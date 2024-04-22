Nate Berkus’ One Trick for Styling his Pet Accessory Collection Promises a More Stylish Space for Dog Lovers

There's nothing quite like the joy of having your pet meet you at the door after a long day away from home. However, as interior design enthusiasts, we recognize that styling your home around your pets can be a tad tricky.

Firstly, there's the issue of creating an overarching aesthetic that includes your petware. There can also be trouble ideating what goes where and organizing your space despite the unavoidable circumstance of pet items being strewn about your home. Well, by the end of this, you'll hopefully have solved both those problems in one go.

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are famous for their interior design genius and their recent collaboration with PetSmart proves exactly why. The range of pet-friendly items is not only comfortable for pets but also happens to be stylishly designed for the modern home. What's more, when it comes to integrating your pets' accessories within the home, Nate's top tip for curating a chic space is a game changer.

Nate and Jeramiah's Adorably Fashionable PetSmart Collection

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have given us a collection we didn't know we needed until now. Their eye for design combined with PetSmart's savvy for creating pet products has given rise to a range of items that'll fit right into a modern living room.

There is usually an element of compromise that every pet owner is familiar with when it comes to curating the aesthetic of your home whereby you need to put your pet's needs first. Often, that means adapting to the concept of bland pet beds and unsightly playthings that don't match the vibe of your home. Well, the couple's dog and cat collection offers a solution that is both trendy and cozy in its design.

'As designers, we are always fascinated by how we can make a home more beautiful, more personal, and more meaningful while also understanding the need for function,' says Nate. 'Extending the collection to include cats and dogs was an opportunity to pull out all the stops because as pet parents we know what important family members they are.'

Their PetSmart drop has everything from beds and mats to bowls and treat jars. But what's truly special about this collection is the essence of design that's imbued into each piece. The clever side table that doubles as a pet home and the table-style crate covers make wonderful pet buys that seamlessly blend into the space, under the guise of furniture.

Nate's Rule For Designing Around Pets

There are some clear tell-tale signs that you reside in a home with pets, be it the basket of toys and leashes, or the food and water bowls scattered around your utility room. Now this is no fault of your pet and no fault of your own either, and while some of these signs are difficult to disguise, others can be veiled with a little help from some strategic styling.

In a segment on The Drew Barrymore Show with actress and fellow pet-lover Allison Janney, Nate came on to spotlight some fabulous styling of pet products. In the process, Nate let us in on one of his top tips for styling homes with pets.

According to Nate, cohesion is key and we couldn't agree more. He suggests matching all of the pet beds and bowls to make the space look cleaner and to void your living room of visual clutter. He also recommends introducing a touch of 'barkitecture' by fixing wooden panels to the wall in order to elevate the feeding bowls. Doing so creates the illusion of a tidier floorspace, and matching the wood finish to the other tones around the room is a great way to master the cohesive design aesthetic.

So, if you're having trouble retaining the style of your home and are looking to spruce up your space for the joint happiness of you and your pets, try creating a layout with cohesion at the forefront of your design. You might just end up with an immaculately designed home that's enjoyed by your entire family (pets included, of course).

Can't get to PetSmart? Here are some alternative stylish pet buys