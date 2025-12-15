Curated Finds for Nicki: Your Sanctuary Wabi-Sabi Bedroom

Hi Nicki,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated two mood boards for your bedroom, drawing on the essence of Wabi-Sabi. I’ve taken into account your existing elements, including the beautiful wood beams, which provide a perfect base for this textured, earthy minimalism.

The selections include linens, wools, and velvets, alongside earthenware pieces to introduce layered textures while keeping the tones deep and earthy, creating a true sanctuary. To give the room a semi-private feel, I’ve suggested a linen curtain at the entryway, allowing flexibility when you have guests. The drapery on the window and exterior door is consistent, with blackout options to provide thickness and ensure your sleep isn’t disturbed.

With the Feng Shui of the room now balanced, I’ve introduced simple yet elegant headboards to frame the wall, alongside two table lamp alternatives and bedside tables that are 40cm wide — please confirm dimensions.

I hope these mood board clarify your vision, and if you’d like to refine any of the pieces further, I’d be delighted to discuss and tailor them to your exact vision.

Primary Bedroom | Option 1

Curated Finds for Nicki : France Primary Bedroom 01

Primary Bedroom | Option 1

Curated Finds for Nicki: Primary Bedroom France

Miaad Latoof
Stylist

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.