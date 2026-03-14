Why Traditional Kitchens Still Feel So Comforting — And an Edit of 24 Heritage Pieces That Bring This Soulful Feeling Home
From painted ceramics to copper cookware and solid wood prep tools, an edit that explores how heritage kitchen pieces can create warmth and a sense of permanence today
There is something deeply comforting about kitchens that feel like they have been shaped over time. Shelves lined with painted ceramics, wooden boards resting near the stove, copper pans slowly developing a darker tone with use. These are the kinds of spaces where cooking feels less hurried and more like a daily ritual.
It is no surprise that many designers are looking again at the qualities that define traditional kitchens. Not to recreate the past, but to bring back warmth, practicality and a sense of permanence. Natural materials, open storage and well-used tools help create kitchens that feel layered and quietly full of life.
For this edit, I’ve curated 24 pieces that reflect that heritage spirit while still feeling relevant today. Patterned linens, stoneware bowls, brass mills and solid wood utensils introduce character in a way that feels authentic rather than decorative. They are objects designed to be used, appreciated and kept.
There’s no doubt that I’m drawn to pieces that carry a sense of history and purpose. They help a kitchen feel grounded and naturally lived in. If you’re looking to introduce that same character into your own space, Design Lab by Livingetc’s Find service can help. Share your brief and budget, and our stylists will return with a curated selection tailored to your home.
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Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.