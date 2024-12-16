Why Is My Lucky Bamboo Turning Yellow? 4 Common Reasons That Could Be Causing Discoloration

Renowned as a low-maintenance, high-impact houseplant — the beautiful lucky bamboo is the perfect housewarming gift and addition to your home. As well as symbolizing prosperity, fortune, health, and all that good stuff, Lucky Bamboo is a helpful catch-all introduction for those just starting their Feng Shui journey.

But while this Feng Shut plant makes introducing spiritual harmony into your home that bit easier, it also makes it a slightly more stressful experience when your houseplant starts looking strange.

But don't get rid of this lucky charm just yet — we've consulted the experts who have just the solution to fix any discoloration. Here's a hint...put down that watering can.

Why is my lucky bamboo turning yellow?

(Image credit: Getty)

Discoloration is a universal gardening concern, and the lucky bamboo is no different from your average fern. Gardening expert and Best-Selling author Tony O'Neill talks us through what yellowing is trying to tell you about how to best care for your bamboo plant.

"Yellowing can occur due to overwatering, direct sunlight, or poor water quality (high chlorine or fluoride levels)." He continues, "It might also be a sign of nutrient deficiency."

To avoid overwatering houseplants, opt for well-draining soil and ensure you check your plant's water levels before adding any more water into the mix.

High-quality soil can also help to ensure your plant is well-fed without any extra hassle. However, for the protective plant parent, just the right fertilizer can address any immediate concerns over discoloration. We recommend this Super Green Lucky Bamboo Fertilizer from Amazon, priced at just $6.95.

Tony O’Neill Gardening expert I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 426,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, simplifygardening.com, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Composting Masterclass," "Your First Vegetable Garden," and "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.

How do you fix yellow lucky bamboo?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best way to fix the problem of yellowing is to understand the root cause and get rid of the already affected areas. Tony sets out four key steps to follow to change your houseplant's fortunes.

Identify the cause: Tony says, "Ensure it's not in direct sunlight and use filtered or distilled water."

Change the water: "Replace the water every week to prevent stagnation and buildup of harmful chemicals," the expert adds.

Trim the affected areas: Tony says you should also cut off any yellow stalks or leaves to prevent spread to healthy parts. Ensure you're using the right pruning tools for this. These Fiskars Steel Bypass Hand Pruner from Lowe's should do the job.

Fertilize sparingly: Lastly, use a diluted liquid houseplant fertilizer (such as this Organic Liquid Plant Food for Indoor Plants from Amazon) "every month or two during the growing season," Tony adds.

Can bamboo turn from yellow to green again?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, where your lucky bamboo has already suffered discoloration, it can't turn green again. But Tony says that in this case, it's best to look to the future.

"Once a part turns yellow, it cannot turn green again, but preventing further yellowing is possible with proper care," says Tony.

With enough time and patience, your lucky bamboo will be looking its best once again and you'll be better prepared to prevent any potential issues.

What does an overwatered lucky bamboo look like?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's useful to know what the signs are that your lucky bamboo is being overwatered before any irreversible yellowing. Tony says there are some key changes to look out for that mean it's time to turn off the tap.

"The roots will appear mushy, and the stalk may feel soft," he says. "Leaves may turn yellow or brown and drop off."

Soil can also lead to the perfect conditions for bacterial and fungal growth. Check the roots of your bamboo to ensure they're approximately carrot-colored, as black roots or a yellowing stem can be a sign of trouble and if you've got your own bamboo plant at home, ensure you know the basics of how to fix overwatered plants.

FAQs

How often Should you water lucky bamboo?

Understanding all you need to know about watering houseplants is crucial.

Luckily, Tony has given us a simple system to track whether your lucky bamboo is getting no more and no less attention than it needs. "If grown in water, change the water weekly," he explains. "If in soil, water moderately when the top inch of soil feels dry."

It's as simple as that!