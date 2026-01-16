Dry January is here and thriving this year, with so many of us committing to wellness and surviving quitter's day! It's all about pushing past the temptation of a drink by switching your alcohol for a 0% drink to cheers with. And DASH, Issy Granger, and Perelló might have just come up with a gorgeous bundle to keep you motivated.

The limited edition Clean, Dirty Martini Kit has arrived just in time to help you stick to your New Year's resolutions. And it comes with some stylish bar accessories to help you serve up this dry drink fashionably.

Now, let me give you a sneak peek at what you can expect from this brilliant launch!

DASH x Issy Granger x Perelló Clean Dirty Martini Kit £60 at dash-water.com Includes: Lemon DASH, Issy Granger Martini Glasses, Cocktail Napkins, Olive Picks, Perelló’s Manzanilla Picante Olives It's fun, flirty, and all clean — now, this is a Dry January kit I can get behind.

Let me start off by saying I'm obsessed. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: a fun set of accessories can make the most basic lifestyle changes a lot more exciting. And that's precisely what DASH, Issy Granger, and Perelló have managed to pull off with this Clean, Dirty Martini Kit that's perfect for elevated bedrot.

“Dry January often has a reputation for being restrictive, but it doesn’t need to be,” says Jack Scott, co-founder of DASH. “With this kit, we’re helping people upgrade their at-home rituals with beautiful design, playful touches, and flavour that doesn’t compromise. It’s about creating a moment you actually look forward to.”

Inside the kit, you'll find a can of Lemon DASH and a can of Perelló Manzanilla Picante Olives for ingredients. But it doesn't end there! Also included is a set of bespoke martini glasses by Issy Granger, along with a pair of matching olive picks and embroidered cocktail napkins, allowing you to keep your martini spears looking stylish while preventing water rings.

“Every detail matters,” says homeware designer Issy Granger. “Your home, your ritual, your drink — they should all feel elevated. Dry January is the perfect opportunity to make something ordinary feel special.”

And I'm in complete agreement. I think this is a brilliant gift for any of your teetotaling loved ones. Or, as a little gift to yourself. No detail of the kit has been left to be an afterthought! Plus, it ties right into the visual decluttering trend with only sleek accessories in sight.

There's no harm in using a couple of neat design tricks to help you commit to Dry January, and this kit proves to be just the thing. And if you're here after this clever kit sells out, then let this collab inspire you to design your own. Check out my recommendations below.

If It Sells Out, Here's My DIY Alternative

If you broke a couple of glasses over the festive season (guilty), or this kit has inspired you to spruce up your barware, then it's time to ask yourself which cocktail glasses you really need.