Most Shower Caddies Are Ugly, But I Found the Shop That's Probably Got the Best Ones for Extra Bathroom Storage
As a lifelong shower caddy hater, these designs have officially made me rethink my stance
I'm not going to deny it; for a long time, I've been a dedicated shower caddy hater. Sorry, not sorry. The truth is, most of the time, they're ugly, annoying to use, and don't have close to enough space to store my extensive lineup of products. However, without one, it often looks like someone has emptied the stockroom onto my shower floor.
So, it's time for a change. There must be some kind of shower storage ideas out there that are not a complete eyesore, and also have a sensible amount of space for a product hoarder like me. It is just a matter of finding them. And after much research, I quickly discovered one shop is leading the way in this category. Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause for NEXT, please.
That's right, the high street giant has a very impressive selection of caddies in its repertoire, with a little bit of something for everyone. Though my personal favorite has to be the Umbra Black Cubicle Caddy. With two spacious shelves, plenty of hooks for hanging my extras, and an attachment mechanism that's miles beyond anything else on the market, this product has officially made me change my stance on shower caddies. So, in the words of Ariana Grande - thank you, Next.
This shower caddy may not look like much at first glance, but the attention to detail in this design is unlike anything I've seen in any other model.
If you've been burned before by wobbly caddies crashing to the ground mid-shower, we've found a solution. This smart caddy uses both a hook mechanism, which can go over your shower door or around your shower head, depending on your preference, as well as four suction cups, so you feel sure your caddy won't be slipping around any time soon.
But that's far from all. While the two shelves have plenty of space for storing any products you may need, what makes them really clever is the large cut-outs you'll find on either shelf. These have a specific (and frankly genius) function. These holes are designed to secure your bottles spout-side down, making it easier to dispense product, and ensuring no drop goes to waste.
The design, too, is pleasingly simple. Inspired by the modern artist, Mondrian, it brings a graphic sense of geometry to your bathroom, and would work well with just about any type of bathroom layout.
Even if this design isn't quite right for you, there are still plenty of other options at Next that could be a better fit. Whether it's a smaller caddy or a bigger one you're after, a freestanding or a corner design, there's sure to be at least one that appeals.
I love the high-shine finish of this design, making it function almost like a cool chrome decor piece for your shower. It's got a minimalist, futuristic feel to it, too, which would work wonderfully in modern bathrooms. Plus, the cherry on top, this design integrates a small, matching wiper at the bottom, streamlining the process of cleaning up post-shower.
Joseph Joseph is yet to let me down when it comes to clever, super-functional designs, and this smart shower caddy is no different. Unlike other designs, this caddy is designed with three different slots, perfectly sized to store your shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. Storing your products at an angle like this makes them far easier to grab hold of, and prevents the issue of a stuffed-to-the-brim shower caddy.
One for the minimalists among us, what this one lacks in capacity, it makes up for in style. If you rarely find yourself with more than three products on the go at one time, this caddy will be ideal for you. Plus, the gold finish gives it a more luxe feel, perfect for spa bathrooms.
This corner caddy is brilliant for walk-in showers, where there's no use for the traditional over-door hanging mechanism. Instead, this caddy uses suction cups to secure itself to the corner of your shower, keeping all your products super easily accessible. Plus, the hooks make keeping your loofah dry and clean much easier.
Stylish and sturdy, this corner caddy may have a slightly higher price tag than the other options, but it has the quality to match, with a true quiet luxury bathroom feel. Made using the highest quality stainless steel, this design is guaranteed to maintain its quality over the years.
This free-standing, corner caddy boasts far deeper baskets than any of the other designs, allowing you to pack it full with lotions and potions and whatever else you may need to store in there. Also, because it's not attached to anything, it's far simpler to clean and to move around, in case it's needed in the guest bathroom.
A thoroughly untraditional-looking shower caddy, this clever bathroom organizer allows you to maximize the potential of your space and your products. By storing your toiletries at a tilted angle, you force the product to move around the vessel, meaning you'll cut down on product waste.
If you've got a small bathroom, you're going to want to get one of these. Instead of storing your towels on the back of your door, making the whole space feel cramped and cluttered, use this shower caddy instead. With space for hand towels, robes, and your regular towels too, this is a brilliant towel storage idea.
So there you have it, shower caddies that don't offend your aesthetic values - who knew it was possible? Now, it's time to get the rest of your bathroom in order. These under-sink bathroom storage ideas are a good place to start.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.