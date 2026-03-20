There is a certain kind of bedroom many of us remember from childhood. Perhaps it was in a grandparent’s home, or in an older house where furniture felt heavier, textiles more decorative, and every object seemed to carry a quiet sense of permanence. For a long time, interiors moved away from that look in favor of sleeker silhouettes and smoother surfaces. Traditional bedroom styles were seen as something to modernize or move on from.



What feels interesting now is how that perception is changing. As homes become more expressive and layered, there is a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship and detail. Carved bed frames, shaped nightstands, and patterned textiles are being revisited, not as relics of the past but as elements that bring personality and depth to a room.

When placed thoughtfully within eclectic interiors, these traditional pieces behave very differently. They create contrast, visual interest, and a sense of story that minimalist furniture sometimes lacks.

(Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I’ve curated 24 pieces that reflect that shift. From heritage-inspired lighting, like these fabric shade sconces from Amazon UK, and upholstered beds to floral linens and antique-style rugs, each piece carries a sense of character without feeling overly formal. The aim is not to recreate a traditional bedroom, but to borrow the richness that comes with it — creating spaces that feel individual and comfortably lived in.

Traditional details have a way of grounding a bedroom and giving it character beyond trend. If you’d like help sourcing the right pieces for your own space, Design Lab by Livingetc offers a personalized Find service tailored to your brief and budget. And for more curated edits, styling ideas, and interiors inspiration, you can sign up to the Livingetc newsletter.

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