Net-a-Porter arrivals always feel like the next "it" items – 16 to shop now
These décor pieces are a 10 out of 10.
As a fashion editor, I have spent my fair share of time perusing Net-a-Porter's apparel offerings, but lately, its home décor section has been the object of my affection. I truly believe fashion and interiors go hand in hand, and my apartment décor is a direct reflection of my personal style. It's only natural that one of my favorite fashion retailers also has the decorative items I want to line the shelves of my home with. It has every item to create the most idyllic summer tablescape, a mix of bold and neutral home décor pieces, and designer throw pillows that are as soft as they are chic. I'm already dreaming of the ways these items will revamp my home—keep scrolling to shop my favorites from Net-a-Porter's edit of décor essentials.
Tablescape Essentials
Below, find everything you need to host a happy hour or alfresco summer dinner for two.
Prints & Books
My favorite way to add a pop of color to my home is with art prints and statement coffee table books.
Throws & Cushions
Nothing says luxury quite like a designer throw pillow or cashmere-blend blanket.
Candles & Objects
Irresistible summer scents and ivory ceramics are at the top of my wish list this summer.
Natalie Gray Herder is an associate editor on the branded content team at sister titles Who What Wear and Marie Claire. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She had plans of applying to law school until doing a 180 to follow her more creative passions: writing and fashion. As a former collector of Vogue magazines, she should have known her true calling was in editorial but is grateful for the journey that led her to Who What Wear. She began her career at the NYC-based publication The Select 7, where she wrote about fashion, beauty, food, travel, and interiors. In pursuit of her next role, Natalie knew she wanted to hone in on women's fashion. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California. In her free time, you can find her trying new restaurants, visiting museums, and reading in the park.
