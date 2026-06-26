You Can Turn Any Cool Vessel Into a Match Holder With These Adhesive Strikers from Amazon

These clever stickers make it so you can light up any candle without a standard matchbox ruining your aesthetic

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A pack of adhesive match striker stickers on a focus grid background
All you have to do is stick the striker on your scented candle or a makeshift match holder, and you're good to go.
(Image credit: Amazon)

Recently, I ditched my candle lighter for matchsticks, and my only issue was that the strikers wear away too soon. There's something so satisfying about lighting a match, and I love keeping my matches on display — so I found these Adhesive Match Striker Papers on Amazon.

And since beautifully designed matchboxes have become a modern-day collector's item, these stickers can sit directly on your pretty boxes (once the original strikers are worn out). You can paste it on a vase for your matches or even directly onto your favorite scented candles.

It's a subtle addition that can make a total difference to your scenting routine. And you have to admit that a covert striker is so much better than a standard matchbox. Here's how it works!

If You're Not Down to DIY

Another feature your scenting routine might be missing? A candle lid. It prevents your candles from losing fragrance and keeps singed wicks out of sight when not in use.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.