For this collection, we've curated an edit of pendant lights we’d genuinely love to see in a Livingetc reader’s home — from whimsical designs and quietly elegant classics to more sculptural pieces that feel almost like works of art.

There are beautiful high-street finds alongside investment pieces, because great design should never be limited to one budget. Think beyond the light itself and consider what the shape, scale, and material will bring to your room — sometimes a single oversized pendant is all you need to give a space presence, while a smaller, more delicate design can add just the right finishing touch.

The beauty of lighting, though, is that there’s always something new to discover, and knowing the best places to shop for lighting can open up a whole world of possibilities. Of course, finding a piece you love is only part of the story, and understanding how to light a room can make all the difference to how it looks and feels.

I always think the best pendant lights are the ones that feel just as special when they're switched off as they do when they're on, bringing a little character and personality to a room. If you still haven't found the one, you can always submit a request through FIND at Design Lab by Livingetc, and we'll happily help you track down something that feels just right for your home.

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