How to Protect an Olive Tree During Winter — Guaranteed Methods to Save These Beautiful Trees From the Frost

If you ask me, olive trees reign as the crown jewel in most Mediterranean gardening setups. And even if your gardenscape is not limited to one particular theme, these trees are a popular planting option that works beautifully in most indoor and outdoor environments.

However, just like plenty of other gorgeous plants, they need a touch of extra protection once the seasons transition from fall to winter. As the temperatures decline, these charming trees require some safeguarding from the chilly weather ahead. So, when it comes to olive tree care, there are a couple of tips that are best adopted at this time.

Where do you begin? What do you need? How do you go about it? — these questions are all extremely valid, especially if you're new to the gardening space. And luckily, we have all of these answers from seasoned experts no less. So let's get into it.

How to Protect Outdoor Olive Trees

In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us that olive trees definitely need a protective routine to get them through the winter safely and spritely. Here are his top tips.

Step 1 - Mulch Around the Base: "Apply a two to three inch layer of mulch around the base of the tree, ensuring it covers a wide area but doesn't touch the trunk directly," he advises. "This helps insulate the roots and retain soil moisture."

When picking your mulch, opt for materials that are olive tree compatible. For instance, olive trees adore pine mulch like this Garden Elements Eco-Friendly Long Leaf Pine Mulch from Walmart.

Step 2 - Wrap the Trunk: For young or more sensitive trees, Tony recommends wrapping the lower part of the trunk with burlap or a frost-protection cloth to guard against frost damage.

This Jute Gardening Burlap Roll from Amazon will come in handy for olive trees and other plants in your garden that require overwintering.

Step 3 - Use a Frost Cloth for Extreme Cold: "If you’re expecting harsh frosts, cover the entire tree with a frost cloth during the coldest nights," he says. "But remove the cover during the day to allow air circulation and sunlight to reach the tree."

Different types of olive trees may require slight tweaks to the process based on their hardiness factor but the winter shielding tips tend to be a one-size-fits-all.

How to Protect Potted Olive Trees

Olive trees are also no stranger to the world of container gardening. In fact, gardeners enjoy housing these plants in rustic containers to bring a chic look to patios and porches.

But whether they're in or out the ground, they need protection from the cold. Here are Tony's top tips for caring for potted olive trees as the temperatures drop.

Step 1 - Move to a Sheltered Location: "First, place the pot in a sheltered spot, like against a south-facing wall, or ideally indoors in a cool, bright area," he advises. "A garage or unheated greenhouse can work well."

Step 2 - Wrap the Pot for Insulation: "Next, wrap the container with bubble wrap or burlap to insulate the roots from freezing temperatures," he says. "This is especially important for heavy, large pots that cannot be moved indoors."

Step 3 - Reduce Watering: Lastly, he recommends watering only when the top few inches of soil are dry, as overwatering can lead to root rot in winter.

So if you have olive trees growing in your backyard and you're not keen on letting your hard work wilt in the cold, now's the time to begin preparing them for the onset of winter weather. Tony's tips are easy to follow and adopt so you should have no trouble extending their fruiting to the next season.

Plus, once you get to return them post-winter and watch the branches bloom shiny olives of their own, your efforts to protect them will be well worth it. And then you can make your first batch of clean, homegrown olive oil to savor over time.

FAQs

Should You Prune Olive Trees Before Winter?

Knowing how to prune an olive tree is important but figuring out when is also key to fostering healthy foliage. Tony tells us it’s best to avoid heavy pruning before winter, as pruning encourages new growth, which is susceptible to frost damage.

Instead, he recommends pruning olive trees in early spring once the risk of frost has passed. "Light pruning to remove dead or diseased branches, however, can be done in late autumn," he says. "This will help the tree conserve energy through the winter."

Should You Feed Olive Trees Before Winter?

"Avoid fertilizing olive trees late in the season," says Tony. "Feeding promotes new growth, which is tender and vulnerable to frost damage."

He tells us the last feeding should ideally be done in late summer to early autumn. Once winter is over, he suggests resuming feeding in spring to encourage healthy growth as temperatures warm.