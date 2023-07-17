Net-a-Porter arrivals always feel like the next "it" items – 16 to shop now

As a fashion editor, I have spent my fair share of time perusing Net-a-Porter's apparel offerings, but lately, its home décor section has been the object of my affection. I truly believe fashion and interiors go hand in hand, and my apartment décor is a direct reflection of my personal style. It's only natural that one of my favorite fashion retailers also has the decorative items I want to line the shelves of my home with. It has every item to create the most idyllic summer tablescape, a mix of bold and neutral home décor pieces, and designer throw pillows that are as soft as they are chic. I'm already dreaming of the ways these items will revamp my home—keep scrolling to shop my favorites from Net-a-Porter's edit of décor essentials.

Tablescape Essentials

Below, find everything you need to host a happy hour or alfresco summer dinner for two.

La DoubleJ Set of Two Embroidered Raffia Placemats $185 at Net-a-Porter

Fazeek Wave Set of Two Glass Cocktail Coupes $110 at Net-a-Porter

Prints & Books

My favorite way to add a pop of color to my home is with art prints and statement coffee table books.

Assouline Lake Como Idyll by Massimo Nava Hardcover Book $105 at Net-a-Porter

Assouline Costa Smeralda by Cesare Cunaccia Hardcover Book $105 at Net-a-Porter

Throws & Cushions

Nothing says luxury quite like a designer throw pillow or cashmere-blend blanket.

Raawii + Olimpia Zagnoli Teenagers From Mars Fringed Wool and Cashmere-Blend Blanket Was $415 Now $249 at Net-a-Porter

Brunello Cucinelli Ribbed Cashmere Down Cushion $725 at Net-a-Porter

Loro Piana The Suitcase Fringed Striped Webbing-Trimmed Cotton-Terry Beach Towel $475 at Net-a-Porter

Candles & Objects

Irresistible summer scents and ivory ceramics are at the top of my wish list this summer.

Loewe Home Scents Honeysuckle Scented Candle $145 at Net-a-Porter

Tom Ford Beauty Bitter Peach Scented Candle $135 at Net-a-Porter