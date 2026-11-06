Now that the clocks have gone back and the evenings are drawing in, you can't help but notice the lighting in your home. When the sun sets by mid-afternoon (and 6.30 pm somehow feels like midnight), there's something lovely about the daily ritual of switching on your lamps. It makes staying in for the evening even more appealing.

I'd argue that table lamps are among the most versatile lighting you can have in your home. As an interior stylist, I rely on them to subtly direct the eye and attention to certain areas or highlight a favorite piece of furniture. They’re also a clever, low-commitment way to introduce color, texture, or an unexpected silhouette alongside what you already own — making knowing where to shop for lighting feel like a genuine styling opportunity instead of just a practical errand.

I'm a big believer in scattering table lamps wherever they'll surprise you most — a dimmed light beside the sofa, on a hallway console, perched atop a stack of books, or even on a kitchen counter if the mood takes me. Playing with different heights and placements lets you nudge the atmosphere just so. Suddenly the room feels pulled together, especially as daylight fades. Of course, a great table lamp is about more than the light it gives off. Give me a sculptural base that could moonlight as art, or a shade with some presence—maybe a bold print, maybe a silhouette that refuses to blend in. Often, that's all it takes to give a room that extra bit of character and depth, no need to rethink your entire scheme.

The one thing I'd say is not to get too caught up in decorating rules. Sometimes, the right lamp picks up on the colours and materials of the pieces surrounding it. At other times, it's the one you almost didn't choose that makes everything click. That's the fun of styling, really. A little contrast can go a long way.

Below, I've curated 24 table lamps that have caught my eye, from quietly understated designs to pieces with a little more attitude. Hopefully, you'll find one that looks just as good in daylight as it does when you switch it on at night.

Still haven't found the one? Don't give up on your table lamp hunt just yet. If you've enjoyed this edit but have something a little more specific in mind, our free Find service at Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help. Tell us what you're looking for, and our in-house stylists will handpick pieces to suit your taste and budget.

And if it's not just the lamp you're unsure about, why not book a free 10-minute Discovery Call? We can talk through your space and help you figure out which of our styling services might be right for you.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Happy lamp hunting! And for more interiors inspiration and shopping finds, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter.