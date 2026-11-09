If there's one thing I'd encourage you to take away from this edit, it's to give your walls as much thought as the furniture beneath them. Whether you're drawn to a sculptural statement or something a little more discreet, don't be afraid to experiment with placement and let the lighting become part of the decoration itself. After all, why should artwork have all the fun?

There's work to be done in considering how you combine your table lamps and your space's pendant lighting with your designs, too. They don't need to, necessarily, match, but they should all be part of the same design story.

And if you're still unsure which wall light would work best in your space, or where to buy the best lighting from, that's where we come in. Through Design Lab by Livingetc, our team of interior stylists can help you find pieces that suit your home, your style and your budget. Sometimes, all it takes is a fresh pair of eyes.



For more curated finds, decorating ideas and advice from our editors and stylists, why not sign up to the Livingetc newsletter? Consider it a little design inspiration delivered straight to your inbox.