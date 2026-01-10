24 'Modern' Living Room Buys a Stylist Turns to When a Space Needs Depth and Direction

When clients ask how to make a living room feel “more modern,” what they usually mean is that they want it to feel clearer, calmer, and more intentional — without losing warmth or personality. That’s exactly what guided this modern living room collection.

Each of these pieces has been selected with a designer’s eye for proportion, materiality, and how they truly function in your space. If you want to differentiate your modern living room and elevate it beyond the expected, these are the pieces to consider incorporating into your space.

A modern living room isn't necessarily about sleek design, it's about depth and ease (Image credit: Felix Speller. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Whether you’re refreshing a single corner or completely rethinking the room, consider this edit as both a mood board and a stylist-led point of view — a thoughtfully curated starting place for creating a modern living room that feels contemporary, comfortable, and genuinely authentic to you.

