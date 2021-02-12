Best mattress protector 2022: 5 options for keeping your mattress looking like new

If you've recently bought a new mattress then you're going to want to protect it from little spills and stains for as long as possible. And sure, even a mattress up to the age of seven years (the recommended amount of time to sleep on one mattress for) can still benefit from some level of protection.

The best thing for this? The best mattress protector, of course. These are available in a selection of materials and sizes to suit your requirements, and is something which can be easily fitted too. They'll protect your mattress from whatever life throws at it, shield you from bed bugs and even help the warmer sleeper to keep temperatures under control as they try to get some kip. You'll also find that some mattress covers – as they're also known as – will provide some relief for allergy sufferers who react to dust.

To help you find the best mattress protector for your mattress we've done some research, just for you. We've even tried out one or two so you can hear it straight from us about just how good they really are. Keep scrolling for our top seven choices for the year ahead, and beyond.

Want to upgrade your mattress after all? No worries: we have a best mattress buyer's guide, too, which will help you hone in for the most suitable option for you.

Best mattress protector 2022

1. Emma Mattress Protector Best mattress protector for a luxury feel Specifications Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Material: 100% polyester with applied Purotex® technology Quilted: No Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Cushioned on top + Great for allergy sufferers + Waterproof + 100-night guarantee Reasons to avoid - Not tumble-dryer friendly

This is the best luxury mattress protector you can buy, which is why it's claimed our number one spot. It says all the right things, and it certainly does a good job.

What are the main features?

This mattress cover is 100 percent probiotic and made from Innovative Cairfull® material for a comfortable, temperature-regulated night's sleep. It's not just breathable and waterproof – thanks to the EmmaGuard layer which acts as a barrier to spills, crumbs, and other unwanted nasties – but antibacterial, too.

Thanks to revolutionary AllergyShield technology, it's clinically proven to protect you from dust mites, and pet hair allergens, which is a sobering thought.

Ease of care

In terms of keeping this mattress protector clean, it's machine washable at 60°C so it's easy enough to wash any accidents away. Just DO NOT put in the tumble dryer.

What else?

As with all Emma products, the Emma mattress protector comes with a 100-night guarantee, so if you don't get on with it, you'll get your money back.

2. Avocado organic waterproof mattress protector Best eco-friendly mattress protector Specifications Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Material: Organic cotton and Polyurethane Quilted: No Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + GOTS-certified organic cotton + Breathable + Can be tumble dried + Climate Neutral certified Reasons to avoid - None that we can think of

If you want the most sustainable option to protect your mattress then we can highly rate the Avocado organic waterproof mattress protector.

What are the main features?

The Avocado organic waterproof mattress protector abides by the company's strict sustainability standards. It has two layers of soft GOTS-certified organic cotton which sandwich a thin, waterproof polyurethane film for breathable protection as you sleep. As a side note, the waterproof polyurethane doesn’t have a plastic-like crinkle or rubbery noise, and you won’t overheat, because of the the lovely cotton around it.

Ease of care

This one is meant to be washed first before first use because the GOTS organic certified cotton will shrink. It would be best to pop this in the washing machine using an eco-conscious laundry detergent. For any future washes, spot clean or machine wash, and tumble dry on low. Do not bleach.

What else?

The mattress protector is designed for Avocado mattresses, but will fit most mattresses between 6" - 16" deep.

3. Saatva Organic Mattress Pad Best quilted mattress protector Specifications Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King, Split King, Queen Upper Flex, King Upper Flex Material: Cotton Quilted: Yes Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Plush layers of cotton + 100% organic cotton + Machine washable + Suitable for use in the tumble dryer Reasons to avoid - Expensive

The Saatva organic cotton mattress pad is a good option if you're seeking something with a soft, quilted design. Being organic, it's made from Fair Trade Certified Cotton.

What are the main features?

The plush layers of comfortable organic cotton will add a wonderful extra layer of your mattress to your mattress, without removing any firmness. The natural cotton material has moisture-wicking properties which will help create a barrier that protects the mattress underneath, and quilted stitching ensures the fill stays plump and even.

It's also fitted with an extra-wide elastic band to keep it securely in place

Ease of care

Machine wash and tumble dry, or take to the dry cleaner for even better results.

What else?

It comes with a 45-day free return which although is not the longest returns period, is enough for you to get a good feel for its qualities.

5. Casper mattress protector Best waterproof mattress protector Specifications Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Cal King Material: Polyester and Spandex Quilted: No Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Soft to the touch + Hypoallergenic + Waterproof + Can be tumble dried + 100-night guarantee Reasons to avoid - No extra padding Today's Best Deals View at Casper View at Amazon View at Best Buy 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Casper waterproof mattress protector is one which we have recently been fortunate to review, and we are super impressed.

What are the main features?

Made from the same waterproof material used in premium outdoor gear, it'll keep spills out but large enough to let air in. It doesn't feel crinkly like a waterproof jacket, either. It feels more like terrycloth and is designed to cling firmly to your mattress (even deep ones up to 15"). It's also pretty thin so if you love the feel of your mattress, this one won't alter it one bit.

Ease of care

Machine wash on a gentle cycle with a mild detergent and then tumble dry it on a low setting for use on the same day.

What else?

There's a 100-night free trial, but we don't think you'll need it.

What is the best mattress protector?

After scrolling through our list you may want a recap on what is the best mattress protector. We've given our top spot to the Emma Mattress Protector. It does a really good job of keeping your mattress free from any spills.