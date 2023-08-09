I spend hours on Net-a-Porter’s homeware section – here are the new-in bits I’m currently loving

If you’re after some luxe new home accessories – from cozy blankets to chic tableware – Net-a-Porter has them all

placemats, jug, serving dish and tablecloth
(Image credit: Net-a-Porter)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
IMO, Net-a-Porter’s homeware buyers all deserve a round of applause. The website’s home section is a beautiful curation of the very best pieces that top designer home brands have to offer. I always turn to their new-in section for inspiration on what’s trending in the luxury homeware sphere, and from exciting collabs to cult-favorite designs in new on-trend colorways and materials, it never disappoints.

It’s why we’ve selected Net-a-Porter as one of Livingetc’s top home decor stores! Their colorful tableware offering seems to be particularly strong at the moment – possibly a reflection of the warmer weather and alfresco dining season being now officially in full swing – and there are also plenty of cozy blanket and scented candle releases in anticipation of the cooler season ahead! Right now there’s a great range of colorful and neutral, elaborately decorated and minimalist, warm and cozy-weather friendly pieces on offer – basically, there’s something to suit everyone, and I’ve selected the very best for you to browse below. 

OUR TOP 12 NEW-IN PIECES FROM NET-A-PORTER

BEST LUXE-LOOKING TABLEWARE

orange tablecloth with yellow floral pattern
Cabana + Ulla Johnson printed tablecloth

I fell in love with every single piece in the new Cabana + Ulla Johnson collab as soon as I saw it, and this printed linen tablecloth is no exception! The warm orange and yellow tones make it perfect for late summer heading into fall.

yellow water glass with a floral designSo chic
Cabana + Ulla Johnson floral water glass

And I couldn't not include this unreasonably chic water glass from the same collection. Just look at the intricate floral pattern that's been cleverly worked into the glass! It's rustic meets ethereal design at its very finest.

white ceramic jug with a blue floral design
Cabana blossom painted ceramic jug

This beautiful hand-painted ceramic jug is another of Cabana's most recent tableware offerings. It'll add a chic Mediterranean vibe to your table.

BEST FALL-FRIENDLY FINDS

colorful striped loewe blanket draped over a chair
Loewe appliquéd striped mohair-blend blanket

Loewe's scarves are among the most coveted fashion accessories come fall, and this blanket is a supersized version for your home! I adore the combination of bright and earthy colors.

large scented candle in a brown ceramic jar
Loewe large thyme scented candle

This extra-large candle features a fresh thyme scent (known for its mosquito-repelling properties) and comes in a gorgeous chocolate brown earthenware pot.  

cream pillow with embroidered logo
Loro Piana cotton-jacquard pillow

This chic cream pillow makes the perfect addition to your cosy reading nook – AKA the only place you'll want to chill come september.

BEST MATCHING DECOR SETS

two pink linen placemats with a navy scalloped rim detailPlayful piece
Scalloped linen placemats

If there's one homeware trend I love at the moment, it's scallop edge decor. This set of linen placemats has a stylish contrasting color on the rim, making it feel even more current.

raffia coasters in different patterns and colors
Raffia woven coasters

These earthy-toned coasters have been hand-woven from natural raffia, and the result is just as beautiful as it sounds. They'd make the perfect addition to a neutral table.

mugs and tray set in a matching blue animal print
Ceramic mug and tray set

This hand-painted mug and tray collection would make the perfect gift for a newlywed couple – it's the ideal set to complete a morning coffee routine. I'm obsessed with the charming animal print!

BEST TABLETOP DECOR

2 wooden bookends in a swirly design
Petrified wood bookends

These bookends from Soho Home feel so organic and calming. They're made from petrified wood, so will compliment a set of neutral-toned hardbacks beautifully.

blue striped glass vase with a yellow rim
Striped murano glass vase

It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of La Double-J’s colorful glassware, and this striped murano glass vase is utterly mesmerizing. It looks just as striking alone as filled with your favorite fresh blooms.

shell ceramic serving dishTrend alert
Shell ceramic dish

Coastal decor is a timeless trend that comes round every summer, and I am obsessed with the shell detail on this ceramic dish. It's the ideal piece to serve sauces or small bites of seafood.

Valeza Bakolli
Valeza Bakolli
Contributing Shopping Editor

Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.

