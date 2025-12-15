Curated Finds for Dan : Ceiling Fans for an Updated Coastal Home

Hi Dan,

Inspired by your brief, I’ve curated a selection of ceiling fans that I believe complement your vision for your open living, dining, and kitchen space. Each option has been chosen to balance proportion, functionality, and the Updated Coastal Cottage aesthetic, with attention to scale, finishes, and subtle sculptural detail. These options highlight the slender, sculptural blades that introduce movement and elegance and warm brass accents that harmonize with your existing finishes.

Designs that feel elevated yet effortless, adding subtle visual interest without overpowering the space. If any of these resonate, we can refine the selection further to ensure the perfect balance of form and function within your budget.

Visual Comfort Fan Avila Coastal 44" LED Ceiling Fan in Satin Brass / White $399 at perigold.com The 44″ Avila ceiling fan presents sculptural, flowing white blades that evoke a sense of movement and lightness, creating a poetic focal point in the room. Brushed brass accents reference the warm metallics in your finishes, unifying the palette with subtle sophistication. Its refined silhouette balances elegance and function, perfectly suited to the Updated Coastal Cottage aesthetic.

Crate & Barrel Paget 52" White/Brass and Rattan Ceiling Fan With Led Light $399.98 at Crate & Barrel The Paget 52″ ceiling fan introduces a fresh, breezy energy with its warm rattan‑wrapped LED light and minimalist slender matte white blades. Brushed brass accents and natural texture complement light coastal tones, bringing a subtle tactile warmth that feels both relaxed and refined. Its layered materiality creates quiet visual interest while maintaining an effortless, elevated presence in the space.

Wayfair Joss & Main | Brona Ceiling Fan With Led Lights $479 at Wayfair This alternative introduces a refined yet relaxed presence with its streamlined silhouette and integrated LED lighting. Its subtle contours, globe pendant and thoughtfully balanced form add quiet sophistication, creating visual harmony without overpowering the room’s natural rhythm. This makes it a versatile choice that blends function with gentle design character, perfect for your coastal cottage‑inspired living space.

I look forward to hearing your thoughts, and in the meantime, please don't hesitate to reach out with any further questions or requests.



Warm regards,

Miaad