How to Clean a Dishwasher With Vinegar — 5 Effortless Ways You Can Restore Your Favorite Appliance
Even our household goods need their own time to be washed and taken care of in order for them to perform well. Here are some expert tips on what you need to do
When you mentally list out the areas and things in your home that need to be cleaned, there are a number of obvious answers that pop up. However, in that same stride, there are a couple of items and zones that tend to get skipped over. And while they may not seem as high-priority, we do recommend giving your home a once-over to make a meticulous cleaning checklist.
Now, on the topic of overlooked cleaning tasks, dishwashers are notorious for being left to do heaps of cleaning but rarely getting washed themselves. Contrary to what you may think, this cleaning chore is actually one of the easier ones to cross off. And when you pair the task of washing these smart appliances with the supremely versatile cleaning power of vinegar, you're left with a combination whose compatibility is par excellence.
If you told us that all we needed to properly clean our dishwashers was a helping of vinegar, then perhaps we'd be well ahead of our festive cleaning bulletin. But it's not too late to move on this task now, so you can entertain your loved ones with a clean kitchen to back you.
So we contacted a couple of cleaning experts, who graciously shared their advice on how to clean a dishwasher with vinegar like a pro — and by the end of this, you'll be as skilled at the task as they are.
What You'll Need
TOOLS
• White vinegar, like this White House Cleaning Vinegar from Walmart.
• Dishwasher-safe bowl
• Soft cloth or sponge, like these Scotch-Brite Gentle Clean Delicate Scrub Sponges from Amazon.
• Baking soda - this is optional but great for a deep clean, and this Arm & Hammer Pure Baking Soda from Walmart is highly rated and well-priced.
Once you gather all of these tools, you can begin to tackle your pre-holiday cleaning list, beginning with the dishwasher.
How to Clean a Dishwasher With Vinegar
In conversation with Marla Mock, President at Molly Maid, she tells us that this five-step guide is all you need to make sure your dishwasher is clean from top to bottom.
Step 1 - Evacuate the Appliance: Marla tells us to begin with an empty dishwasher, removing all dishes and utensils from the racks.
Step 2 - Bring on the Vinegar: "Place a dishwasher-safe container filled with white vinegar on the top rack of the dishwasher," she says. "Or pour two cups of white vinegar directly into the bottom of the dishwasher."
Step 3 - Operate as Usual: Next, she tells us to run the dishwasher through a cycle on the hottest water setting to dissolve and flush away any buildup and grime.
Step 4 - Scrub-a-Dub-Dub: Once the cycle is complete, she tells us to inspect the inside of the dishwasher for any remaining residue or stains. And if you do find any unclean surfaces, she recommends using a soft cloth or sponge to scrub away at stubborn spots.
Step 5 - Be Thorough: "For an even deeper scrub, add baking soda to the bottom of the dishwasher as well before running the hot water cycle," she advises. "The combination of vinegar and baking soda will attack even the most stubborn stains and lingering odors."
If you don't have time to make it through this chore on a weekday, we encourage adding it to your Sunday reset checklist so you can start the week with an immaculate kitchen.
How Often Should You Clean Your Dishwasher?
When it comes to cleaning your dishwasher, it's not a one-and-done home chore. It's important to maintain this kitchen appliance by treating it to a regular cleaning. In fact, neglecting this task is one of the unspoken things people with amazing-smelling kitchens never do.
"I'd say that cleaning your dishwasher once every two months is fine," says Alessandro Gazzo, cleaning expert at Emily's Maids. "But it's also advisable to increase this to once a month if you live in areas with hard water."
Marla affirms Alessandro's sentiment, saying: "Cleaning your dishwasher with vinegar about once a month with maintain its performance and prevent the buildup of grime, limescale, and odors."
The last thing you want is for the appliance that is cleaning your dishes to be unclean. And while dishwashers may appear to be spick and span at first glance, a closer look may suggest otherwise.
The next time you unload your dishwasher, think back to the last time you gave it a rinse. And if you find yourself buffering, then chances are it's been too long. So the next best thing to do is to get yourself some vinegar and get to cleaning it now.
FAQs
Will Vinegar Damage Your Dishwasher?
"No, vinegar is safe for your dishwasher when used properly," notes Marla. She goes on to explain that it is an excellent natural cleaning agent, dissolving buildup and effectively killing bacteria and mold, without the need for harsh chemicals.
"However, avoid scrubbing the rubber gaskets with vinegar, as this will cause deterioration and damage to the rubber over time," she cautions. "Instead, gently wipe them with a microfiber cloth dampened with vinegar."
