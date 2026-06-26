Recently, I ditched my candle lighter for matchsticks, and my only issue was that the strikers wear away too soon. There's something so satisfying about lighting a match, and I love keeping my matches on display — so I found these Adhesive Match Striker Papers on Amazon.

And since beautifully designed matchboxes have become a modern-day collector's item, these stickers can sit directly on your pretty boxes (once the original strikers are worn out). You can paste it on a vase for your matches or even directly onto your favorite scented candles.

It's a subtle addition that can make a total difference to your scenting routine. And you have to admit that a covert striker is so much better than a standard matchbox. Here's how it works!

Amazon 120 Match Striker Papers with Adhesive £5.99 at Amazon UK 120 adhesive strikers might seem like a lot, but if you have a different scented candle making your home smell good in every room, these stickers will come in handy. I also recommend gifting it alongside a candle and a small match holder for a thoughtfully curated scenting bundle.

Amazon Glass Match Holder with Striker £9.99 at Amazon UK For a match holder alongside the strikers, this set from Amazon is a lovely choice. And the butterfly-shaped adhesives add a touch of whimsy to this ritual. Amazon 42 Pcs Match Striker Stickers £3.29 at Amazon UK If it's just the striker stickers you're after, I recommend this set of circular adhesives. Amazon 2 Travertine Stone Match Holders with 2 Strikers £14.99 at Amazon UK Additionally, I found this set of minimalist travertine match holders and strikers that make a lovely gift.

If You're Not Down to DIY

Another feature your scenting routine might be missing? A candle lid. It prevents your candles from losing fragrance and keeps singed wicks out of sight when not in use.

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