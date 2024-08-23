These Are the Things Professional Organizers Say They Always Notice in a Cluttered Home

I love to keep my house organized, but sometimes it can feel like an endless task. You spend a whole day cleaning and putting things in their proper place just for them to slowly clutter up again. As the chilly season rapidly approaches it's time for us all to do out with the old and settle into a new, refreshed space free from visual clutter.

The question is, what is it that leads to the never-ending cycle of resurfacing stuff? While not recommended, lots of clutter can easily be hidden behind the closed doors of storage cupboards and closets. It's the stuff that's always out on display we have to be wary of.

It's far easier for an outsider or professional to spot just what it is that's making our homes look cluttered, so I spoke to a few professionals in the field to get an inside look at the top things organizers always spot when they enter a home with too much stuff. Identifying these things is the first step in how to declutter your home and, as we head into fall, it's the first place you should tackle in your post-summer sort out.

1. Over-packed Storage

A harsh but enlightening truth for practicing minimalism and decluttering is that just because you are buying loads of storage pieces, it does not mean your home will look less cluttered. Maybe you have lots of hooks to hang pots and pans on in the kitchen, or maybe you bought a couple shelving units to stack all your toiletry items on in the bathroom. While this is all good and well, overcrowding these units will still cause a untidy-looking appearance.

"Cluttered countertops, shelves, closets and drawers signal a lack of organization and proper storage," says Justin Waltz, President of Junkluggers. "When spaces are crammed full, they make the home feel smaller and less organized."

A good rule to keep in mind when organizing storage units is that once the space has been filled, then the rest needs to go. If you buy say, a bathroom shelving rack or a bathroom cabinet organizer, fill it with baskets and bins until it has reached it capacity. The rest simply does not have space in your home, so think about what is most important and what can go.

2. Too Many "Trinkets"

At the end of the day, a cluttered home can always be defined as having simply too much stuff. Unfortunate if, like me, you always manage to collect more things. But interior designer at Lucien Marie, Michelle Poitras, says the best thing to do when cutting down on clutter is to ditch the trinkets.

"Keeping a tidy and clutter-free environment requires a bit of time and consistent attention," she says. "Setting aside just 30 minutes each week for a quick tidy-up in your main living areas can help you stay on top of things and prevent the task from becoming overwhelming." This kind of routine will help keep fresh in your mind what you own and keep you from purchasing duplicates.

We all collect souvenirs from holidays or gifts from friends, but these 'collections' can add up quickly and create visual clutter in a home. When styling shelving ideas or sideboards, think about what is most important to you versus what you are just holding on to because it is nostalgic.

3. Furniture that Feels Random

Your furniture should always fit well in the room it occupies. Sometimes, we can not help ending up with awkward furniture: we receive hand-me-down heirlooms from our parents or buy a huge sectional that now does not fit in our new living room. But the key is finding the best sofas and larger furniture items for your space.

Justin says that furniture placement is one of the biggest issues in home interiors. "Excess furniture or awkwardly placed pieces can disrupt the flow of a room, making it feel cramped or disorganized," he says. Instead, choose cohesive furniture and keep it to a minimum to reduce visual clutter.