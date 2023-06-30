I found the best vacuum cleaner on the market – 4 reasons why it's a must

I'm all about maintaining a tidy apartment, so when I find something that helps me simplify my cleaning routine, I get really excited. I've scoured the internet for a vacuum that's powerful, lightweight, and easy to use around my home, and I couldn't be happier to have landed on Dreametech's R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. The cleaning device not only looks sleek and modern but also keeps my home absolutely pristine. 

There are many reasons why it's a must-have tech device, but I'll narrow it down to my top four. First, the R20 Vacuum Cleaner features blue LED lights that illuminate hidden dust and debris in hard-to-reach spaces. This is a lifesaver when it comes to cleaning underneath the bed or in tucked-away corners.  

Plus, it uses a high-powered brushless motor, which delivers strong suction to thoroughly remove hair and dirt from carpets and flooring. (Trust me—pet owners will especially love this function.) 

Third, its 90-minute battery and cordless design allow for easy, uninterrupted maneuvering so you can clean your entire home in just one session. It's also the perfect size and doesn't take up too much space, so I can easily tuck it away in my closet. 

And finally, its advanced dirt detection assesses the amount of dust concentration and adjusts the suction power accordingly. This ensures that even the thickest carpets and soiled floors are kept spotless. 

Here's where to shop this must-have vacuum cleaner and more home cleaning devices by Dreametech. And enjoy an exclusive discount on the following Dreametech cleaning devices using the code LIVINGETC.  

Dreametech Vacuum Cleaners

Dreametech R20 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dreametech's R20 model is the most versatile and impressive of the R-series. This smart vacuum cleaner includes all the bells and whistles, its 190AW suction power, 90-minute battery supply, and intuitive performance being the most notable.

Dreametech R10 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

With a slightly longer battery life and more powerful suction than the R10, the R10 Pro is an ideal option. My favorite detail about this model is the anti-tangle design, which prevents stray hairs from getting wrapped around the brush head. 

Dreametech R10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The R10 includes all the essential features of a top-tier vacuum cleaner and is the most cost effective of Dreametech's R-series. Like its sister devices, this model has a special filtration system, which securely traps dust to keep your home fresh and clean. I especially love the white colorway. 

Raina Mendonça
Raina Mendonça
Associate Fashion Editor

Raina Mendonça is an associate fashion editor on the branded content team at sister title Who What Wear. Previously, Raina was an editorial assistant at goop.com. When she’s not writing, you’ll find her crafting new playlists, exploring Los Angeles, or making a cup of English breakfast tea.

