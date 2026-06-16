Finding the right gift for boyfriends, brothers, dads, and doting figures can be tricky, mostly because the best ones are never the most obvious. A great gift should feel personal, useful, and just stylish enough to become part of his everyday routine, whether that’s making coffee in the morning, upgrading his desk setup, hosting drinks outside, or simply adding something more stylish to his home.

That’s why this edit focuses on gifts for him (whoever he is) that feel design-led without being overly decorative. Think handsome home accessories, clever tech upgrades, elevated barware, coffee table books, kitchen decor, and small luxuries that make daily rituals feel a little more special. These are the kinds of gifts that don’t just sit in a drawer, but actually become part of the way he lives.

(Want to make your gift feel even more personal? Following a zodiac gift guide may just help you find a present that speaks to his star sign, too.)

A good Father’s Day gift or anything for him should feel like something he’ll actually use, but also something he might not have thought to buy for himself. From design-led accessories and small tech upgrades to pieces that make everyday rituals feel better, these ideas prove that practical can still be cool.

For more stylish shopping inspiration, The Fifty is our edit of the season’s best home buys. And if this has made you think about how a few thoughtful details can change the feeling of a room, you can also discover Design Lab by Livingetc, where our in-house stylists can help you reimagine your space with a more personal, design-led approach.

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