If there’s one room where you can fully lean into creativity without worrying about anyone else’s opinion, it’s the bedroom. As a Design Lab by Livingetc stylist, I often tell clients that if they’re curious about maximalism but hesitant to go all in, the bedroom is the perfect place to start. It’s private, it’s personal, and it’s where design can feel a little more instinctive and emotional.

Bedrooms don’t have to be calm, quiet, or minimal to feel restful. In fact, for many people, a room full of color, pattern, and texture feels far more comforting than a neutral space ever could. Maximalist bedrooms are about mood. They’re layered, expressive, and unapologetically individual spaces that feel lived-in rather than styled within an inch of their life.

A joyful maximalist bedroom layered with bold color, playful pattern, and rich texture (Image credit: Kit Kemp)

The key is intention. Start with one element that sets the tone, such as a headboard with personality, a bold wallpaper, or richly patterned bedding, and let the room build around it. Mixing prints works beautifully here, especially when you play with scale: florals with stripes, geometrics with painterly motifs. Texture does a lot of the heavy lifting too, look for velvet, quilted cottons, fringed throws, glossy finishes paired with soft, matte surfaces.

Unlike shared spaces, the bedroom gives you permission to experiment purely for yourself. This is where bedroom colors can run richer, bolder, and more expressive, creating a space that feels personal and instinct-led. A maximalist bedroom isn’t about excess — it’s about creating a space that feels layered, comforting, and unmistakably yours.

Maximalism in the bedroom is less about making a statement for others and more about creating a space that feels emotionally right for you. It’s where personality should lead, and rules can take a back seat.

If you love the idea of a bold, character-filled bedroom but aren’t sure how to balance it all, Design Lab by Livingetc is here to help. Send me your ideas, your inspiration, or even the pieces you already own, and I’ll help you turn them into a bedroom that feels expressive, confident, and anything but ordinary.

