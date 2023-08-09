I spend hours on Net-a-Porter’s homeware section – here are the new-in bits I’m currently loving

The Livingetc Newsletter For style leaders and design lovers. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

IMO, Net-a-Porter’s homeware buyers all deserve a round of applause. The website’s home section is a beautiful curation of the very best pieces that top designer home brands have to offer. I always turn to their new-in section for inspiration on what’s trending in the luxury homeware sphere, and from exciting collabs to cult-favorite designs in new on-trend colorways and materials, it never disappoints.

It’s why we’ve selected Net-a-Porter as one of Livingetc’s top home decor stores! Their colorful tableware offering seems to be particularly strong at the moment – possibly a reflection of the warmer weather and alfresco dining season being now officially in full swing – and there are also plenty of cozy blanket and scented candle releases in anticipation of the cooler season ahead! Right now there’s a great range of colorful and neutral, elaborately decorated and minimalist, warm and cozy-weather friendly pieces on offer – basically, there’s something to suit everyone, and I’ve selected the very best for you to browse below.

Check out Net-a-Porter’s entire new-in section right here

OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PIECES FROM NET-A-PORTER

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

BEST LUXE-LOOKING TABLEWARE

Cabana + Ulla Johnson printed tablecloth $450 at Net-a-Porter I fell in love with every single piece in the new Cabana + Ulla Johnson collab as soon as I saw it, and this printed linen tablecloth is no exception! The warm orange and yellow tones make it perfect for late summer heading into fall. So chic Cabana + Ulla Johnson floral water glass $210 at Net-a-Porter And I couldn't not include this unreasonably chic water glass from the same collection. Just look at the intricate floral pattern that's been cleverly worked into the glass! It's rustic meets ethereal design at its very finest. Cabana blossom painted ceramic jug $140 at Net-a-Porter This beautiful hand-painted ceramic jug is another of Cabana's most recent tableware offerings. It'll add a chic Mediterranean vibe to your table.

BEST FALL-FRIENDLY FINDS

Loewe appliquéd striped mohair-blend blanket $1,700 at Net-a-Porter Loewe's scarves are among the most coveted fashion accessories come fall, and this blanket is a supersized version for your home! I adore the combination of bright and earthy colors. Loewe large thyme scented candle $240 at Net-a-Porter This extra-large candle features a fresh thyme scent (known for its mosquito-repelling properties) and comes in a gorgeous chocolate brown earthenware pot. Loro Piana cotton-jacquard pillow $375 at Net-a-Porter This chic cream pillow makes the perfect addition to your cosy reading nook – AKA the only place you'll want to chill come september.

BEST MATCHING DECOR SETS