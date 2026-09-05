Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa Is a Statement Green 'Talking Piece' Wrapped in a Space-Maxxing Trick

Sofas inked in lush, earthy shades are having a major moment in the spotlight this year. And the only thing to make the trend more desirable is when the design doubles as a bed. That's exactly how Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa found its way onto our radar.

In early preparation for hosting season, you might be looking for ways to make the most of your space, and buying a sofa that transforms into a trundle is the oldest trick in the book. And if, in the past, you've had to compromise on your maximalist tendencies for a boring greige sofa bed, this contemporary design will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Its sweeping arms, pleated detailing, and green velvet upholstery give it a very Soho Home vibe, while the single seat cushion keeps things polished, sleek, and comfortable — a small but not-to-be-overlooked detail.

Anthropologie Cabot Sleeper Sofa £1,948 at Anthropologie Finally, maximalist living room decor that feels infinitely more worth it thanks to its functionality. As far as sleeper sofas go, Anthropologie's Cabot is pretty impressive even in its 'seated' form. The pleated frame, low-slung silhouette, and bright artichoke color are markers of a compliment-catching sofa. And then to fold out into a cozy double bed is the cherry on top. There's no longer any excuse to sacrifice your style for a hardworking sofa bed when you can have both!



Alternative Green Sleeper Sofas

If you haven't yet found the exact style you desire, let the experienced interior stylists at Design Lab by Livingetc source your ultimate sofa bed for free. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest designs worthy of your time.

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