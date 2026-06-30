Picture this. It's a summer afternoon, and you're brunching with a chilled bottle of wine. In the clammy weather, your beautiful bottles are dotted with condensation that eventually trickles down and inks the surface of your favorite coffee table. That just won't do. The solution? A chic coaster.

If you ask me, it's a summer home bar essential that'll serve you beyond just the warm seasons. And if you're taking off your host hat to play guest at a home that values tasteful design, then it also makes for a thoughtful gift.

So, I found nine gorgeous wine bottle coasters that will sit pretty while keeping your home's delicate surfaces safe. And if you're in a dry era, I'd also use these to hold cool bottles of water, too.

More Happy Hour Accessories

Georg Jensen Sky Glass Wine Carafe & Coaster £122 at Selfridges If you prefer to distil your wine, this glass carafe comes with a dainty steel coaster. OTHER Jumi Juma White Wine £18.99 at Selfridges A label designed with effort will always catch my eye. And I've heard great things about OTHER. Westwing Karisa Mouth-Blown Borosilicate Red Wine Glasses £47.99 at Westwing Wine puritans, don't come for me. But I find this to be an especially cool set for summer hosting.

Another summer hosting essential I can't stop thinking about? This chiller dip bowl from Amazon.

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