You Can Turn Any Cool Vessel Into a Match Holder With These Adhesive Strikers from Amazon
These clever stickers make it so you can light up any candle without a standard matchbox ruining your aesthetic
Recently, I ditched my candle lighter for matchsticks, and my only issue was that the strikers wear away too soon. There's something so satisfying about lighting a match, and I love keeping my matches on display — so I found these Adhesive Match Striker Papers on Amazon.
And since beautifully designed matchboxes have become a modern-day collector's item, these stickers can sit directly on your pretty boxes (once the original strikers are worn out). You can paste it on a vase for your matches or even directly onto your favorite scented candles.
It's a subtle addition that can make a total difference to your scenting routine. And you have to admit that a covert striker is so much better than a standard matchbox. Here's how it works!
120 adhesive strikers might seem like a lot, but if you have a different scented candle making your home smell good in every room, these stickers will come in handy. I also recommend gifting it alongside a candle and a small match holder for a thoughtfully curated scenting bundle.
If You're Not Down to DIY
This stylish metallic cowboy boot match holder features a sly striker on the heel. Plus, it feels in tune with the year of the horse.
This vintage goblet holder from Etsy might be my favorite take on the match vase yet. It's a chic finishing touch to a coffee table setting.
Another feature your scenting routine might be missing? A candle lid. It prevents your candles from losing fragrance and keeps singed wicks out of sight when not in use.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.