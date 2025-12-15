Curated Finds for Dan : Ceiling Fans for an Updated Coastal Home

Hi Dan,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of ceiling fans that I believe complement your vision for your open living, dining, and kitchen space. Each option has been chosen to balance proportion, functionality, and the Updated Coastal Cottage aesthetic, with attention to scale, finishes, and subtle sculptural detail. These options highlight the slender, sculptural blades that introduce movement and elegance and warm brass accents that harmonize with your existing finishes.

Designs that feel elevated yet effortless, adding subtle visual interest without overpowering the space. If any of these resonate, we can refine the selection further to ensure the perfect balance of form and function within your budget.

Ceiling Fan 02

Ceiling Fan 03

Ceiling Fan 04

I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.

Warm regards,
Miaad

Miaad Latoof
Stylist

Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.