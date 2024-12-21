Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs Are This Year's Viral Christmas Flower — Here's Everything You Need to Know, Including How to Make a Wreath

If you're wondering, what all the fuss is about waxed amaryllis bulbs, try one and discover for yourself this fuss-free way to create a sensational festive floral display.

Waxed amaryllis bulbs required no water or soil to be able to flower, so you don't need all the amaryllis growing and care tips you might usually read up on. They're also available with different color wax coatings, from red, white, and green to gold, silver, and more. So, it's easy to use them in a table centerpiece or mantelpiece decoration and watch them bloom over the festive season. Some florists have even included them in festive wreaths that burst with beautiful flowers — you can see one below.

You can discover more about waxed amaryllis bulbs and what you can do with them, below.

What Are Waxed Amaryllis Bulbs?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amaryllis store water and nutrients in their bulbs. This enables them to be able to go dormant and survive tough environmental conditions, if they need to, before entering the next growth cycle.

"By applying layers of wax to the bulb, it’s using all the moisture and nutrients it has stored up, rather than augmenting by rooting and growing out," says Justin Hancock, horticulturalist, Costa Farms. "This makes it incredibly easy to enjoy. There's no need to do anything to it—no potting, no watering, etc."

How long do waxed Amaryllis bulbs last?

(Image credit: Burford Garden Co)

Waxed amaryllis bulbs will flower within three to six weeks and the blooms will last for two to three weeks, according to Justin. It's unusual for a waxed amaryllis bulb to re-flower but not impossible.

"If you want the easy-care, no-fuss experience, your amaryllis bulb will last around six to eight weeks," says Justin. "After its flowers have all faded, the bulb begins to become exhausted. It can be tricky to get a waxed Amaryllis to re-bloom, if you wait to take the wax off after it’s done. A percentage of the bulb won’t continue to grow.

Paris Lalicata, plant expert, The Sill, tells us: "Once the bulb has bloomed, it usually creates two stalks that produce up to four flowers each. After blooming, unlike un-waxed Amaryllis, the bulb cannot generally be reused for future growth. Waxed amaryllis is really a one-time ornamental option, which a lot of plant parents prefer."

What to do with amaryllis after it blooms? Peel off the wax and compost it.

How to decorate with waxed Amaryllis bulbs?

(Image credit: Flowerbe.co.uk)

"The fact that you can buy it, set it where you want, and not have to do anything else with it makes waxed amaryllis bulbs super appealing with a lot of people," says Justin. "It’s an easy way to enjoy the beauty of your holiday décor and Christmas flowers without having to worry about whether you’re giving it enough water.

"The aesthetics also come into play with new generations too," continues Justin. "There’s something so visually impactful about this bulb covered in an eye-catching colored wax topped by clusters of bright red flowers. It's uniquely experiential too–you watch them go through a process — seeing the flower bud slowly push up and out of the bulb, the buds swell and start to break color, and then fully open.

Justin adds: "It changes practically every day, making it fascinating to enjoy —especially for children, who are often mesmerized by the growing process. It really is amazing to see it grow over the course of a few short weeks."

"Waxed amaryllis bulbs are a low-maintenance way to create a stunning centerpiece or accent, complementing holiday decor with their vibrant, red trumpet-shaped blooms," says Paris. "They require no soil or watering, and the wax coating is available in various colors and finishes. They also make great gifts for plant parents of all levels."

How to Make an Amaryllis Wreath Using Waxed Bulbs

(Image credit: GARDENWORKS)

If you want to decorate for Christmas with fresh foliage and flowers, Amaryllis is a beautiful choice. However, waxed Amaryllis bulbs take 3-6 weeks to flower. So if you want to make a wreath now, use a waxed bulb that is already sprouting. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the new year to see it flower.

What You'll Need

Before you start, gather the following items, as you will need these to assemble your Amaryllis wreath:

TOOLS AND ITEMS

• Waxed amaryllis bulb — We love this Red Base Waxed Amaryllis Flower Bulb from Amazon.

• Grapevine wreath base. Like these Juvale Set of 3 Grapevine Wreath Forms from Target.

• Fresh evergreen clippings (cedar, fir, pine, etc.)

• Accent greenery (e.g., boxwood or variegated foliage)

• Pinecones

• Decorative berries — These 12Pcs Artificial Red Berries Stems from Amazon should do the job.

• Floral wire

• Wire cutters or pruners. We like this Haus & Garten ClassicPRO 8.5" Professional Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears from Amazon.

• Twine or ribbon (optional for hanging)

A Step-By-Step Guide

GardenWorksresident floral expert, Eveline Young talks us through how to make an Amaryllis wreath with a step-by-step guide. The wreath can be hung inside over a mantle, and the bulb will eventually flower.

Step 1: Eveline says you should "Begin with a grapevine wreath as your foundation. Its natural, rustic look works perfectly with fresh greens and gives the wreath a sturdy structure."

Step 2: "Using pruners, cut evergreen clippings into smaller, manageable pieces. Start with the larger evergreen pieces, such as cedar or fir, as the base layer for fullness," explains Eveline. "Layer the greenery onto the wreath base, tucking stems into the grapevine and securing them with floral wire as needed."

Step 3: "You can add texture and dimension by incorporating smaller pieces like boxwood or variegated greens. Work in one direction around the wreath to create a cohesive look," she continues.

Step 4: "The waxed amaryllis bulb will serve as the focal point of your wreath," says Eveline. "Place the bulb at the bottom or slightly off-center of the wreath for visual interest. Ensure you give the bulb space to grow as it blooms. The bulb can be secured in place using floral wire. Twist the wire into a circle for the bulb to sit in and attach it to the base with another piece of floral wire.

Step 5: You can "Accent the greenery with natural elements like pinecones and bright red berries for a festive touch. Once you’re happy with the arrangement, fluff up the greenery and ensure everything is secure. Then add a ribbon or bow for a polished finish.

The expert says you can "Keep your wreath looking fresh by misting the greenery lightly with water every few days."