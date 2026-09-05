Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa Is a Statement Green 'Talking Piece' Wrapped in a Space-Maxxing Trick

This soft artichoke-dipped sofa bed doesn't look like it sleeps two, and therein lies its appeal

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A GIF of a green sleeper sofa from Anthropologie
A striking focal point by day and a cozy trundle by night.
(Image credit: Anthropologie)

Sofas inked in lush, earthy shades are having a major moment in the spotlight this year. And the only thing to make the trend more desirable is when the design doubles as a bed. That's exactly how Anthropologie's Cabot Sleeper Sofa found its way onto our radar.

In early preparation for hosting season, you might be looking for ways to make the most of your space, and buying a sofa that transforms into a trundle is the oldest trick in the book. And if, in the past, you've had to compromise on your maximalist tendencies for a boring greige sofa bed, this contemporary design will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Its sweeping arms, pleated detailing, and green velvet upholstery give it a very Soho Home vibe, while the single seat cushion keeps things polished, sleek, and comfortable — a small but not-to-be-overlooked detail.

Alternative Green Sleeper Sofas

If you haven't yet found the exact style you desire, let the experienced interior stylists at Design Lab by Livingetc source your ultimate sofa bed for free. And while you're here, subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the latest designs worthy of your time.

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Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.