Why Do Towels Have a Band? Experts Answer This Viral Question and Unearth the Mystery Behind This Esoteric Strip

When it comes to the more profound questions in life, queries surrounding your towels are probably pretty low down on the list. And yet, there's a baffling conundrum circling the internet right now, and it concerns this banal element of our bathrooms: why do towels have a band, and what is it for?

We're talking about the variegated strip at the bottom of your towel, which differs from the fluffier, more absorbent fabric elsewhere. Rather than toweling made of lots of little loops, these panels are compact and flat-woven and often seen on plain, traditional towels. But why do they exist? Are they purely decorative, or do they actually serve a function?

Even if you've gone through your life without being troubled by this vexing question thus far, I bet you're now racking your brain to think of the answer. Well, not for much longer. It turns out that the bands at the bottom of your towels do indeed serve a purpose. In fact, they play a key role in making your towels last longer, and believe it or not, they even have a name.

Why Do Towels Have a Band?

The band on a towel is typically a few inches wide and runs horizontally near the edge. (Image credit: Tielle by Tradelinens)

You could easily waltz through life without paying attention to trivial details like the mechanisms of a towel, but what fun would that be? There's more to these bands than meets the eye, and if you want to avoid common bath towel mistakes, you should brush up on your bathroom etiquette and learn what the band on your towel is for.

Jonathan Attwood, co-founder of bedding and towel brand scooms, says the band on a towel serves a triple function. "A decorative, often textured strip, it allows brands to include intricate patterns, textures or even branded logos to be incorporated onto the towel design," he explains. "The band is very distinctive from the rest of the towel as it's usually not in the same thick, looped pile that helps with absorbency of the towel, and instead features a flatter weave that adds to the design."

There's a more practical purpose, too. "Helping to enhance the integrity of the towel, it can prevent excessive fraying and work to maintain the shape of the towel, even after repeated washes," says Emily Attwood, scooms' other co-founder. "It helps to reinforce the edge of the towel preventing it from snagging or unraveling over time, ensuring a durable finish." It can also help maintain the shape of your towel and prevent any shrinkage during the washing and drying process.

Some people also find the band on a towel helpful for identifying which end to use for certain purposes, such as drying hands and the face.

Emily Atwood Social Links Navigation Co-Founder, Scooms Emily and her partner Jonathan founded scooms after moving back to Surrey from California, where Jonathan had been working for a digital health start-up company. The family needed a lot of new bedding, duvets, pillows and bed linen. It had to be amazing quality and it had to be suitable for dust mite allergy sufferers too, as Emily is allergic to dust mites. They set off to create an environmentally friendly, sustainably sourced, dust mite allergy-resistant duvet, pillow, and bed linen set, founding the brand scooms.

In certain places around the world, the band is also referred to as a "hanging loop". By that, I don't mean the kind of tie you might use to hang your towel on a hook. Instead, the band is considered the best place to peg your towel on the washing line as it allows the more absorbent, looped parts of the towel to be exposed to the air so they dry faster.

"Proper drying of towels is essential to prevent the buildup of bacteria and mildew, especially in environments like bathrooms where humidity is high," explains Jonathan. So, if you want to make your towels smell fresh and ensure they dry quickly and evenly, consider hanging them from this band next time you do your laundry.

What Is the Band on a Towel Called?

Besides it's functional benefits, you can use the dobby band as a design element when styling or storing towels (Image credit: SoakSleep)

We've unearthed the function of the towel band, but what is it actually called? As it turns out, there's actually a name for this enigmatic towel feature. "The band near the edge of a towel is known as a dobby band," says Emily. It can also be referred to as a cam border, too.

The latter is typically used to describe a simpler and plain design, while dobby borders may have logos or patterns woven into them, although they both serve the same function and make for some of the best bath towels on the market.

FAQs

What Is the Best Way to Hang Towels?

Not all towels have a cam border, but they're a common sight on traditional towels (Image credit: scooms)

There's no right or wrong way to hang your dobby towel (the name for towels that feature this flat band), but if you want to ensure it dries quickly and evenly, it's best to use a heated towel rail in your bathroom.

You can also incorporate the dobby border into your styling when hanging bathroom towels, too. "The band of the towel is a great way to keep your space looking neat, tidy, and clutter-free," says Faiza Saqib, Renovation Editor at Livingetc. "After all, if you're seeking inspiration for those spa-bathroom ideas, hanging up your towel is the best solution."

Consider folding your towels over hanging rail so that all the bands run horizontally, or store them away with the dobby band running evening along one edge. It's these small details that turn your space into a spa-like bathroom with hotel-level luxury.

John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel View at John Lewis Color: Pacific Blue These classic towels from John Lewis have a simple cam border that runs across all the different sizes. The beautiful blue shade is perfect for a calming bathroom. Anthropologie Verne Bird Towel Bar View at Anthropologie Color: Bronze Hang your towels over a simple towel rail, like this one. You can fold your towel so that the dobby band runs vertically or horizontally, depending on your preference. Tielle Bath Towel By Tielle View at Sweetpea & Willow Color: White Everyone deserves a set of fluffy white bath towels. They instantly give a bathroom a spa-like level of luxury, and by buying a set with a dobby band, you know they'll last longer, too.

The dobby band is more than just a decorative detail; it's a functional design element that improves durability, helps with identification, and works to ensure your towels to dry evenly. Finally, we can all put the mystery of the towel band to rest.