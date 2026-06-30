Everyone Needs a 'Wine Bottle Coaster' for Their Table in Summer — It Prevents Water Rings and Makes Your Setting Feel Way More Expensive
These decorative flourishes are a clever way to protect your tables, and they make for brilliant host gifts, too
Picture this. It's a summer afternoon, and you're brunching with a chilled bottle of wine. In the clammy weather, your beautiful bottles are dotted with condensation that eventually trickles down and inks the surface of your favorite coffee table. That just won't do. The solution? A chic coaster.
If you ask me, it's a summer home bar essential that'll serve you beyond just the warm seasons. And if you're taking off your host hat to play guest at a home that values tasteful design, then it also makes for a thoughtful gift.
So, I found nine gorgeous wine bottle coasters that will sit pretty while keeping your home's delicate surfaces safe. And if you're in a dry era, I'd also use these to hold cool bottles of water, too.
This simple yet sleek coaster from Arket is perfect if you have a crush on chrome home accessories.
Beading and chrome? This is a crossover I can get behind. And while this feels right for summer, my favorite has to be the neutral tones finish.
As always, Baccarat exudes elegance. And this outwardly fluted finish elevates any coffee table styling.
More Happy Hour Accessories
Another summer hosting essential I can't stop thinking about? This chiller dip bowl from Amazon.
For more genius ideas that elevate your space, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.