It’s a fact – yellow is the most joyful hue. So here are 12 cheerful home accessories to uplift and elevate your space

When I think of summer, one color, and one color alone comes to mind. Yep, the shade of sun rays and fields of corn, how could yellow not inspire feelings of pure joy? Swapping your dark throw pillows and deep-toned dinner plates for lighter accessories in the most cheerful shade are the perfect way to switch up your decor for summer, if you ask me.

But far from the kindergarten-style clashing brights you might be expecting from this guide, I’ve searched through the best home decor stores to find the yellow accessories that still feel elevated. I'm talking rich honey, creamy butter, and zesty lemon tones that prove yellow can look really sophisticated. Even the brightest block of sunshine yellow can make a beautiful statement against a backdrop of monochromatic decor, and all shades of yellow can be styled elegantly with both neutrals and complementary colors alike. So read on for the top yellow home accessory picks to make your home feel joyful.