Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa Is a Statement Green 'Talking Piece' Wrapped in a Space-Maxxing Trick
This soft artichoke-dipped sofa bed doesn't look like it sleeps two, and therein lies its appeal
Sofas inked in lush, earthy shades are having a major moment in the spotlight this year. And the only thing to make the trend more desirable is when the design doubles as a bed. That's exactly how Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa found its way onto our radar.
In early preparation for hosting season, you might be looking for ways to make the most of your space, and buying a sofa that transforms into a trundle is the oldest trick in the book. And if, in the past, you've had to compromise on your maximalist tendencies for a boring greige sofa bed, this contemporary design will feel like a breath of fresh air.
Its sweeping arms, pleated detailing, and green velvet upholstery give it a very Soho Home vibe, while the single seat cushion keeps things polished, sleek, and comfortable — a small but not-to-be-overlooked detail.
Finally, maximalist living room decor that feels infinitely more worth it thanks to its functionality. As far as sleeper sofas go, Anthropologie's Cabot is pretty impressive even in its 'seated' form. The pleated frame, low-slung silhouette, and bright artichoke color are markers of a compliment-catching sofa. And then to fold out into a cozy double bed is the cherry on top. There's no longer any excuse to sacrifice your style for a hardworking sofa bed when you can have both!
Alternative Green Sleeper Sofas
If your wish for your living room is as specific as a smooth-surfaced, deep green, low-slung, sofa bed and the Cabot feels a tad too dramatic for your space, then it seems Anthropologie has one other option to offer in Athena. It's toned back in its finish and pulls out into a generous queen-sized bed.
Another design I can't stop thinking about is this Eliot Teddy Bouclé Sofa Bed from Westwing. If you love the idea of a green couch living room but you're after a more laid-back feel, this dark green finish might do just the trick.
I'll admit that King Living's Delta Five is my current favorite design from the Australian homeware brand. However, if I'm being realistic, this pretty fern-colored Oscar Sofa Bed is a much better fit for my small London studio.
There's a reason Swyft is a top name among the best sofa beds at John Lewis, and its functionality is a major factor in its reputation. And if green isn't your ideal shade in this model, there are 19 other fabrics to pick from.
If you haven't yet found the exact style you desire, let the experienced interior stylists at Design Lab by Livingetc source your ultimate sofa bed for free. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest designs worthy of your time.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.