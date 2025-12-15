Curated Finds for Nicki: Your Sanctuary Wabi-Sabi Bedroom

Hi Nicki,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated two mood boards for your bedroom, drawing on the essence of Wabi-Sabi. I’ve taken into account your existing elements, including the beautiful wood beams, which provide a perfect base for this textured, earthy minimalism.

The selections include linens, wools, and velvets, alongside earthenware pieces to introduce layered textures while keeping the tones deep and earthy, creating a true sanctuary. To give the room a semi-private feel, I’ve suggested a linen curtain at the entryway, allowing flexibility when you have guests. The drapery on the window and exterior door is consistent, with blackout options to provide thickness and ensure your sleep isn’t disturbed.

With the Feng Shui of the room now balanced, I’ve introduced simple yet elegant headboards to frame the wall, alongside two table lamp alternatives and bedside tables that are 40cm wide — please confirm dimensions.

I hope these mood board clarify your vision, and if you’d like to refine any of the pieces further, I’d be delighted to discuss and tailor them to your exact vision.

Primary Bedroom | Option 1

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

ZARAHOME Small Table Lamp With Earthenware Base £69.99 at Zara UK Another alternative that can beautifully complement a Wabi-Sabi bedroom. The textured earthenware base instantly elevates the vibe, and in this mood board, it works perfectly to introduce curvature and visual interest. Maisons du Monde Low Headboard in Linen W160xH60 €110 at maisonsdumonde.com You can never go wrong with a thick linen headboard — it’s a timeless, versatile foundational piece that will last for years. Keep in mind that the height is shorter than in the first mood board. Please make sure to measure your desired height and let me know which option you prefer. Maisons du Monde Wooden Night Stands W40xH56cm $149 at maisonsdumonde.com This is a lovely alternative for a nightstand, introducing soft curves that create an inviting look. The design is minimal yet visually strong, and paired with the table lamps, it forms a beautiful combination. ZARA HOME MINI WAFFLE-KNIT COTTON BEDSPREAD View at zarahome.com This beautiful waffle-knit cotton bedspread is a perfect refinement, echoing the warm, earthy tones of the rug and beautifully highlighting the textures of the artwork and earthenware table lamps.