunlop latex, which is considered more sustainable than Talalay latex. Below the latex, up to 1,414 individually tuned, tempered steel coils, in three gauge sizes, are arranged in 5 distinct ergonomic zones. The bed also has a fully reinforced steel perimeter for solid edge support, finished with another one-inch layer of Dunlop latex at the base. The exterior have two handles to make moving and adjusting the mattress easier, and the.

What do you get for your money?

A one-year trial, 25-year warranty, and free delivery and returns. Good stuff!

Livingetc rating: 5 out of 5 stars

(Image credit: Puffy)

6. Puffy Lux hybrid mattress Best mattress for sleeping through hot, restless nights Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Depth: 12" Type: Foam hybrid Firmness: Medium-Plush Reasons to buy + Pressure relief + Even support across the back + Stays cool on hot nights + Hypoallergenic, Washable cover Reasons to avoid - Memory foam is slower to return to its original shape - Some off-gassing - May be too soft for some

If you struggle with waking up hot in the night or find sleeping in the summer unbearable, then then the Puffy Lux Hybrid is sure to impress, providing stability, temperature control, and support for back pain.

Who will the Puffy Lux mattress suit?

This mattress stays cool even through the hot summer nights, so we highly recommend it for too-warm sleepers. It's also extremely supportive for those dealing with back pain, thanks to the hybrid design.

What's the Puffy Lux mattress like to sleep on?

The Puffy Lux is designed to sleep cool, relieve pressure points, and minimize any back pain. While it's a hybrid, it definitely retains the characteristics one would love about foam, including minimal motion transfer and that cradling feel.

Special features?

The Puffy Lux Hybrid Mattress has a Stain-Resistant Cloud Cover that you can unzip and wash for a deep clean, and it's hypoallergenic.

Construction?

The six-layer construction is comprised of the hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, cover,1.5-inches of gel-infused breathing foam, 1.5-inches of pressure-relieving cloud foam, 2-inches of humidity-resistant foam, and 7-inches of high-density foam with a contour-adapt coil base to help stabilize your mattress with advanced edge support.

What do you get for your money?

A 101-night trial, a lifetime guarantee, and free shipping and returns. We've also almost always spotted Puffy gifting out free pillows, mattress protector, and asheet set with purchase.

(Image credit: PlushBeds)

7. PlushBeds Natural Bliss Latex Mattress Best vegan mattress – and made with plenty of sustainable materials Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split Queen, Split King, Split Cal King Depth: 6", 8", or 10" Type: Latex Firmness: Medium and Medium-firm Reasons to buy + Choose from two comfort options and three depths + Serious effort on sustainability + Breathable + Durable and made to last + No off-gassing Reasons to avoid - May be too firm for some - Six inches is kind of thin

Vegan and extremely environmentally focused, the PlushBeds Natural Bliss mattress offers tons of options and customization in creating your dream mattress.

Who will the PlushBeds Natural Bliss mattress suit?

The Medium rates at a 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale, and should still be comfortable for all sleep types. In fact, 80% of customers opt for the medium. The Medium-firm is most well-suited to heavier people or those who sleep exclusively on their stomach or back, coming in at a firmer 8.5. Couples with different sleep preferences can choose a split style to accommodate both.

What's the PlushBeds Natural Bliss mattress like to sleep on?

The Natural Bliss will give you the feeling of sleeping on the mattress, as opposed to in the mattress, which is occasionally the feel of memory foam. When sleeping on the side, hips and shoulders sink in enough for better spinal alignment and pressure relief while those on their backs and stomachs achieved the right combination of comfort and contoured support. Latex also offers great temperature neutrality, so it won't leave you feeling warmer. There is some motion transfer, especially when you choose a thinner and firmer design.

Special features?

The latex layers of the mattress can actually be swapped if you need a softer or firmer design. This mattress also meets some of the strictest certifications in the industry, including Certified Organic Latex, Cotton, GREENGUARD Gold, FSC, eco-Institut, and Control Union.

Construction?

Plushbeds keep this latex mattress simple with a GOTS certified organic cotton cover, a natural Talalay latex layer and a thicker GOLS certified Arpico organic latex core, amount dependent on mattress depth. The Eco Fire Barrier is derived from natural plant cellulose fibers and hydrated silica, and exclusive to PlushBeds.

What do you get for your money?

A risk-free 100-night trial with free shipping, plus a 25-year guarantee. Pretty standard.

(Image credit: Mattress Firm)

8. Purple Hybrid Premier The best mattress for side sleepers – and surprisingly good for aches and pains Specifications Size: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Depth: 13" Type: Gel-Grid and Hybrid Firmness: Medium-soft Reasons to buy + Features 3 or 4 inches of Purple exclusive, zero-gravity Purple Grid + Cooling + Amazing pressure relief + In-home set up available Reasons to avoid - On the pricey side - May be too soft for stomach sleepers - Heavy

The Purple Hybrid Premier is particularly good for side sleepers, so if that's how you prefer to snooze, the generous serving of the iconic GelFlex Grid gives the feeling of sleeping on zero gravity. And if you're a combo sleeper, you're likely to find bliss too.

Who will the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress suit?

The cushiony Purple Hybrid is especially comfortable for side sleepers, though back and stomach sleepers will still enjoy the pressure relief. The combination of the pressure-relieving benefits of 3 inches of the GelFlex Grid with the buoyancy of individually wrapped coils

What's the Purple Hybrid Premier mattress like to sleep on?

The Purple GelFlex Grid is that perfect mix of soft where you want and firm where you need it, and is quite literally like sleeping in a cloud or on air. The Grid gives for shoulders and hips but remains supportive for the back and legs. The breathable nature of the grid, coupled with the support of coils will keep you from overheating at night. The top layers, are to the touch squishy, buoyant, and cradling, without making you feel stuck. Overall, it gets high marks for support, cushioning, air circulation, and pressure relief.

Special features?

Purple's exclusive GelFlex Grid is a league of its own, a hyper-elastic polymer gel that offers pressure relief and is made with thousands of holes to enable better airflow. Far more responsive and breathable than memory foam, the consensus is the thicker the Grid, the better pressure relief, and airflow.

Construction?

Three inches of GelFlex Grid cradle the body and create a buoyant feel that’s supported by a layer of stainless steel coils, separated by a one-inch layer of polyurethane foam. It uses a non-toxic knit barrier. If you want even softer, the Hybrid Premier 4 adds an extra inch of Grid while the Hybrid is a little firmer with a two-inch make up.

What do you get for your money?

A standard 100-night sleep trial, a 10-year guarantee, and free shipping. If you're like us and a fan of in-home delivery, that's a free option too (a $200 value) though takes 2-3 weeks to receive your mattress instead of the standard

(Image credit: Nectar)

9. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress Best mattress with the longest trial period Specifications Size: Twin - Cal king Depth: 11 inches Type: Memory foam Firmness: Medium-firm Reasons to buy + Medium-firm for firmness + Good motion transfer + Good breathability + 365-night trial + Forever guarantee Reasons to avoid - No handles - Too hard for some side sleepers

If you are searching for a memory foam mattress that doesn't lose its firmness (even after a whole year's worth of use), then this Nectar mattress will be your perfect match!

Who will the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress suit?

It will reign supreme for those who are looking for a completely risk-free experience that includes a decent memory foam mattress and is available at a fair price.

What's the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress like to sleep on?

Thanks to its memory foam filling, the Nectar Mattress will make your joints feel cushioned from night one. With regards to motion transfer, the Nectar is as good as any memory foam — and if sliding into your other half during the night is a massive bug-bear? Then, this mattress is the best find for you.

On the firmness front, Nectar is rated 6.5 on the website, which the company claims is "just right." Users will find this option is not too soft, not too firm, and after all, what could be better than that? No one wants a mattress that is too firm, trust us.

Special features?

It has an Adaptive Cooling Cover designed to draw away heat from your body and circulate fresh air every time you move.

Construction?

There’s nothing especially unusual about the Nectar’s construction but, as mentioned, it is reassuringly heavy, which is always a sign of quality. It features a decent layer of proper memory foam which is nicely aerated, and then pressure-relieving foam that contours to your body shape. Finally, the seven-zone base foam provides additional contoured support plus depth.

What do you get for your money?

An unprecedented 365-night trial period. Plus free delivery and free returns.

Livingetc rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

How often should I replace my mattress?

According to The Sleep Foundation, it is recommended that you replace your mattress every seven to eight years. It's likely that your mattress has become worn out long before you even realize it which is why this time frame is so important to bear in mind.

Remember, a mattress protector – or a mattress topper – would be a good idea to keep your mattress feeling (and looking) like new so at the point of buying a new mattress, slip one of these on.

How to choose the best mattress for yourself?

Ultimately it depends on the level of support you need, the space you have, and your budget. The type of mattress – foam, innerspring, or hybrid – and materials used can also come into play at the point of choosing a mattress, based on your experience.

If you already have a bed frame then you'll just need to get the same size mattress to fit it. This will work in the same way if you want to upgrade from a double to a king. A number of brands sell mattresses and bedframes so to make life a little easier, it might be best to buy these at the same time. This was you can ensure that you can the correct bed frame and bed base to support the mattress adequately.

Have a little think about how you sleep, too. Are you a side, back, or front sleeper? Do you struggle to regulate your temperature during the night? This can all affect the type of mattress you opt for. If you're unsure, then do take advantage of the trials which brands are offering. These range from 100 to 365 nights which is plenty enough time to find the best mattress for you (and your partner) for free.