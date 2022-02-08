Best mattress topper: 7 topper options to upgrade your sleep comfort

Once only bought to prolong the life of a skip-worthy mattress, savvy sleepers are waking up to the comfort-boosting benefits of investing in one of the best mattress toppers from day one. Even if you think your existing mattress is the bee’s knees, there’s always room for improvement and a topper could be that game-changing addition that pushes a standard sleep experience to the sublime.

Mattress toppers are also brilliant for filling any missing moments in your existing mattress. You don’t hate it, but it could be comfier. The two most popular reasons for investing in a mattress topper: to add softness to a firm mattress, or breathability to heat-trapping traditional memory foam models. Anyone suffering from back or joint pain will also benefit from a topper that adds an extra layer of support and cushioning where it’s most needed.

The way we sleep, and our material preferences are personal so there’s always going to be a degree of subjectivity involved. Factors such as body weight, body temperature, and even bedding can have an impact on how individuals experience the same mattress. To help narrow down your options, we’ve shortlisted the top seven toppers we believe are the best for a variety of sleep positions and priorities.

From traditional featherbeds and wool to modern high-tech foam, we’ve dug deep to find the very best currently on offer to help fast-track you towards your dream sleep set-up. And, if your mattress is beyond the help of a topper, don't miss our guide to the best mattresses.

The best mattress toppers 2022

(Image credit: Layla Sleep)

1. Layla Memory Foam Topper Best mattress topper (overall): this brilliant all-rounder is the perfect combination of squish, cooling and support Specifications Best for: Most people Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Thickness: 2 inches Type: Memory foam Reasons to buy + Long 120-night sleep trial + Copper-infused foam to sleep cool + Cushions pressure points + Attractive design Reasons to avoid - May be too plush for those looking for a firmer surface

Who will the Layla mattress topper suit?

A great little all-rounder, this foam-based topper is perfect for anyone looking to extend the lifespan of their mattress, gain extra support and sleep cool. Due to its plush nature, side sleepers may find the most comfortable, but if you're looking to add a soft touch to your mattress, the Layla is it.

What is it like to sleep on?

Plush and cozy, while also having an airy feel that keeps you sleeping cool and providing very important pressure relief. It conforms to your body and cushions hips and shoulders but its thinner profile prevents any stuck feelings.

Special features?

The 2” of copper-gel infused memory foam helps sleep cool and provides anti-microbial benefits. It uses thick straps to tuck over your mattress.

What do you get for your money?

A lengthy 120-night trial and a 5-year guarantee.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

2. Tempur- Pedic Tempur Topper Supreme Best mattress topper for support: this is our best mattress topper for cushioning pressure points Specifications Best for: pressure relief Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Thickness: 3" Type: Tempur-Material Reasons to buy + Get Tempur-Pedic support without having to buy a full mattress + Removable and washable cover + Medium-firm comfort level + Hypoallergenic and breathable + Works with adjustable bases + 10-year warranty Reasons to avoid - Pricier than others - Not refundable when purchased direct

Who will the Tempur mattress topper suit?

The Tempur Topper Supreme is built for anyone looking for support and pressure relief, which the adaptive foam perfectly cradles you in any sleep position. It's also extremely beneficial if you want the cushion of the infamous Tempur material, without shelling out for the entire mattress.

What is it like to sleep on?

We describe it as a medium-firm. Its motion isolation properties also ensure you won't be disturbed by a restless partner or pet. It's also hypoallergenic and breathable, ideal for people with allergy sensitivity or who are prone to overheating.

Special features

The topper uses the proprietary Tempur material that uniquely responds to your weight, shape, and temperature for truly personalized support. The cover is also removable and fully washable.

What do you get for your money?

The Tempur-Topper comes with a solid 10-year warranty, but when purchased directly through Tempur-Pedic, the mattress is non-returnable. However, if purchased from an external retailer that carries Tempur-Pedic, your purchase is subject to the return and exchange policies of that retailer.

(Image credit: Sleep Innovations)

3. Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Support Gel Memory Foam Dual Layer Mattress Topper Best value mattress topper: an affordable design that sleeps plush Specifications Best for: an ultra-soft surface that doesn't sacrifice support Type: Gel-memory foam, and a quilted-plush cover Thickness: 4" Sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Reasons to buy + Washable Quilted topper secures entire topper by stretching to fit bed like a fitted sheet + Contouring comfort + CertiPUR-US certified foam Reasons to avoid - Not recommended for those who sleep hot

Who will the Sleep Innovations Topper suit?

This four-inch topper is for anyone looking to drastically change the feel of their mattress. It offers a great combination of support and comfort helping to alieve pressure points and limit motion transition. The washable cover is also convenient for upkeep.

What is it like to sleep on?

The soft topper contours to your body with just the right amount of sink for a feeling we can only describe as like sleeping on a cloud. The four-inch depth hat also has the ability to reduce pain caused by pressure points. We should note, that if you already do tend to sleep hot, this won't exactly make you sleep cooler.

Special features

The four-inch dual design of Sleep Innovations Ultra Soft Support Gel Memory Foam Dual Layer Mattress Topper combines the best qualities of foam and featherbeds for plush, contouring support. It features a three-inch cooling gel memory foam layer with a one-inch washable quilted fiberfill topper that stretches over the memory foam and mattress to secure itself to the bed like a fitted sheet.

What do you get for your money? 10-year warranty, and follows Amazon's 30 day return policy.

(Image credit: Peacock Alley)

4. Peacock Alley Down Alternative Mattress Topper Best featherbed mattress topper: a down-alternative design with lots of soft loft Specifications Best for: A featherbed that doesn't lose its loft Sizes: Twin, Queen, King Thickness: 2-3" Type: Down Alternative Reasons to buy + Washable + Filled with renewable, hypoallergenic down alternative Sorona + Won't lose loft + Moisture-proof barrier acts as a mattress protector Reasons to avoid - Limited bed sizes TODAY'S BEST DEALS $225-$315 at Peacock Alley

Who will the Peacock Allet Topper suit?

Dreaming of a fluffy cloud-like surface to bring your bed some extra cushion? This featherbed from luxury linen brand Peacock Alley is for you. It also plays double duty as a mattress protector with a moisture-proof barrier for further protection.

What is it like to sleep on?

Luxurious and comfortable, with the plush and fluffy fill for a night full of breathable comfort. The baffle box stitching ensures the filling doesn't shift. It's easy to wash too and is said to get loftier with each wash.

Special features

The featherbed has a 2-3˝ high box quilt design with a cotton sateen cover. The full elastic polyester skirt securely fits mattresses 14-18˝ deep. The entire topper is also washable.

What do you get for your money?

30-day trial period with free shipping and returns.

(Image credit: Nest Bedding)

5. Nest Bedding Organic Merino Wool Topper Best mattress topper for temperature control: this is our best option for staying cool in summer and warm in winter Specifications Best for: Hot and cold sleepers Sizes: Twin-Cal King Thickness: 1.5" Type: Wool and cotton jacquard cover Reasons to buy + Hypoallergenic for those with sensitivities + Organic materials + Offers pressure relief + Made to order Reasons to avoid - Not very thick - Has a bit of a wooly scent, that will dissipate. - Regular sunning and airing recommended

Who will Nest Bedding Topper suit?

Wool is beloved for its temperature regulating properties, keeping you cool in the warmer months, and holding on to your body heat when it's colder. This organic merino wool topper is highly regarded for its extremely soft and itch-free design. The topper is ideal for anyone with multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS) or allergies to down feathers and polyester fibers and is looking for healthier alternatives. Its supportive design also helps ease any back pain.

What is it like to sleep on?

All sleep types will find that the wool topper sleeps cool and offers increased support, especially around the hips. It doesn't offer the cradling feeling of foam or the plushness of down, but it's a subtle cushion that makes your bed feel luxurious. As far as care, a mattress protector is highly recommended and regular sunning and airing are beneficial for disinfecting wool.

Special features

Merino wool is the softest wool available, and this certified-organic design is free of any chemicals or dyes and wrapped in a cotton jacquard cover. The topper has elastic straps to fit your mattress and is made to order.

What do you get for your money?

Free standard delivery and a 30-day trial period.

(Image credit: Avocado)

6. Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper Best latex topper: all natural and organic materials for better sleep Specifications Best for: Foam alternative Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Thickness: 2.75" Type: Latex Reasons to buy + Available in firm or plush densities + Fully certified organic materials + Vegan option available to Reasons to avoid - One of the more expensive options on our list

Who will the Avocado Organic Latex Topper Suit?

Choose this Latex topper if you're after a spotlight on eco-conscious, high-performance all-natural latex that is resilient, durable, and offers good temperature control.

What is it like to sleep on?

Cool and comfortable. Plus, with the option to choose between a plush or firm density, this topper comes pretty close to customizable comfort. The firm uses D75 medium-firm natural latex to add gentle support and resilience while the Plush with D65 soft natural latex will provide a more cloud-like, luxury-plush feel.

Special features

The latex topper is made with GOLS organic certified latex and GOTS organic certified wool, with a quilted ticking made with GOTS organic certified cotton. It's also available vegan (without wool).

What do you get for your money?

Avocado offers a lengthy one-year trial, with a 30-day minimum and the topper is backed by a 10-year warranty.

(Image credit: ViscoSoft)

7. ViscoSoft 4 Inch Active Cooling Memory Foam Mattress Topper Best mattress topper for sleeping cool Specifications Best for: banishing night sweats Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Thickness: 4" Type: Memory foam Reasons to buy + Uses copper, which is known for cooling and anti-microbial properties + Washable cover Reasons to avoid - Mattress may need deep pocket sheets

Who will the ViscoSoft Topper Suit?

The thick Viscosoft plays double duty to help you sleep cool and offer pressure relief. The memory foam is motion isolating by default, making it ideal for couples.

What is it like to sleep on?

Refreshing with the help of a cooling cover, copper technology, and ventilated foam (more on that below) while also extremely supportive to keep your body in perfect alignment and cushion any sensitive spots. The four-inch design truly transforms the feel of your bed, though you may find yourself needing to invest in some deep-pocketed sheets.

Special features?

The washable cooling cover helps moderate heat and deflect moisture while the copper-infused memory foam also works to transfer heat from the body to keep you cool. Another 2-inch layer of ventilated memory foam increases breathability and provides contouring support. The topper also utilizes a breathable mesh anti-slip backing and elastic straps that conveniently connect it to the bed.

What do you get for your money?

A 60-day money-back guarantee and a 5-year warranty.



Why do I need a mattress topper?

For many, the first encounter with a mattress topper occurs when an existing "old faithful" mattress starts to give up the ghost, but funds don’t quite stretch to replacement. And it’s true that a topper can successfully hide a few lumps and bumps, saving your mattress from landfill for a few more years.

However, once you have enjoyed that extra level of comfort and support, a mattress topper may well become the norm. They’re the dishwasher of the bedroom, once you’ve experienced the benefits, you’ll never go without.

It’s also worth appreciating that a topper can provide a really decent layer of protection to the mattress beneath. If you have invested in the best mattress you can afford, a topper will ensure that outlay lasts longer. Unlike many mattresses, a topper can usually be machine washed, which also provides an extra layer of hygiene where you rest your head.

What do I need to consider when choosing a mattress topper?

Depth

Toppers range from a single inch to over four or five inches thick, but we recommend aiming for at least two to three inches for a really noticeable comfort boost. Do take into consideration the depth of your existing mattress. If it’s already thick, adding four inches may make getting in and out difficult, not to mention the issue of finding fitted sheets deep enough to accommodate both topper and mattress.

Breathability

If you often wake in the night feeling too hot and a bit sticky, prioritize breathability. Aerated layers and open-cell foams equate to freer air movement and a cooler night’s sleep. More serious issues are best tackled with a gel-infused topper.

Fit

A topper that moves around in the night is incredibly annoying, not to mention uncomfortable. Toppers can also be quite heavy and unwieldy, especially foam-based designs, so you need one that stays in place. Look for wide elastic straps with sufficient length to hug your existing mattress securely. They can be tied shorter if required but too short elastic will ping off in the night. Some also sport non-slip bases for extra resistance. Do check the dimensions closely to ensure a close match with your mattress. Cheap toppers are often smaller than they should be, which reduces your sleep area.

Cleaning

It’s recommended you clean your topper every six months to maintain good hygiene and longevity. Taking your topper to a professional cleaner is often necessary due to sheer size – a thick California King topper simply won’t go into the drum of a domestic washing machine. Foam toppers often have a zip-removable top cover, which can easily go in your washing machine and dryer, which is worth prioritizing if you have dust allergies. Adding one of the best mattress protectors is another way to keep your topper clean – just find one big enough to wrap over both the topper and mattress.

What are the best mattress topper materials?

Memory foam can be a real ‘Marmite’ material for some as it lacks the bounce they are used to from a more traditional topper, but if it’s spine-support your current mattress is missing, it’s worth taking another look. Check out ‘new generation’ open cell foam to avoid sweatiness. Some, like ____, inject the foam with gel, which is designed to take the heat away from your body. All the foam toppers on our list offer sleep testing, so you can return your topper if it’s not for you.

Hybrid toppers combine the plush quilted design of featherbeds with thin layers of foam, or sometimes latex, to provide extra comfort than you’d typically expect from foam alone. A real people-pleaser, hybrid toppers suit most sleep positions and tend to be star performers when it comes to temperature and allergy control.

Down/feather is still the go-to for luxury bedding companies, and with good reason. Look for a mix of fine down and feather to enjoy maximum softness – akin to sleeping on a giant feather pillow! Kept well plumped, they will regulate temperature surprisingly well but it’s in winter that the squishy warmth comes into its own. Down alternative options are also abundant, and great for anyone with major dust allergies or wanting to avoid animal products.

Wool toppers are a bit more niche but offer a very luxurious softness and bounce that is less likely to flatten, or lump compared to feather. A natural temperature regulator, wool will keep you warm in winter and cool in summer and is also a sound choice for allergy sufferers. Not all can be cleaned so do check before you buy.