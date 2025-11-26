Most Shower Caddies Are Ugly, But I Found the Shop That's Probably Got the Best Ones for Extra Bathroom Storage

I'm not going to deny it; for a long time, I've been a dedicated shower caddy hater. Sorry, not sorry. The truth is, most of the time, they're ugly, annoying to use, and don't have close to enough space to store my extensive lineup of products. However, without one, it often looks like someone has emptied the stockroom onto my shower floor.

So, it's time for a change. There must be some kind of shower storage ideas out there that are not a complete eyesore, and also have a sensible amount of space for a product hoarder like me. It is just a matter of finding them. And after much research, I quickly discovered one shop is leading the way in this category. Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause for NEXT, please.

That's right, the high street giant has a very impressive selection of caddies in its repertoire, with a little bit of something for everyone. Though my personal favorite has to be the Umbra Black Cubicle Caddy. With two spacious shelves, plenty of hooks for hanging my extras, and an attachment mechanism that's miles beyond anything else on the market, this product has officially made me change my stance on shower caddies. So, in the words of Ariana Grande - thank you, Next.

Even if this design isn't quite right for you, there are still plenty of other options at Next that could be a better fit. Whether it's a smaller caddy or a bigger one you're after, a freestanding or a corner design, there's sure to be at least one that appeals.

So there you have it, shower caddies that don't offend your aesthetic values - who knew it was possible? Now, it's time to get the rest of your bathroom in order. These under-sink bathroom storage ideas are a good place to start.

