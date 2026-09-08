'Pattern With Rhythm' Is How I Use Rugs to Bring More Movement Into a Room — These Are the Designs I'd Choose as a Stylist

The most intriguing patterned rugs, to me, are the ones that set your eye in motion. Choosing pattern in interiors isn’t purely decorative; it should have something to do. A well-placed stripe can pull the eye in one direction, a grid can bring order, and a recurring motif can gently guide your gaze across the floor, creating a subtle sense of connection throughout the room. Unlike more boldly patterned rugs, where color and print often make the statement, rugs with rhythm can create impact simply through the way the pattern repeats and moves.

As an interior stylist, I like to play with that rhythm when a room needs a little more direction or structure. A directional pattern can visually stretch a space, making it feel longer and more purposeful; repeated geometrics can give soft, slouchy furniture a bit of discipline, while looser, freeform motifs bring just enough energy to a room that might otherwise feel a touch too still. That’s the clever bit: the rug isn’t simply filling the floor; it’s quietly shaping the way you experience the whole room.

If you love the idea of using pattern this way but aren’t quite sure which rug will work in your room, that’s where our free Design Lab by Livingetc Find sourcing service comes in. Send us a little about your space, what you’re drawn to and your budget, and we’ll curate a handful of options that actually make sense for your room.

Because finding the right rug shouldn’t mean endless scrolling. Sometimes you just need someone to narrow it down, spot what your space is missing, and point you toward the designs worth considering.



Subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter for more design-led inspiration.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors