How to Keep Your Christmas Tree From Drying Out — Expert Tips for Hydrated Festive Leaves All Season

Christmas trees are the pillar of all our holiday decorating plans, and nothing makes those Yuletide decorations quite as magical as a real tree. What's less magical, however, is the maintenance required to keep them looking their best.

There's a lot to love about real Christmas trees. The scent of pine, the unique foliage, and the authentic bushy shape are all areas where artificial trees pale in comparison. But, if you want to keep your fir fresh throughout the festive period without dropping heaps of needles, there are a few necessary steps to take to prevent your tree from drying out.

Just like a houseplant, trees need to stay adequately hydrated unless you want a sad, limp look — that goes for all types of Christmas trees, whether cut or potted. Here's what you need to know to ensure yours doesn't dry out this holiday season.

How do you keep your Christmas tree from drying out?

Your authentic Christmas tree idea might be standing stoic right now, but by the time the big day rolls around, it could look worse for wear if you fail to water it. Christmas trees are just that, real living trees. Your toasty, warm living room is not its natural environment so you need to keep it from drying out to make sure it thrives.

The appropriate Christmas tree care will differ depending on whether you have a cut tree or a potted one. Cut trees are the most popular, but small potted trees are great for small apartments or tabletop styling. Cut from its root, the former won't survive for long, but it's still essential you keep it hydrated. Care for a potted tree properly, however, and it can live on for years.

How to Keep Cut Trees From Drying Out

1. Re-cut the trunk

According to Marsha Gray, executive director at Real Christmas Tree Board, early preparation is key to ensuring your cut tree stays hydrated. "To make sure your tree gets the water it needs from the start, give the trunk a fresh cut (about half an inch), whether at the retailer or once you get home," she says. "This will ensure your tree will be able to take in as much water as possible."

As conifers that produce resin, Christmas trees' trunks self-seal themselves after first being cut. "A fresh cut 'breaks' that seal and allows your tree to drink up as much water as it needs," says Marsha.

2. Place in a stand with a water reservoir

Think of your tree like a cut flower stem. As soon as you've trimmed it, make sure it can drink some water. To do this, you'll need a tree stand with a water reservoir, like this one from Amazon. "Check and replenish the reservoir regularly to maintain it fully," instructs Andrew Porwol, a seasoned garden and landscape expert and Founder of Sapcote Garden Centre.

Your tree might need more water than you think, too. "A Christmas tree can drink about a quart of water per inch of trunk diameter," notes Marsha. "Avoid adding extra products to the water, like bleach, vinegar, sugar, or other products advertised to keep your tree fresh, as some may prevent your tree from retaining water and speed up moisture loss. Plain tap water works best."

3. Position the tree away from heat sources

"To reduce drying, position the tree away from heat sources like radiators, fireplaces, and direct sunshine," says Andrew. It might sound obvious, but it's a common mistake that impacts how long real Christmas trees last. An adorned tree might look beautiful next to your fireplace, but it's not a good idea if you want to keep it looking that way.

How to Keep Potted Trees From Drying Out

As with cut trees, you can buy potted Christmas trees from popular retailers and garden centers (like this Colorado Blue Spruce Foundation/Hedge Shrub from Lowes that comes complete with a bow). These are easier to keep hydrated as they still have their root system. Simply water the pot daily, and consider applying a fertilizer like this Miracle-Gro for Christmas Trees Plant Food from Amazon to prevent needles from dropping.

"Maintain continuous moisture in the soil without overwatering," says Andrew. "You can also use a humidity tray or spritz the tree once in a while to produce a more humid atmosphere and reduce moisture loss through the needles." All being well, you can replant your Christmas tree in your backyard once the celebrations are over.

Can you rehydrate a dry Christmas tree?

"It is not uncommon for the water intake of your Christmas tree to taper off as the season goes on," explains Marsha, so don't be surprised if it's not drinking as much by the end of the month. "It's a good idea to monitor the quality of the needles and branches. If they remain pliable, that is a good sign your tree is getting the water it needs."

However, if your tree looks thirsty, you'll be pleased to know there are some simple ways to revive a dying Christmas tree. With cut trees, Andrew suggests cutting the trunk again to improve water intake. "Immediately immersing it in warm water can assist in reopening sap-clogged vessels," he says. "This procedure works best when the tree has not been dry for long."

If a potted tree looks dry, thoroughly water the soil to rehydrate the roots. "Mist the foliage lightly to replenish moisture, too," suggests Andrew, "however, avoid overwatering the soil since this might impair the tree's root system and general health".

The steps above should ensure your tree stays hydrated but, sometimes, despite your best efforts, your tree will be beyond saving. "If the tree feels brittle and dry, and the needles are shedding excessively, we suggest removing the tree from your home," Martha says.

FAQs

How do you keep a Christmas tree from turning brown?

If foliage is turning brown and your Christmas tree is shedding its needles, it's a surefire sign that it's drying out. To prevent browning, ensure your tree gets plenty of water. "A well-watered tree's needles will last longer and prevent browning," says Andrew. "Also, avoid utilizing heavy ornaments that may stress the branches, resulting in needle loss and discoloration."

Since potted trees are still living, you'll also need to ensure they receive plenty of sunlight to prevent browning. "Avoid extended indoor placement since low humidity and high temperatures might stress the tree," Andrew adds. "Gradual acclimatization to outside temperatures following the holiday aids in healing."

Follow these steps and you'll have a beautiful with fresh foliage all season long.