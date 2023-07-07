It’s a fact – yellow is the most joyful hue. So here are 12 cheerful home accessories to uplift and elevate your space
If your home is in need of an injection of joyful color, look no further than these sunny-toned accessories to instantly uplift your home decor
When I think of summer, one color, and one color alone comes to mind. Yep, the shade of sun rays and fields of corn, how could yellow not inspire feelings of pure joy? Swapping your dark throw pillows and deep-toned dinner plates for lighter accessories in the most cheerful shade are the perfect way to switch up your decor for summer, if you ask me.
But far from the kindergarten-style clashing brights you might be expecting from this guide, I’ve searched through the best home decor stores to find the yellow accessories that still feel elevated. I'm talking rich honey, creamy butter, and zesty lemon tones that prove yellow can look really sophisticated. Even the brightest block of sunshine yellow can make a beautiful statement against a backdrop of monochromatic decor, and all shades of yellow can be styled elegantly with both neutrals and complementary colors alike. So read on for the top yellow home accessory picks to make your home feel joyful.
This is one of the best candle holders, and will add a stylish pop of color to your table. It comes in two sizes, which look great layered together to add some much-needed height.
Mushroom lamps are everywhere at the moment, and I adore this brightly-colored one for summer. It will give your room an even cozier glow than regular lamps thanks to the warm tone of the light emitted.
In the market for a new fruit bowl? Look no further than this stylish mesh one. The caged design allows air to circulate freely around your fruit to keep it fresh, making it both pretty and practical.
I adore the sunshine yellow shade of these vases. They're perfect for displaying brightly-colored blooms and look equally striking when styled alone on a display tray or shelf.
This ceramic pitcher looks far more expensive than it actually is. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if you told me it was 10 times its actual price! The rustic stoneware has a hand-molded feel and the bright yellow shade will really make a statement on a neutral table.
And the perfect serving vessel to pair with the pitcher above? This large sculptural bowl, of course. The elevated design will offer your table some height while the minimalist shape keeps the bright yellow piece feeling sophisticated.
If you prefer deeper shades of yellow, this mustard-toned velvet pintuck pillow will take you through to late summer and early fall with its warm and luxurious feel.
And the buttery barely-there shade of this tufted duvet set makes it feel like a really elevated take on the yellow homeware trend. Also, how beautiful is the textured design?
This yellow cabbage dinner plate combines two trends in one. It's a great way to add some texture and make a less predictable statement with the often-neglected parts of your table setting.
Name me a better combination than yellow and jute for summer – I'll wait. This natural rug will brighten up your living room or kitchen and also comes in different rectangular sizes as well as this chic round option.
This fringed patio umbrella is the perfect addition to your outdoor sunbathing setup. Simply add a stand for stability – it's water-resistant too!
Is yellow still on trend for 2024?
In fact, yellow is set to be one of the biggest color trends for 2024. Our editor Pip Rich spotted it in lots of places at the Salone del Mobile furniture fair in Milan this year. 'I was delighted to see so many of the biggest design houses play with yellow for the first time,' he says. 'Used on chairs, couches and accessories, it has an obvious link to a sunshine, and definite ability to make you feel happy.'
The Livingetc team expects to see yellow used as an accent in more neutral schemes. 'It really pops against white walls, or softer shades,' Pip says. 'I see it being a key hue, even in the most minimalist homes.'
Valeza Bakolli is an experienced shopping editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to spotting top home trends. Finding the best bargains online is her happy place (you won’t believe how much she got her Nespresso machine for!) and when she’s not romanticizing her morning coffee routine, you’ll probably find her creating a tablescape for yet another alfresco dining event in her backyard.
