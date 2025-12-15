Curated Finds for Nicki: Your Sanctuary Wabi-Sabi Bedroom
Hi Nicki,
Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated two mood boards for your bedroom, drawing on the essence of Wabi-Sabi. I’ve taken into account your existing elements, including the beautiful wood beams, which provide a perfect base for this textured, earthy minimalism.
The selections include linens, wools, and velvets, alongside earthenware pieces to introduce layered textures while keeping the tones deep and earthy, creating a true sanctuary. To give the room a semi-private feel, I’ve suggested a linen curtain at the entryway, allowing flexibility when you have guests. The drapery on the window and exterior door is consistent, with blackout options to provide thickness and ensure your sleep isn’t disturbed.
With the Feng Shui of the room now balanced, I’ve introduced simple yet elegant headboards to frame the wall, alongside two table lamp alternatives and bedside tables that are 40cm wide — please confirm dimensions.
I hope these mood board clarify your vision, and if you’d like to refine any of the pieces further, I’d be delighted to discuss and tailor them to your exact vision.
Primary Bedroom | Option 1
Let’s keep the curtains blackout and consistent throughout to create an elevated, cohesive look and feel. This product works on a track, making it easy to install on the existing outdoor track. I suggest getting a short track from IKEA and mounting it a few centimeters below the ceiling for the window on the back wall of the bedroom.
I found a fantastic deal on these beautiful dark wooden nightstands, which will anchor the bed and add depth to the foundational pieces. They come as a set of two and are currently 40% off. The wood has subtle movement, and each nightstand is very practical with a drawer to tuck things away.
Primary Bedroom | Option 1
You can never go wrong with a thick linen headboard — it’s a timeless, versatile foundational piece that will last for years. Keep in mind that the height is shorter than in the first mood board. Please make sure to measure your desired height and let me know which option you prefer.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.