How Long Does It Take for a Dehumidifier to Dry Out a Room? HVAC Experts Say It Can Be in a Matter of Hours or Days

Dehumidifiers are handy little appliances that absorb excess water or moisture from the air, until humidity levels in your home have been reduced to the level you want and need for your space. Essentially, what they do is help you and your home's overall health. Pretty great right? Well... maybe not for your bills.

The benefits of dehumidifiers are many, but if you're wondering what impact it has on energy bills when in use, it can be useful to know exactly how long a dehumidifier takes to dry out a room. "The time varies based on room size, humidity levels, and the dehumidifier's capacity," says Glenn Gault, HVAC expert and owner of Gault Heating & Cooling. Although dehumidifiers are ideal during winter — given that moisture, condensation, and damp like to make an appearance during these months — it can be quite costly to keep this handy gadget on throughout the day; which is why knowing how long you need to keep it switched on is important for you and your wallet.

So, how long does it need to work its moisture-absorption magic to dry space, and what factors do you need to consider before adding this to your home? Here, HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) experts give us a breakdown of what we need to look out for.

How Long Does a Dehumidifier Take to Dry Out a Room?

(Image credit: Dimplex)

We love a handy smart appliance and dehumidifiers have a great way of cleansing the air and space when you need it to. As HVAC Glenn Gault is the CEO at Gault Heating & Cooling, tells us: "A dehumidifier remоves excess moisture from the air by drawing it over cold coils, condensing the moisture into water, and releasing drier air back into the room. But it doesn't just remove mоisture—it changes how a room feels." He adds: "Lоwering humidity improves your body’s ability to regulate temperature, making the air feel cooler and more breathable even without changing the thermostat. It also indirectly prоtects your health by keeping allergens like mold and dust mites from thriving. It can even protect woоden furniture."

So, how long does it really take for a dehumidifier to dry out a room? On average, a dehumidifier takes between 24 to 72 hours. Glenn says this also depends on the room size and the level of moisture within the room. He notes: "Materials like concrete walls or thick carpets act like sponges, releasing moisture slowly even after the air feels dry. A well-placed dehumidifier can stabilize the air in hours, but full dryness might take days, depending on the hidden moisture in the room’s structure. For optimal performance, ensure the unit is appropriately sized for the space and positioned to allow unrestricted airflow."

HVAC expert James Marino and Senior General Manager at Pinnacle Home Improvements tells us: "how long it takes to dry out a room depends on a bunch of factors, but on average, you’re looking at anywhere from a few hours to a full day."

James continues: "A smaller room, like a bedroom or bathroom, can dry out fairly quickly, especially if it’s not too humid to start with. But a damp basement or larger space could take much longer, especially if it’s been exposed to a lot of moisture over time."

What May Be Slowing Down the Drying Process?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The type of sofa you have and the material of your luxurious curtains could play a role in holding moisture, according to HVAC expet Glenn.

"Like I said earlier, soft furnishings like curtains and upholstered furniture hold moisture, meaning the air may seem dry, but the room isn’t," he explains. "And if the room is cluttered (or the dehumidifier is in a corner), objects block airflow, creating micro-climates of high humidity the dehumidifier can’t reach. Obviously, things like leaky pipes, a damp foundation, or even unsealed indoor plants could reintroduce moisture faster than it can be removed."

In colder rooms, Glenn says, "moisture condenses less efficiently, especially for standard dehumidifiers not designed for low temperatures. Plus, open windows or doors allow new humid air to enter, making it harder for the dehumidifier to maintain low humidity."

"Several things can really drag out the process," says James. "First, the size of the room matters — a larger room takes longer, naturally. Second, the humidity level plays a huge role; if you’re dealing with high humidity, it’ll take longer to bring that level down. Third, airflow in the room can slow things down — if the air isn’t circulating well, the dehumidifier has to work harder."

Lastly, the expert says the capacity of the dehumidifier itself is critical. "A small, portable unit might struggle in a big space, while a larger unit can handle the job more efficiently.," he adds.

Is It Better to Run a Dehumidifier During the Night or Day?

(Image credit: frenchCALIFORNIA)

Wondering how much it costs to run a dehumidifier? Well, it's ultimately down to how much you use it and how quickly it manages to dry out a room. This begs the question of whether it's better to run a dehumidifier during the night or day and if it has an impact on cost as well as efficiency.

Glenn says instead of choosing between day or night, it is better to sync it with your daily routine. "If cooking or showering creates spikes in humidity, run it afterward for targeted efficiency. Night-time use might make sense if the dehumidifier’s noise won’t disturb you and your electricity plan favors off-peak hours," says Glenn. "For continuous issues, consider using a unit with a built-in hygrometer that automatically adjusts based on real-time humidity levels."

FAQs

Why is my dehumidifier filling up so fast?

If you notice your dehumidifier filling up so fast, Glenn says there may be a few reasons for it.

"Think of your room like a bucket with a hole. If moisture is seeping in from hidden sources — like an uninsulated wall sweating during weather changes—it can overwhelm your dehumidifier," he says. "Check for invisible culprits like cold surfaces creating condensation, a damp subfloor, or even unnoticed leaks. Your dehumidifier might be doing its job too well because your room keeps replenishing the moisture supply."

Glenn continues: "Plus, dust or debris in the filter or intake may force the unit to work harder, extracting moisture at an accelerated rate. And if your unit is compact, it will fill faster due to smaller reservoirs, even in mildly humid conditions."