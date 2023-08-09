I spend hours on Net-a-Porter’s homeware section – here are the new-in bits I’m currently loving
If you’re after some luxe new home accessories – from cozy blankets to chic tableware – Net-a-Porter has them all
For style leaders and design lovers.
IMO, Net-a-Porter’s homeware buyers all deserve a round of applause. The website’s home section is a beautiful curation of the very best pieces that top designer home brands have to offer. I always turn to their new-in section for inspiration on what’s trending in the luxury homeware sphere, and from exciting collabs to cult-favorite designs in new on-trend colorways and materials, it never disappoints.
It’s why we’ve selected Net-a-Porter as one of Livingetc’s top home decor stores! Their colorful tableware offering seems to be particularly strong at the moment – possibly a reflection of the warmer weather and alfresco dining season being now officially in full swing – and there are also plenty of cozy blanket and scented candle releases in anticipation of the cooler season ahead! Right now there’s a great range of colorful and neutral, elaborately decorated and minimalist, warm and cozy-weather friendly pieces on offer – basically, there’s something to suit everyone, and I’ve selected the very best for you to browse below.
OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PIECES FROM NET-A-PORTER
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you.
BEST LUXE-LOOKING TABLEWARE
I fell in love with every single piece in the new Cabana + Ulla Johnson collab as soon as I saw it, and this printed linen tablecloth is no exception! The warm orange and yellow tones make it perfect for late summer heading into fall.
So chic
And I couldn't not include this unreasonably chic water glass from the same collection. Just look at the intricate floral pattern that's been cleverly worked into the glass! It's rustic meets ethereal design at its very finest.
BEST FALL-FRIENDLY FINDS
Loewe's scarves are among the most coveted fashion accessories come fall, and this blanket is a supersized version for your home! I adore the combination of bright and earthy colors.
This extra-large candle features a fresh thyme scent (known for its mosquito-repelling properties) and comes in a gorgeous chocolate brown earthenware pot.
BEST MATCHING DECOR SETS
Playful piece
If there's one homeware trend I love at the moment, it's scallop edge decor. This set of linen placemats has a stylish contrasting color on the rim, making it feel even more current.
These earthy-toned coasters have been hand-woven from natural raffia, and the result is just as beautiful as it sounds. They'd make the perfect addition to a neutral table.
BEST TABLETOP DECOR
These bookends from Soho Home feel so organic and calming. They're made from petrified wood, so will compliment a set of neutral-toned hardbacks beautifully.
It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of La Double-J’s colorful glassware, and this striped murano glass vase is utterly mesmerizing. It looks just as striking alone as filled with your favorite fresh blooms.
Trend alert
Coastal decor is a timeless trend that comes round every summer, and I am obsessed with the shell detail on this ceramic dish. It's the ideal piece to serve sauces or small bites of seafood.
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
